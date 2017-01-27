Examination Obstetrics & Gynaecology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780729542524, 9780729586009

Examination Obstetrics & Gynaecology

4th Edition

Authors: Judith Goh Michael Flynn
eBook ISBN: 9780729586009
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542524
eBook ISBN: 9780729585996
eBook ISBN: 9780729586016
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th January 2017
Page Count: 400
Description

Examination Obstetrics & Gynaecology is an accessible rapid reference appropriate for daily use in a busy ward, clinic or surgery. Fully revised and updated, this practical guide is a definitive resource for medical trainees undertaking speciality training.

Building on resources developed during the authors' specialist training in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, and refined by practical clinical experience, it provides a summary of important and essential information needed in women's health. Organised in a note and checklist format, it utilises a step-by-step guide to diagnosis, investigations and suggested treatments appropriate to primary consultation prior to specialist referral.

Key Features

  • Sample Objective Structured Clinical Examination OSCE cases from O&G examiner's perspectives to assist with examination preparation

  • 24 chapters dedicated to gynaecology, and 32 chapters to obstetrics

 

Table of Contents

Gynaecology
1 - Gynaecological history and examination
2 - Amenorrhoea
3 - Abnormal uterine bleeding  
4 - Endometriosis
5 - Polycystic ovarian syndrome
6 - Hirsutism
7 - Contraception
8 - Miscarriage and abortion
9 -Ectopic pregnancy
10 - Infertility
11 - Pelvic infections
12 - Menopause and premature ovarian failure
13 - Intersex variations
14 - Paediatric and adolescent gynaecological disorders
15 - Chronic pelvic pain
16 - Lower urinary tract symptoms
17 - Pelvic organ prolapse
18 - Cervical neoplasia
19 - Uterine neoplasia
20 - Ovarian neoplasms
21 - Premalignant and malignant vulvar diseases
22 - Vaginal disease
23 - Benign vulvar disease
24 - Gestational trophoblastic disease   

Obstetrics
25 - Antenatal care
26 - Antenatal diagnosis of fetal and chromosomal abnormalities
27 - Assessing fetal wellbeing
28 - Drugs and drugs of abuse in pregnancy
29 - Infections in pregnancy
30 - Red blood cell and platelet alloimmunisation in pregnancy
31 -Antepartum haemorrhage
32 - Fetal complications in later pregnancy
33 - Breech presentation
34 - Multiple pregnancy
35 - Preterm prelabour rupture of membranes
36 - Preterm labour
37 - Induction of labour
38 - Malpresentation and malposition
39 - Operative delivery
40 - Pain relief in labour
41 - Labour ward emergencies
42 - Maternal mortality
43 - Perinatal mortality, birth asphyxia and cerebral palsy
44 - Hypertension in pregnancy
45 - Diabetes in pregnancy
46 - Thromboembolism in pregnancy
47 - Cardiac disease in pregnancy
48 - Connective tissue disease in pregnancy
49 - Haematology and pregnancy
50 - Gastrointestinal disorders in pregnancy
51 - Neurological disease in pregnancy
52 - Thyroid disease in pregnancy
53 - Renal disease in pregnancy
54 - The puerperium
55 - Perinatal mental health
56 - Perineal trauma
57 - Membership exam tips and tricks

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780729586009
Paperback ISBN:
9780729542524
eBook ISBN:
9780729585996
eBook ISBN:
9780729586016

About the Author

Judith Goh

Affiliations and Expertise

Greenslopes Private Hospital, QLD, Australia

Michael Flynn

Affiliations and Expertise

Pindara Private Hospital, Gold Coast, QLD, Australia

