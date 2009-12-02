Examination Medicine - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780729539111, 9780729579117

Examination Medicine

6th Edition

A Guide to Physician Training

Authors: Nicholas Talley Simon O’Connor
eBook ISBN: 9780729579117
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 2nd December 2009
Page Count: 400
Description

An updated version of the successful examination guide assisting students preparing for the Physicians Part 1 Exam

Examination Medicine remains a bestselling text among Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (FRACP) candidates preparing for the Physicians Part 1 Examination.

This updated edition of Examination Medicine builds on its popular original format with abundant new content.

This highly respected medical resource is the perfect information source for students undertaking exam preparation.

Examination Medicine, 6th Edition: A guide to physician training will be widely used by medical students as well as candidates for other specialty examinations involving medical clinical exams.

Key Features

• key facts candidates must understand for the fellowship examination
• information on history-taking, the examination and medical investigations
• updated long and short cases

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgements

A historical note

Abbreviations

Chapter 1 Basic training requirements

Chapter 2 The written examination

Chapter 3 The clinical examination

Chapter 4 The long case

Chapter 5 The cardiovascular long case

Chapter 6 Common long cases

Chapter 7 The gastrointestinal long case

Chapter 8 The haematological long case

Chapter 9 The rheumatological long case

Chapter 10 The endocrine long case

Chapter 11 The renal long case

Chapter 12 The neurological long case

Chapter 13 The infectious diseases long case

Chapter 14 The short case

Chapter 15 Common short cases

Further reading

Index

400
English
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Churchill Livingstone Australia
9780729579117

About the Author

Nicholas Talley

Affiliations and Expertise

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean (Health and Medicine), and Professor, University of Newcastle, Callaghan, NSW, Australia; Senior Staff Specialist, John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle. Australia; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of North Carolina, USA; Foreign Guest Professor, Karolinska Institute, Sweden; President-Elect, Royal Australasian College of Physicians

Simon O’Connor

Simon O’Connor, FRACP DDU FCSANZ , Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiologist, Canberra Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Australian National University Medical School, Canberra, ACT, Australia

