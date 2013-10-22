Examination Surgery
1st Edition
a guide to passing the fellowship examination in general surgery
An indispensable study guide to help surgical trainees prepare and perform for their fellowship exam.
Examination Surgery offers invaluable insight into the format and content of the Fellowship Examination in General Surgery.
This study guide addresses the most frequently encountered topics from the last 10 years of examinations. It helps surgical trainees organise their studies and optimise their performance in what is reputedly one of the most rigorous postgraduate exams.
The general surgery fellowship tests clinical wisdom, judgement, insight and safe practice, and Examination Surgery’s preparation material accurately reflects what you will encounter in the exam.
Arranged to mirror the exam’s individual components, Examination Surgery is divided into the following sections:
- The written papers
- Clinical viva voces
- Surgical anatomy viva voce
- Operative surgery viva voce
- Pathophysiology and critical care and clinical reasoning viva voce
This Elsevier study guide is aimed at candidates preparing for the Fellowship Examination in General Surgery of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons. It is, however, also relevant for candidates in the UK, Ireland, Canada, South Africa and Hong Kong, plus all general surgeons, surgical residents and medical students.
- How to approach each exam
- Most frequently encountered topics
- Common questions and scenarios with ‘model answers’
- Fellowship examination format and recommended technique
- Proven study strategies
Section 1 Examination information and preparation
Chapter 1.1 Basic examination requirements and organisation
The Fellowship in Australasia
The Intercollegiate Specialty Examination in General Surgery in the UK and Ireland
Chapter 1.2 Preparation for the fellowship examination
Plan, prepare and practise
Awareness of the aims, format and marking scheme of the Examination
Syllabus of the Fellowship exam (FRACS only)
Structure, structure, structure
Summary/key points
Chapter 1.3 Important topics for the fellowship examination
Written paper 1
Written paper 2
Clinical viva 1
Clinical viva 2
Chapter 1.4 Suggested reading list
What to read? So many books, so little time!
Written examinations 1 and 2
Clinical vivas
Anatomy viva
Operative viva
Pathophysiology and critical care and clinical reasoning viva
General reading
Section 2 The written papers
Chapter 2.1 The written examination paper 1 — spot test questions
The examination format
Exam technique
Preparation and practising
Chapter 2.2 Common written examination spot test questions: model answers
2.2.1 Scrotal swelling
2.2.2 Breast cancer.
2.2.3 Bilateral gynaecomastia
2.2.4 Paget’s disease of the nipple
2.2.5 Rectal cancer
2.2.6 Clostridium difficile colitis
2.2.7 Colitis
2.2.8 Large bowel obstruction
2.2.9 Rectal prolapse
2.2.10 Appendiceal mucocoele
2.2.11 Fistula in ano
2.2.12 Fissure-in-ano
2.2.13 Anal squamous cell carcinoma
2.2.14 Small bowel obstruction
2.2.15 Meckel’s diverticulum
2.2.16 Gastrointestinal stromal tumour
2.2.17 Parathyroid adenoma
2.2.18 Pancreatic cystic lesion
2.2.19 Submandibular duct stone
2.2.20 Malignant melanoma
2.2.21 Basal cell carcinoma
2.2.22 Squamous cell carcinoma
2.2.23 Lymphoscintogram
2.2.24 Pelvic fracture
2.2.25 Splenic trauma
2.2.26 Seatbelt injury
2.2.27 Barium swallow: oesophageal cancer and achalasia
2.2.28 Gastric ulcer
2.2.29 Choledochal cyst
2.2.30 Pancreatic pseudocyst
2.2.31 Diabetic foot
2.2.32 Ischaemic leg
2.2.33 Psoas abscess
Chapter 2.3 The written examination paper 2 – short answer questions
The examination format
Exam technique
Preparation and practising
Chapter 2.4 Common written examination short answer questions
2.4.1 Genetics of colorectal cancer syndromes
2.4.2 Autonomic innervation of the pelvis
2.4.3 Management of large bowel obstruction/role of colonic stents
2.4.4 Colonoscopic surveillance and complications
2.4.5 Enterocutaneous fistula
2.4.6 Solitary thyroid nodules
2.4.7 Thyrotoxicosis
2.4.8 Primary hyperparathyroidism
2.4.9 Phaeochromocytoma
2.4.10 Anterior and posterior neck triangles
2.4.11 Laparostomy
2.4.12 Malignant melanoma
2.4.13 Renal transplantation: short- and long-term complications
2.4.14 Blunt abdominal injury
2.4.15 Burns
2.4.16 Gastro-oesophageal refl ux disease
2.4.17 Obesity/bariatric surgery
2.4.18 Upper GI haemorrhage
2.4.19 Complications after laparoscopic cholecystectomy
2.4.20 Solid liver lesions
2.4.21 Pancreatic mass
2.4.22 Venous thromboembolism prophylaxis
2.4.23 Leg ulcers
2.4.24 Needle stick injury
Section 3 The clinical examination
Chapter 3.1 An approach to the clinical examination
The examination format
Exam technique
Preparation and practising
Chapter 3.2 The medium case clinical examination
The examination format
Exam technique
Preparation and practising
Chapter 3.3 Common medium cases
3.3.1 Breast cancer
3.3.2 Rectal cancer
3.3.3 Colon cancer
3.3.4 Ulcerative colitis
3.3.5 Oesophageal carcinoma
3.3.6 Chronic liver disease
3.3.7 Liver metastases
3.3.8 Abdominal mass
3.3.9 Malignant melanoma
Chapter 3.4 The short case clinical examination
The examination format
Exam technique
Preparation and practising
Chapter 3.5 Common short cases
3.5.1 Inguinal hernia
3.5.2 Incisional hernia
3.5.3 Goitre
3.5.4 Parotid mass
3.5.5 Neck lymphadenopathy
3.5.6 Dupuytren’s contracture
3.5.7 Leg ulcers
3.5.8 Peripheral occlusive arterial disease
3.5.9 Lymphoedema
3.5.10 Varicose veins
3.5.11 Median nerve palsy
3.5.12 Ulnar nerve palsy
3.5.13 Abdominal mass
Section 4 The viva voce examination
Chapter 4.1 Surgical anatomy
The examination format
Exam technique
Preparation and practising
Chapter 4.2 Common surgical anatomy viva topics: model answers
4.2.1 Extraperitoneal inguinal region anatomy
4.2.2 Axillary anatomy
4.2.3 Thyroidectomy anatomy
4.2.4 Parotid gland anatomy and relations
4.2.5 Submandibular gland and relations
4.2.6 Blood supply of the stomach
4.2.7 Cholecystectomy anatomy
4.2.8 Intra-operative cholangiogram
4.2.9 Liver anatomy
4.2.10 The pancreas and its relations
4.2.11 Superfi cial venous system of the lower limb
4.2.12 The parathyroid glands
4.2.13 Median nerve
4.2.14 Ulnar nerve
4.2.15 Femoral triangle
4.2.16 Popliteal fossa
4.2.17 Branches of the abdominal aorta
4.2.18 Diaphragm
4.2.19 Retroperitoneal anatomy
4.2.20 Transpyloric plane
4.2.21 Transtubercular plane
4.2.22 Internal iliac artery branches
Chapter 4.3 Operative surgery
The examination format
Exam technique
Preparation and practising
Chapter 4.4 Common operative surgery viva topics: model answers
4.4.1 Inguinal hernia repair
4.4.2 Complicated femoral hernia repair
4.4.3 Axillary dissection
4.4.4 Ileostomy closure
4.4.5 Right hemicolectomy/caecal volvulus
4.4.6 Hartmann’s procedure
4.4.7 Haemorrhoidectomy
4.4.8 Small bowel resection
4.4.9 Thyroglossal cysts
4.4.10 Submandibular gland excision
4.4.11 Tracheostomy
4.4.12 Trauma laparotomy
4.4.13 Perforated peptic ulcer
4.4.14 Intra-operative management of common bile duct stones
4.4.15 Trauma splenectomy
4.4.16 High ligation of the long saphenous vein
Chapter 4.5 Pathophysiology and critical care/clinical reasoning
The examination format
Exam technique
Preparation and practising
Chapter 4.6 Pathophysiology and critical care/clinical reasoning viva topics: model answers
4.6.1 Synoptic breast pathology reporting
4.6.2 Colonic polyps
4.6.3 Crohn’s disease
4.6.4 Carcinoid of the appendix
4.6.5 Fistula-in-ano
4.6.6 Pilonidal sinus
4.6.7 Small bowel tumours
4.6.8 Thyroid cancer
4.6.9 Multinodular goitre
4.6.10 Adrenal tumours
4.6.11 Systemic inflammatory response syndrome
4.6.12 Multi-organ dysfunction syndrome
4.6.13 Necrotising soft tissue infections
4.6.14 Mesenteric ischaemia
4.6.15 Testicular tumours
4.6.16 Tension pneumothorax
4.6.17 Barrett’s oesophagus
4.6.18 Oesophageal cancer
4.6.19 Stomach cancer
4.6.20 Hydatid cyst
4.6.21 Pancreatitis
4.6.22 Anticoagulation
Christopher Young
Clinical Associate Professor, Central Clinical School, University of Sydney, Australia Head of Unit, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Colorectal Unit, Sydney, Australia Visiting Medical Offi cer General and Colorectal Surgery, Royal Prince Alfred and Concord Hospitals Chairman, Royal Australasian College of Surgeons Board In General Surgery
Marc Gladman
Professor Marc Gladman MBBS DRCOG DFFP PhD MRCOG MRCS(Eng) FRCS(Gen Surg) is a Professor of Surgery at Blacktown / Mount Druitt Hospitals in Sydney, Australia and holds the position of Chair of Surgery at the School of Medicine of the University of Western Sydney. He qualified from King’s College School of Medicine, University of London and completed training in obstetrics and gynaecology and general surgery in the UK. He won the prestigious Frances and Augustus Newman Foundation Research Fellowship and the HJ Windsor Prize of the Royal College of Surgeons of England and The Worshipful Company of Cutlers’ Fellowship in Surgery. After being awarded a PhD for a period of original research by the University of London, he began higher training in general surgery as a specialist registrar, but later moved to integrated academic training as a NIHR clinical lecturer. He then went on to complete senior training fellowships in London and Sydney before securing his Chair in Surgery in Sydney. He is committed to undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and career development. During the last 10 years, he has been extensively involved in surgical examinations at multiple centres in the UK and Australia and has designed, directed and delivered a portfolio of educational courses.
Professor of Colorectal Surgery, Concord Clinical School, School of Medicine, University of Sydney, Australia Head of Academic Colorectal Unit and Consultant Colorectal Surgeon, Concord Hospital, Sydney, Australia Director, Enteric Neuroscience & Gastrointestinal Research Group, ANZAC Research Institute, University of Sydney, Australia