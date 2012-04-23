Evolving Treatment Paradigms in Renal Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739493, 9781455744442

Evolving Treatment Paradigms in Renal Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 39-2

1st Edition

Authors: William Huang Samir Taneja
eBook ISBN: 9781455744442
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739493
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd April 2012
Description

This issue of the Urologic Clinics provides a timely update on Renal Cancer and the evolving treatment standards in urology.  Articles include Contemporary Imaging of the Renal Mass, Surgical Approach to Multifocal Renal Cancers, and Systemic Therapy Prior to Surgery.  Effects of the various existing surgical approaches on long-term renal function is also discussed, along with a review of the current trends in surgical management of renal cancers with specific attention to utilization of laparoscopic approach, partial nephrectomy, ablative technologies and observation.

Details

About the Authors

William Huang Author

Department of Urology, NYU Medical Center, New York, NY

Samir Taneja Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The James M. Neissa and Janet Riha Neissa Professor of Urologic Oncology,Professor of Urology and Radiology,Director, Division of Urologic Oncology, Department of Urology, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY, USA

