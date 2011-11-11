Examination Intensive Care Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729539623, 9780729579629

Examination Intensive Care Medicine

2nd Edition

Authors: Carole Foot Liz Steel Kim Vidhani Bruce Lister Matthew MacPartlin Nikki Blackwell
eBook ISBN: 9780729579629
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th November 2011
Description

This is a high quality exam-focused resource to facilitate passage through ICU fellowship examinations. There is currently no specific competing publication that specifically meets the goals of an examination guide for ICM trainees. This book covers the key components of the exam syllabuses for FCICM, EDIC and DICM, and builds on the ICM component of the previous edition, Examination Intensive Care and Anaesthesia. The book deals with all elements of the individual clinical examinations including performance strategies and provides a chapter on paediatric intensive care. The book is suitable for all trainees in Intensive Care Medicine. Trainees in Anaesthesia, Emergency Medicine, Surgery and Medicine will also find it useful.

 

Key Features

  • The print edition includes an accompanying interactive DVD which contains a wealth of supplementary material including a procedures and equipment library, case based scenarios to aid recall of important facts and a summary of important critical care literature

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Training in intensive care medicine in Europe and Australasia

Chapter 2 Strategies for success

Chapter 3 Basic sciences for intensive care medicine

Chapter 4 Equipment

Chapter 5 Practical and procedural skills

Chapter 6 Data interpretation for intensive care medicine

Chapter 7 Vivas

Chapter 8 Clinical cases in the ICU

Chapter 9 Critical care literature

Chapter 10 Paediatric intensive care

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780729579629

About the Author

Carole Foot

Affiliations and Expertise

International Health Management Staff Specialist Intensive Care Medicine, Royal North Shore Hospital, NSW Australia Clinical Associate Professor, University of Sydney

Liz Steel

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff Intensive Care Specialist, Royal North Shore Hospital, Sydney, Australia; Visiting Medical Officer and Co-Supervisor of Training, North Shore Private Hospital, Sydney, Australia; New Fellows Representative on the Board of the College of Intensive Care Medicine (CICM) of Australia and New Zealand

Kim Vidhani

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff Specialist (Anaesthesia), Princess Alexandra Hospital, Brisbane, Australia; Staff Specialist (Intensive Care), Ipswich Hospital, Queensland, Australia

Bruce Lister

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Griffith University Medical School, Queensland, Australia; Staff Paediatric Intensive Care Specialist and Supervisor of Training, Mater Children’s Hospital, Brisbane, Australia

Matthew MacPartlin

Affiliations and Expertise

Intensive Care Staff Specialist, Wollongong Hospital, Australia; Visiting Medical Officer, Intensive Care Unit, Figtree Private Hospital, NSW, Australia

Nikki Blackwell

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Staff Specialist, The Prince Charles Hospital, Brisbane, Australia; Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland, Brisbane; Medical Director, ALIMA (Alliance for International Medical Action) Paris, France

