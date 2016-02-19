Evolutionary Neuroscience

Part 1: History, Concepts, and Theory

1. History of Ideas on Brain Evolution

2. Phylogenetic Character Reconstruction

3. The role of endocasts in the study of brain evolution

4. Invertebrate origins of vertebrate nervous systems

Part 2: The Brains of Fish, Amphibians, Reptiles and Birds

5. The nervous systems of jawless vertebrates

6. The brains of cartilaginous fishes

7. The organization of the central nervous system of amphibians

8. The brains of reptiles and birds

9. Function and evolution of the reptilian cerebral cortex

10. The cerebellum of non-mammalian vertebrates

Part 3: Early Mammals and Subsequent Adaptations

11. Emergence of mammals

12. Mammalian Evolution: The phylogenetic story

13. Organization of neocortex in early mammals

14. What modern mammals teach us about the cellular composition of early brains and mechanisms of brain evolution

15. Consistencies and variances in the anatomical organization of aspects of the mammalian brain stem

16. Comparative anatomy of glial cells in mammals

17. The monotreme nervous system

18. Evolution of flight and echolocation in bats

19. Carnivore brains: Effects of sociality on inter- and intra-specific comparisons of regional brain volumes

Part 4: Primates

20. Phylogeny of primates

21. Expansion of the cortical sheet in primates

22. Scaling up the simian primate cortex: A conserved pattern of expansion across brain sizes

23. Evolution of visual cortex in primates

24. Evolution of subcortical pathways to the extrastriate cortex

25. Evolved mechanisms of high-level visual perception in primates

26. Evolution of parietal cortex in primates

27. Evolution of parietal-frontal networks in primates

28. Evolution of the prefrontal cortex in early primates and anthropoids

Part 5: Evolution of Human Brains

29. Introduction to human brain evolutionary studies

30. Human evolutionary history

31. Evolution of human life history

32. The fossil evidence of human brain evolution

33. Remarkable, but not special: What human brains are made of

34. Timing of brain maturation, early experience, and the human social niche

35. Human association cortex: Expanded, untethered, neoteneous, and plastic

36. On the evolution of the frontal eye field: comparisons of monkeys, apes and humans

37. The evolution of auditory cortex in humans

38. Language evolution

39. The search for human cognitive specializations