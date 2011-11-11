Examination Intensive Care Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
This is a high quality exam-focused resource to facilitate passage through ICU fellowship examinations. There is currently no specific competing publication that specifically meets the goals of an examination guide for ICM trainees. This book covers the key components of the exam syllabuses for FCICM, EDIC and DICM, and builds on the ICM component of the previous edition, Examination Intensive Care and Anaesthesia. The book deals with all elements of the individual clinical examinations including performance strategies and provides a chapter on paediatric intensive care. The book is suitable for all trainees in Intensive Care Medicine. Trainees in Anaesthesia, Emergency Medicine, Surgery and Medicine will also find it useful.
Key Features
- The print edition includes an accompanying interactive DVD which contains a wealth of supplementary material including a procedures and equipment library, case based scenarios to aid recall of important facts and a summary of important critical care literature
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Training in intensive care medicine in Europe and Australasia
Chapter 2 Strategies for success
Chapter 3 Basic sciences for intensive care medicine
Chapter 4 Equipment
Chapter 5 Practical and procedural skills
Chapter 6 Data interpretation for intensive care medicine
Chapter 7 Vivas
Chapter 8 Clinical cases in the ICU
Chapter 9 Critical care literature
Chapter 10 Paediatric intensive care
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 11th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579629
About the Author
Carole Foot
Affiliations and Expertise
International Health Management Staff Specialist Intensive Care Medicine, Royal North Shore Hospital, NSW Australia Clinical Associate Professor, University of Sydney
Liz Steel
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Intensive Care Specialist, Royal North Shore Hospital, Sydney, Australia; Visiting Medical Officer and Co-Supervisor of Training, North Shore Private Hospital, Sydney, Australia; New Fellows Representative on the Board of the College of Intensive Care Medicine (CICM) of Australia and New Zealand
Kim Vidhani
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Specialist (Anaesthesia), Princess Alexandra Hospital, Brisbane, Australia; Staff Specialist (Intensive Care), Ipswich Hospital, Queensland, Australia
Bruce Lister
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Griffith University Medical School, Queensland, Australia; Staff Paediatric Intensive Care Specialist and Supervisor of Training, Mater Children’s Hospital, Brisbane, Australia
Matthew MacPartlin
Affiliations and Expertise
Intensive Care Staff Specialist, Wollongong Hospital, Australia; Visiting Medical Officer, Intensive Care Unit, Figtree Private Hospital, NSW, Australia
Nikki Blackwell
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Staff Specialist, The Prince Charles Hospital, Brisbane, Australia; Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland, Brisbane; Medical Director, ALIMA (Alliance for International Medical Action) Paris, France