“Preparation is the key to success”

Now in its seventh edition, Examination Medicine: a guide to physician training, has prepared generations of

Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (FRACP) candidates and medical students for their written and clinical examinations.



Instructive, informative and aligned with current practice, this new edition provides an overview of what to expect and what is expected of you. It shares valuable advice on how to prepare for the examinations, use your time to best effect and avoid common pitfalls.



In addition, this text provides:

• - 50 practice long cases including history, examination, investigations and treatment

• - sample long cases from the examiner’s perspective including typical points likely to be raised in discussion and clinical traps candidates may fall into

• - 30 practice short cases including examples of typical X-rays and scans, providing guidance for ‘spot’ diagnosis and outlining a system for examination

• - hint boxes highlighting common pitfalls and useful tips.



Examination Medicine: a guide to physician training 7e continues to be a valued resource for medical students, outlining the key skills and qualities your examiner expects. It ensures you give your best possible performance in your examinations.



Building on the strengths of previous editions, the seventh edition also includes video tutorials on conducting short and long cases via Student Consult.



Please note that access to Student Consult is available only with purchase of this print copy.



Also available for separate purchase to enrich your learning experience:



• - An interactive enhanced eBook containing all the content from this edition plus embedded video.

Or

• - A standard eBook containing content from the print edition. Please note that access to Student Consult is not available for purchase of the eBook

