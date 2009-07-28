Evolutionary Neuroscience
1st Edition
Evolutionary Neuroscience is a collection of articles in brain evolution selected from the recent comprehensive reference, Evolution of Nervous Systems (Elsevier, Academic Press, 2007). The selected chapters cover a broad range of topics from historical theory to the most recent deductions from comparative studies of brains. The articles are organized in sections focused on theories and brain scaling, the evolution of brains from early vertebrates to present-day fishes, amphibians, reptiles and birds, the evolution of mammalian brains, and the evolution of primate brains, including human brains. Each chapter is written by a leader or leaders in the field, and has been reviewed by other experts. Specific topics include brain character reconstruction, principles of brain scaling, basic features of vertebrate brains, the evolution of the major sensory systems, and other parts of brains, what we can learn from fossils, the origin of neocortex, and the evolution of specializations of human brains. The collection of articles will be interesting to anyone who is curious about how brains evolved from the simpler nervous systems of the first vertebrates into the many different complex forms now found in present-day vertebrates. This book would be of use to students at the graduate or undergraduate levels, as well as professional neuroscientists, cognitive scientists, and psychologists. Together, the chapters provide a comprehensive list of further reading and references for those who want to inquire further.
- The most comprehensive, authoritative and up-to-date single volume collection on brain evolution
- Full color throughout, with many illustrations
- Written by leading scholars and experts
Comparative neuroanatomists, biologists and neuroscientists, post graduates.
Table of Contents
Part I: AN INTRODUCTION TO HISTORY, THEORY,METHODS AND CONCEPTS
History of Ideas on Brain Evolution, Georg F.Striedter
Phylogenetic Character Reconstruction, James S. Albert
Basic Nervous System "Types": One or Many?, Heinrich Reichert & Frank Hirth
Origin and Evolution of the First Nervous System, Heinrich Reichert & Robert Lichtneckert
Neuronal Migration, Oscar Marín & Guillermina López-Bendito
The Role of Transient Connections in Brain Evolution, Giorgio M.Innocenti
Neural Wiring Optimization, Christopher Cherniak
Principles of Brain Scaling, Charles F. Stevens
Part II: THE EVOLUTION OF BRAINS IN EARLY VERTEBRATES, FISHES, AMPHIBIANS, REPTILES AND BIRDS
Structure of Brains of Primitive Vertebrates (tunicates, amphioxus, lampreys) and the Basic Features of the Vertebrate Brain, Bernd Fritzsch and Joel C.Glover
Evolution of the Nervous System in Fishes, Mario Wullimann & Philippe Varnier
Evolution of the Amphibian Nervous System, Gerhard Roth & Ursula Dicke
Evolution of the Nervous System in Reptiles Laura L. Bruce
Do Birds and Reptiles Possess Homologues of Mammalian Visual, Somatosensory and Motor Cortices? Loreta Medina
The Evolution of Vocal Learning Systems in Birds and Humans, Erich Jarvis
The Evolution of the Amygdala in Vertebrates, Fernando Martinez-Garcia, Amparo Novejarque & Enrique Lanuza
The Evolution of Vertebrate Eyes Russell D. Fernald
Vertebrate Olfactory Subsystems and their Evolution, Heather Eisthen & Gianluca Polese
The Evolution of Taste Systems, Thomas Finger
Shared and Convergent Features of the Auditory System of Vertebrates, Daphne Soares & Catherine E. Carr
Part III: EVOLUTION OF MAMMALIAN BRAINS
How Can Fossils Tell us About the Evolution of the Neocortex?, Harry J. Jerison
The Origin of Neocortex: Lessons from Comparative Embryology, Zoltán Molnár, Aniket Tavare & Amanda F.P. Cheung
Reconstructing the Organization of the Forebrain of the First Mammals, Jon H. Kaas
Captured in the net of space and time: Understanding cortical field evolution, Leah A. Krubitzer & Deborah L.Hunt
The Evolution of the Dorsal Thalamus in Mammals, Jon H. Kaas
The Evolution of the Basal Ganglia in Mammals and other Vertebrates, Anton J. Reiner
The Evolution of the Hippocampus, Howard B Eichenbaum
The Evolution of the Cerebellum, Mitchell Glickstein, John Oberdick & Jan Voogd
Olfactory Cortex: Comparative Anatomy, K Illig
Vestibluar System, Werner Graf
Evolution of Gustation, Sidney A. Simon, Miguel Nicolelis & Ivan E de Araujo
The Evolution of the Somatosensory System, Kenneth Catania
Somatosensory Specializations of Flying Mammals, John M. Zook
The Evolution of Motor Cortex and Motor Systems, Randolph Nudo
The Evolution of Visual Cortex and Visual Systems, David Lyon
Part IV: PRIMATE BRAIN EVOLUTION
Primate Brain Evolution, Todd M. Preuss
The Role of Vision in the Origin and Evolution of Primates, Callum Ross & Robert D. Martin
The Evolution of Sensory and Motor Systems in Primates, Jon H. Kaas
The evolution of parallel pathways in the brains of primates, Vivien A. Casagrande
- No. of pages:
- 1038
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 28th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123751683
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750808
About the Editor
Jon Kaas
Jon H. Kaas is currently Distinguished Centennial Professor of Psychology at Vanderbilt University. He received his PhD training in comparative studies of forebrain organization in mammals in the laboratory of I. T. Diamond at Duke University, and postdoctoral training studying cortical organization in the comparative neurophysiology laboratory of C. N. Woolsey at the University of Wisconsin. His research has focused on determining the organizations of sensory and motor systems in mammals, especially in primates, with an effort to understand the evolution of the forebrain from early mammals to present-day humans. He has published over 250 research papers and 150 reviews. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences, and of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is also a member of the La Jolla Group for Explaining the Origin of Humans.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centennial Professor, Department of Psychology, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA