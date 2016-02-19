Exactly Solved Models in Statistical Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120831821, 9781483265940

Exactly Solved Models in Statistical Mechanics

1st Edition

Authors: Rodney J. Baxter
eBook ISBN: 9781483265940
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 498
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
498
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265940

About the Author

Rodney J. Baxter

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.