Evolutionary Neuroscience

Part I: AN INTRODUCTION TO HISTORY, THEORY,METHODS AND CONCEPTS

History of Ideas on Brain Evolution, Georg F.Striedter

Phylogenetic Character Reconstruction, James S. Albert

Basic Nervous System "Types": One or Many?, Heinrich Reichert & Frank Hirth

Origin and Evolution of the First Nervous System, Heinrich Reichert & Robert Lichtneckert

Neuronal Migration, Oscar Marín & Guillermina López-Bendito

The Role of Transient Connections in Brain Evolution, Giorgio M.Innocenti

Neural Wiring Optimization, Christopher Cherniak

Principles of Brain Scaling, Charles F. Stevens

Part II: THE EVOLUTION OF BRAINS IN EARLY VERTEBRATES, FISHES, AMPHIBIANS, REPTILES AND BIRDS

Structure of Brains of Primitive Vertebrates (tunicates, amphioxus, lampreys) and the Basic Features of the Vertebrate Brain, Bernd Fritzsch and Joel C.Glover

Evolution of the Nervous System in Fishes, Mario Wullimann & Philippe Varnier

Evolution of the Amphibian Nervous System, Gerhard Roth & Ursula Dicke

Evolution of the Nervous System in Reptiles Laura L. Bruce

Do Birds and Reptiles Possess Homologues of Mammalian Visual, Somatosensory and Motor Cortices? Loreta Medina

The Evolution of Vocal Learning Systems in Birds and Humans, Erich Jarvis

The Evolution of the Amygdala in Vertebrates, Fernando Martinez-Garcia, Amparo Novejarque & Enrique Lanuza

The Evolution of Vertebrate Eyes Russell D. Fernald

Vertebrate Olfactory Subsystems and their Evolution, Heather Eisthen & Gianluca Polese

The Evolution of Taste Systems, Thomas Finger

Shared and Convergent Features of the Auditory System of Vertebrates, Daphne Soares & Catherine E. Carr

Part III: EVOLUTION OF MAMMALIAN BRAINS

How Can Fossils Tell us About the Evolution of the Neocortex?, Harry J. Jerison

The Origin of Neocortex: Lessons from Comparative Embryology, Zoltán Molnár, Aniket Tavare & Amanda F.P. Cheung

Reconstructing the Organization of the Forebrain of the First Mammals, Jon H. Kaas

Captured in the net of space and time: Understanding cortical field evolution, Leah A. Krubitzer & Deborah L.Hunt

The Evolution of the Dorsal Thalamus in Mammals, Jon H. Kaas

The Evolution of the Basal Ganglia in Mammals and other Vertebrates, Anton J. Reiner

The Evolution of the Hippocampus, Howard B Eichenbaum

The Evolution of the Cerebellum, Mitchell Glickstein, John Oberdick & Jan Voogd

Olfactory Cortex: Comparative Anatomy, K Illig

Vestibluar System, Werner Graf

Evolution of Gustation, Sidney A. Simon, Miguel Nicolelis & Ivan E de Araujo

The Evolution of the Somatosensory System, Kenneth Catania

Somatosensory Specializations of Flying Mammals, John M. Zook

The Evolution of Motor Cortex and Motor Systems, Randolph Nudo

The Evolution of Visual Cortex and Visual Systems, David Lyon

Part IV: PRIMATE BRAIN EVOLUTION

Primate Brain Evolution, Todd M. Preuss

The Role of Vision in the Origin and Evolution of Primates, Callum Ross & Robert D. Martin

The Evolution of Sensory and Motor Systems in Primates, Jon H. Kaas

The evolution of parallel pathways in the brains of primates, Vivien A. Casagrande