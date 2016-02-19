Evolutionary processes and theory
1st Edition
Description
Evolutionary Processes and Theory contains the proceedings of a workshop held in Israel in March 1985. Contributors explore evolutionary processes and theory and highlight advances in knowledge concerning differentiation, metabolic and immunological mechanisms, and the molecular biology of the genome. Issues that are being debated are also considered, including the origin and evolution of sexual systems, the genetics of altruism, and general forms and levels of social evolution.
This volume is organized into six sections encompassing 33 chapters and begins with an overview of the evolutionary problems of molecular biology. Some chapters are devoted to topics such as the role of gene regulation in evolutionary processes; the structural diversity and evolution of intermediate filament proteins; and adaptation and evolution in the immune system. The next section examines the tempo and mode of molecular evolution, including that of hybrid dysgenesis systems, as well as the statistical aspects of the molecular clock. Later chapters focus on DNA and protein sequences; sexual selection and speciation; and the relation between speciation mechanisms and macroevolutionary patterns. The book also methodically explains population genetics, with particular reference to the altruistic behavior in sibling groups with unrelated intruders, the endosperm evolution in higher plants, and the evolutionary aspects of sexual reproduction in predominantly asexual populations. This book will be of interest to geneticists and molecular biologists.
Table of Contents
Part I. Evolutionary Problems of Molecular Biology
Gene Regulation and Its Role in Evolutionary Processes
The Evolution of Transcriptional Control Signals: Coevolution of Ribosomal Gene Promoter Sequences and Transcription Factors
Rapid Evolution of Human Influenza Viruses
Structural Diversity and Evolution of Intermediate Filament Proteins
Evolutionary Origin of Antigen-Binding Pockets
Are the Major Histocompatibility Complexes of the Mouse t-Haplotypes Distinctive Gene Pools?
Adaptation and Evolution in the Immune System
Part II. Tempo and Mode of Molecular Evolution
Molecular and Phenotypic Aspects of the Evolution of Hybrid Dysgenesis Systems
The Spread and Success of Non-Darwinian Novelties
Population Genetics Theory of Multigene Families with Emphasis on Genetic Variation Contained in the Family
Statistical Aspects of the Molecular Clock
Part III. Comparative Analysis of DNA and Protein Sequences
Processes of Chloroplast DNA Evolution
Estimation of the Numbers of Synonymous and Nonsynonymous Substitutions between Protein Coding Genes
A Hidden Bias in the Estimate of Total Nucleotide Substitutions from Pairwise Differences
Comparative Analysis of Structural Relationships in DNA and Protein Sequences
Relation of Humans to African Apes: A Statistical Appraisal of Diverse Types of Data
Part IV. Models and Evidence of Speciation
Sexual Selection and Speciation
Allopatric and Non-Allopatric Speciation; Assumptions and Evidence
Mechanisms of Adaptive Speciation at the Molecular and Organismal Levels
Population Structure and Sexual Selection for Host Fidelity in the Speciation of Hummingbird Flower Mites
The Relation between Speciation Mechanisms and Macroevolutionary Patterns
Part V. Population Genetics: Observation, Experiment and Theory
Phylogenetic Relationships of Mitochondrial DNA under Various Demographic Models of Speciation
Ecobehavioral Genetics: Habitat Preference in Drosophila
Population Biology of Suez Canal Migration—Which Way, What Kind of Species, and Why
Evolutionary Genetics: HLA as an Exemplary System
Gaussian versus Non-Gaussian Genetic Analyses of Polygenic Mutation-Selection Balance
The Gaussian Approximation for Random Genetic Drift
Part VI. Population Genetics of Ecological and Behavioral Interactions
Instability and Cycling of Two Competing Hosts with Two Parasites
Restriction-Modification Immunity and the Maintenance of Genetic Diversity in Bacterial Populations
Altruistic Behavior in Sibling Groups with Unrelated Intruders
Towards a Theory for the Evolution of Learning
Genetic Models of Endosperm Evolution in Higher Plants
The Selection Operating on the Evolution Equilibrium of the Frequency of Sexual Reproduction in Predominantly Asexual Populations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 796
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 5th May 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142496