Evolutionary History of the Primates
1st Edition
Description
Evolutionary History of the Primates presents a documentation and analysis of the fossil record and evolutionary history of the primates to facilitate the understanding of the genealogy, adaptations, dispersal, and taxonomy of the order. The book consists of 13 chapters; each chapter is devoted to a specific genera or higher taxa of primates. The chapters contain available information on the morphology, relationships, and adaptations of primate groups. The book clarifies discussed points or documents interpretations, and it indicates the type of fossil material available for each taxon. The text will be valuable to many researchers and students who need a source of data and interpretations about fossil primates.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Order Primates
Suborder Plesiadapiformes
Superfamily Paromomyoidea
Family Paromomyidae
Family Picrodontidae
Superfamily Plesiadapoidea
Family Plesiadapidae
Family Saxonellidae
Family Carpolestidae
Suborder Strepsirhini
Infraorder Adapiformes
Family Adapidae
Family Adapidae
Infraorder Lemuriformes
Superfamily Lemuroidea
Family Lemuridae
Family Megaladapidae
Superfamily Indrioidea
Family Indriidae
Family Daubentoniidae
Family Archaeolemuridae
Family Palaeopropithecidae
Superfamily Lorisoidea
Family Cheirogaleidae
Family Lorisidae
Subfamily Lorisinae
Suborder Haplorhini
Infraorder Tarsiiformes
Family Omomyidae
Infraorder Platyrrhini
Family Cebidae
Family Atelidae
Infraorder Catarrhini
Superfamily Parapithecoidea
Family Parapithecidae
Superfamily Cercopithecoidea
Family Cercopithecidae
Family Cercopithecidae, incertae sedis
Family Oreopithecidae
Superfamily Hominoidea
Family Pliopithecidae
Family ?Pliopithecidae, incertae sedis
Family Hominidae
Infraorder Catarrhini, incertae sedis
References
Glossary
Systematic Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289250
About the Author
Frederick Szalay
Affiliations and Expertise
Hunter College, City University of New York, U.S.A.
Eric Delson
Affiliations and Expertise
Lehman College, City University of New York, U.S.A.