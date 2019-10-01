Evolving Role of PET-guided Interventional Oncology, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323681896

Evolving Role of PET-guided Interventional Oncology, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 14-4

1st Edition

Editors: Abass Alavi Ghassan El-Haddad Marnix Lam Stephen Stephen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323681896
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Description

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Evolving Role of PET in Interventional Radiology Based Procedures, and is edited by Drs. Abass Alavi (the Consulting Editor of PET Clinics), Marnix Lam, Stephen Hunt, and Ghassan El-Haddad. Articles will include: Y-90 PET/CT and radioembolization; FDG-PET and radioembolization; Ga-68-PSMA PET and HCC; C11 Acetate-PET for hepatocellular carcinoma patients undergoing radioembolization; FDG-PET for Ablation Treatment Planning, Intraprocedural Monitoring and Response; Global FDG Response Assessment to IR Procedures with Concomitant Immunotherapy; PET Assessment of Abscopal Effects and Pseudoprogression from IR Procedures; FDG-PET for monitoring response to embolotherapy (TACE) in primary and metastatic liver disease; and more!

Details

About the Editor

Abass Alavi

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Ghassan El-Haddad

Marnix Lam

Stephen Stephen

