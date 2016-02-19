Evolutionary Processes and Theory contains the proceedings of a workshop held in Israel in March 1985. Contributors explore evolutionary processes and theory and highlight advances in knowledge concerning differentiation, metabolic and immunological mechanisms, and the molecular biology of the genome. Issues that are being debated are also considered, including the origin and evolution of sexual systems, the genetics of altruism, and general forms and levels of social evolution. This volume is organized into six sections encompassing 33 chapters and begins with an overview of the evolutionary problems of molecular biology. Some chapters are devoted to topics such as the role of gene regulation in evolutionary processes; the structural diversity and evolution of intermediate filament proteins; and adaptation and evolution in the immune system. The next section examines the tempo and mode of molecular evolution, including that of hybrid dysgenesis systems, as well as the statistical aspects of the molecular clock. Later chapters focus on DNA and protein sequences; sexual selection and speciation; and the relation between speciation mechanisms and macroevolutionary patterns. The book also methodically explains population genetics, with particular reference to the altruistic behavior in sibling groups with unrelated intruders, the endosperm evolution in higher plants, and the evolutionary aspects of sexual reproduction in predominantly asexual populations. This book will be of interest to geneticists and molecular biologists.

Part I. Evolutionary Problems of Molecular Biology

Gene Regulation and Its Role in Evolutionary Processes

The Evolution of Transcriptional Control Signals: Coevolution of Ribosomal Gene Promoter Sequences and Transcription Factors

Rapid Evolution of Human Influenza Viruses

Structural Diversity and Evolution of Intermediate Filament Proteins

Evolutionary Origin of Antigen-Binding Pockets

Are the Major Histocompatibility Complexes of the Mouse t-Haplotypes Distinctive Gene Pools?

Adaptation and Evolution in the Immune System

Part II. Tempo and Mode of Molecular Evolution

Molecular and Phenotypic Aspects of the Evolution of Hybrid Dysgenesis Systems

The Spread and Success of Non-Darwinian Novelties

Population Genetics Theory of Multigene Families with Emphasis on Genetic Variation Contained in the Family

Statistical Aspects of the Molecular Clock

Part III. Comparative Analysis of DNA and Protein Sequences

Processes of Chloroplast DNA Evolution

Estimation of the Numbers of Synonymous and Nonsynonymous Substitutions between Protein Coding Genes

A Hidden Bias in the Estimate of Total Nucleotide Substitutions from Pairwise Differences

Comparative Analysis of Structural Relationships in DNA and Protein Sequences

Relation of Humans to African Apes: A Statistical Appraisal of Diverse Types of Data

Part IV. Models and Evidence of Speciation

Sexual Selection and Speciation

Allopatric and Non-Allopatric Speciation; Assumptions and Evidence

Mechanisms of Adaptive Speciation at the Molecular and Organismal Levels

Population Structure and Sexual Selection for Host Fidelity in the Speciation of Hummingbird Flower Mites

The Relation between Speciation Mechanisms and Macroevolutionary Patterns

Part V. Population Genetics: Observation, Experiment and Theory

Phylogenetic Relationships of Mitochondrial DNA under Various Demographic Models of Speciation

Ecobehavioral Genetics: Habitat Preference in Drosophila

Population Biology of Suez Canal Migration—Which Way, What Kind of Species, and Why

Evolutionary Genetics: HLA as an Exemplary System

Gaussian versus Non-Gaussian Genetic Analyses of Polygenic Mutation-Selection Balance

The Gaussian Approximation for Random Genetic Drift

Part VI. Population Genetics of Ecological and Behavioral Interactions

Instability and Cycling of Two Competing Hosts with Two Parasites

Restriction-Modification Immunity and the Maintenance of Genetic Diversity in Bacterial Populations

Altruistic Behavior in Sibling Groups with Unrelated Intruders

Towards a Theory for the Evolution of Learning

Genetic Models of Endosperm Evolution in Higher Plants

The Selection Operating on the Evolution Equilibrium of the Frequency of Sexual Reproduction in Predominantly Asexual Populations

Index