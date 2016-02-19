Evolutionary Neuroscience
2nd Edition
Description
Evolutionary Neuroscience is a collection of chapters on brain evolution combining selected topics from the recent comprehensive reference, Evolution of Nervous Systems (Elsevier, Academic Press, 2017, https://www.elsevier.com/books/evolution-of-nervous-systems/kaas/978-0-12-804042-3). The selected chapters cover a broad range of topics from historical theory to the most recent deductions from comparative studies of brains. The articles are organized in sections focused on history, concepts and theory, the evolution of brains from early vertebrates to present-day fishes, amphibians, reptiles and birds, the evolution of mammalian brains, and the evolution of primate brains, including human brains. Each chapter is written by a leader or leaders in the field, and has been reviewed by other experts. Specific topics include brain character reconstruction, principles of brain scaling, basic features of vertebrate brains, the evolution of the major sensory systems, and other parts of brains, what we can learn from fossils, the origin of neocortex, and the evolution of specializations of human brains. The collection of articles will be interesting to anyone who is curious about how brains evolved from the simpler nervous systems of the first vertebrates into the many different complex forms now found in present-day vertebrates. This book would be of use to students at the graduate or undergraduate levels, as well as professional neuroscientists, cognitive scientists, and psychologists. Together, the chapters provide a comprehensive list of further reading and references for those who want to inquire further.
Key Features
- The most comprehensive, authoritative and up-to-date single volume collection on brain evolution
- Full color throughout, with many illustrations
- Written by leading scholars and experts
- Features chapters on brain character reconstruction, principles of brain scaling, basic features of vertebrate brains, the evolution of the major sensory systems, and other parts of brains
- Discusses what we can learn from fossils, the origin of neocortex, and the evolution of specializations of human brains
Readership
Comparative neuroanatomists, biologists and neuroscientists, neuroscience graduate students and undergraduate majors
Table of Contents
Part 1: History, Concepts, and Theory
1. History of Ideas on Brain Evolution
2. Phylogenetic Character Reconstruction
3. The role of endocasts in the study of brain evolution
4. Invertebrate origins of vertebrate nervous systems
Part 2: The Brains of Fish, Amphibians, Reptiles and Birds
5. The nervous systems of jawless vertebrates
6. The brains of cartilaginous fishes
7. The organization of the central nervous system of amphibians
8. The brains of reptiles and birds
9. Function and evolution of the reptilian cerebral cortex
10. The cerebellum of non-mammalian vertebrates
Part 3: Early Mammals and Subsequent Adaptations
11. Emergence of mammals
12. Mammalian Evolution: The phylogenetic story
13. Organization of neocortex in early mammals
14. What modern mammals teach us about the cellular composition of early brains and mechanisms of brain evolution
15. Consistencies and variances in the anatomical organization of aspects of the mammalian brain stem
16. Comparative anatomy of glial cells in mammals
17. The monotreme nervous system
18. Evolution of flight and echolocation in bats
19. Carnivore brains: Effects of sociality on inter- and intra-specific comparisons of regional brain volumes
Part 4: Primates
20. Phylogeny of primates
21. Expansion of the cortical sheet in primates
22. Scaling up the simian primate cortex: A conserved pattern of expansion across brain sizes
23. Evolution of visual cortex in primates
24. Evolution of subcortical pathways to the extrastriate cortex
25. Evolved mechanisms of high-level visual perception in primates
26. Evolution of parietal cortex in primates
27. Evolution of parietal-frontal networks in primates
28. Evolution of the prefrontal cortex in early primates and anthropoids
Part 5: Evolution of Human Brains
29. Introduction to human brain evolutionary studies
30. Human evolutionary history
31. Evolution of human life history
32. The fossil evidence of human brain evolution
33. Remarkable, but not special: What human brains are made of
34. Timing of brain maturation, early experience, and the human social niche
35. Human association cortex: Expanded, untethered, neoteneous, and plastic
36. On the evolution of the frontal eye field: comparisons of monkeys, apes and humans
37. The evolution of auditory cortex in humans
38. Language evolution
39. The search for human cognitive specializations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128205846
About the Editor
Jon Kaas
Jon H. Kaas is currently Distinguished Centennial Professor of Psychology at Vanderbilt University. He received his PhD training in comparative studies of forebrain organization in mammals in the laboratory of I. T. Diamond at Duke University, and postdoctoral training studying cortical organization in the comparative neurophysiology laboratory of C. N. Woolsey at the University of Wisconsin. His research has focused on determining the organizations of sensory and motor systems in mammals, especially in primates, with an effort to understand the evolution of the forebrain from early mammals to present-day humans. He has published over 250 research papers and 150 reviews. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences, and of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is also a member of the La Jolla Group for Explaining the Origin of Humans.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centennial Professor, Department of Psychology, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA