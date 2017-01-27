Examination Obstetrics & Gynaecology is an accessible rapid reference appropriate for daily use in a busy ward, clinic or surgery. Fully revised and updated, this practical guide is a definitive resource for medical trainees undertaking speciality training.

Building on resources developed during the authors' specialist training in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, and refined by practical clinical experience, it provides a summary of important and essential information needed in women's health. Organised in a note and checklist format, it utilises a step-by-step guide to diagnosis, investigations and suggested treatments appropriate to primary consultation prior to specialist referral.