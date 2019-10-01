Evolving Role of PET-guided Interventional Oncology, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 14-4

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Evolving Role of PET in Interventional Radiology Based Procedures, and is edited by Drs. Abass Alavi (the Consulting Editor of PET Clinics), Marnix Lam, Stephen Hunt, and Ghassan El-Haddad. Articles will include: Y-90 PET/CT and radioembolization; FDG-PET and radioembolization; Ga-68-PSMA PET and HCC; C11 Acetate-PET for hepatocellular carcinoma patients undergoing radioembolization; FDG-PET for Ablation Treatment Planning, Intraprocedural Monitoring and Response; Global FDG Response Assessment to IR Procedures with Concomitant Immunotherapy; PET Assessment of Abscopal Effects and Pseudoprogression from IR Procedures; FDG-PET for monitoring response to embolotherapy (TACE) in primary and metastatic liver disease; and more!