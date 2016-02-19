Excitation Control is a translation from the Russian and deals with the principles of control related to the use of excitation as a controlling or regulating effect. This book discusses the research made on different ways to control various objects through automatic regulation, and the laws or principles behind any of these developments. The text focuses on the controls associated with the principle of excitation (invariance) regulation, as well as, the relevant methods and procedures of measurement, transmission or conversion of information in control and regulation systems. The book describes the principal types of automatic control systems and measuring devices that operate on excitation. The author also explains the elements of the theory of automatic control systems that operate on excitation such as the conditions of absolute invariance and the realizability of these conditions. The book then presents examples of calculations concerning combined tracing systems and automatic control systems. This book can prove useful for mathematicians, students, and professor advanced mathematics or physics. Engineers or technicians interested in automatic control and regulation will find this book valuable.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Foreword to the English Edition

Chapter I. Introduction

1. General Ideas

2. A Short Historical Survey

Chapter II. Principal Types of Automatic Control Systems and Measuring Devices Operating on Excitation

3. Compounding in Electric Machines

4. Automatic Control Systems Operating with an Open Cycle

5. Parametric Stabilization Systems

6. Measuring Bridge Systems

7. Combined Tracing Systems

8. Combined Control of Aircraft Engines

9. Autonomous Control

10. Measuring Systems with Open and Closed Circuits

11. Systems for the Compensation of Forced Movements of Measuring Systems and Automatic Control Systems Using the K(D) Representation

12. Self-Adjusting Systems for the Control of Continuous Cold-Rolling Mills Using Compensating Connections Operating on Excitation

13. Self-Adjusting Automatic Control Systems with Modeling Of Objects Based on the Principle of Invariance

14. Simulating and Computing Devices Working on the Principle of the Combined System

15. Excitation Methods for the Correction of Automatic Control Systems by Means of Discrete Filters

Chapter III. Elements of the Theory of Automatic Control Systems Operating on Excitation

16. Conditions of Absolute Invariance in Linear Automatic Control Systems Operating on Excitation

17. Criteria for the Realizability of Invariance Conditions

18. Invariance with Accuracy up to ε for Combined Systems of Automatic Control and Tracing

19. Synthesis of the Open Loop of a Combined System of Automatic Regulation and Control

20. Limiting Transition from Invariance up to an Accuracy ε to Absolute Invariance in the Analysis and Synthesis of a Combined System

21. The Effect of Invariance in Non-Linear Combined Automatic Control Systems with Sinusoidal Excitation

22. The Use of the Logarithmic Amplitude Characteristic in the Analysis of Combined Tracing Systems

Chapter IV. Examples of Calculations in Respect of Combined Tracing Systems and Automatic Control Systems

23. General Remarks

24. Determination of the Correcting Circuit of a Combined Tracing System From the Condition of Complete Invariance

25. Calculations for a Combined Tracing System Using the Frequency Logarithmic Amplitude Characteristic

26. Determination of Excitation Correction According to the Fixed Errors in Position, Velocity, and Dynamic Response Due to Acceleration in a Combined Tracing System (CTS)

27. The Use of Electronic Simulators for the Selection of Excitation Circuits in Combined Automatic Control Systems

References

Index

Other Titles Published in the Series on Electronics and Instrumentation