Evolutionary History of the Primates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126801507, 9781483289250

Evolutionary History of the Primates

1st Edition

Authors: Frederick Szalay Eric Delson
eBook ISBN: 9781483289250
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 580
Description

Evolutionary History of the Primates presents a documentation and analysis of the fossil record and evolutionary history of the primates to facilitate the understanding of the genealogy, adaptations, dispersal, and taxonomy of the order. The book consists of 13 chapters; each chapter is devoted to a specific genera or higher taxa of primates. The chapters contain available information on the morphology, relationships, and adaptations of primate groups. The book clarifies discussed points or documents interpretations, and it indicates the type of fossil material available for each taxon. The text will be valuable to many researchers and students who need a source of data and interpretations about fossil primates.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Order Primates

Suborder Plesiadapiformes

Superfamily Paromomyoidea

Family Paromomyidae

Family Picrodontidae

Superfamily Plesiadapoidea

Family Plesiadapidae

Family Saxonellidae

Family Carpolestidae

Suborder Strepsirhini

Infraorder Adapiformes

Family Adapidae

Family Adapidae

Infraorder Lemuriformes

Superfamily Lemuroidea

Family Lemuridae

Family Megaladapidae

Superfamily Indrioidea

Family Indriidae

Family Daubentoniidae

Family Archaeolemuridae

Family Palaeopropithecidae

Superfamily Lorisoidea

Family Cheirogaleidae

Family Lorisidae

Subfamily Lorisinae

Suborder Haplorhini

Infraorder Tarsiiformes

Family Omomyidae

Infraorder Platyrrhini

Family Cebidae

Family Atelidae

Infraorder Catarrhini

Superfamily Parapithecoidea

Family Parapithecidae

Superfamily Cercopithecoidea

Family Cercopithecidae

Family Cercopithecidae, incertae sedis

Family Oreopithecidae

Superfamily Hominoidea

Family Pliopithecidae

Family ?Pliopithecidae, incertae sedis

Family Hominidae

Infraorder Catarrhini, incertae sedis

References

Glossary

Systematic Index


Details

About the Author

Frederick Szalay

Affiliations and Expertise

Hunter College, City University of New York, U.S.A.

Eric Delson

Affiliations and Expertise

Lehman College, City University of New York, U.S.A.

