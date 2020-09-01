Evolutionary Diversity as A Source for Anticancer Molecules discusses evolutionary diversity as source for anticancer agents derived from bacteria, algae, bryophytes, pteridophytes and gymnosperms. The chapters have been designed to thoroughly describe their isolation and screening process by using relevant technology to develop anticancer drugs; they also discuss the role of nutraceuticals and natural products from invertebrates in cancer treatment.

This book presents a comprehensive approach of evolutionary diversities in natural products starting from the evolutionary mechanism, basic isolation, enumeration, and identification procedures to develop as anticancer agents. It also deals with some of the current challenges in prevention, and treatment of cancer against side effects of conventional drugs along with advanced therapeutic approaches by using natural products.

This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists, biotechnologists, pharmacologists and several members of biomedical field interested in understanding more about natural products with anticancer potential.