Examination Medicine
6th Edition
A Guide to Physician Training
Description
An updated version of the successful examination guide assisting students preparing for the Physicians Part 1 Exam
Examination Medicine remains a bestselling text among Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (FRACP) candidates preparing for the Physicians Part 1 Examination.
This updated edition of Examination Medicine builds on its popular original format with abundant new content.
This highly respected medical resource is the perfect information source for students undertaking exam preparation.
Examination Medicine, 6th Edition: A guide to physician training will be widely used by medical students as well as candidates for other specialty examinations involving medical clinical exams.
Key Features
• key facts candidates must understand for the fellowship examination
• information on history-taking, the examination and medical investigations
• updated long and short cases
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
A historical note
Abbreviations
Chapter 1 Basic training requirements
Chapter 2 The written examination
Chapter 3 The clinical examination
Chapter 4 The long case
Chapter 5 The cardiovascular long case
Chapter 6 Common long cases
Chapter 7 The gastrointestinal long case
Chapter 8 The haematological long case
Chapter 9 The rheumatological long case
Chapter 10 The endocrine long case
Chapter 11 The renal long case
Chapter 12 The neurological long case
Chapter 13 The infectious diseases long case
Chapter 14 The short case
Chapter 15 Common short cases
Further reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
- Published:
- 2nd December 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579117
About the Author
Nicholas Talley
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean (Health and Medicine), and Professor, University of Newcastle, Callaghan, NSW, Australia; Senior Staff Specialist, John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle. Australia; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of North Carolina, USA; Foreign Guest Professor, Karolinska Institute, Sweden; President-Elect, Royal Australasian College of Physicians
Simon O’Connor
Simon O’Connor, FRACP DDU FCSANZ , Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia