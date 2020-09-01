Evolutionary Diversity as a Source for Anticancer Molecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128217108

Evolutionary Diversity as a Source for Anticancer Molecules

1st Edition

Editors: Akhileshwar Kumar Srivastava Vinod Kumar Kannaujiya Rajesh Kumar Singh Divya Singh
Paperback ISBN: 9780128217108
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 400
Description

Evolutionary Diversity as A Source for Anticancer Molecules discusses evolutionary diversity as source for anticancer agents derived from bacteria, algae, bryophytes, pteridophytes and gymnosperms. The chapters have been designed to thoroughly describe their isolation and screening process by using relevant technology to develop anticancer drugs; they also discuss the role of nutraceuticals and natural products from invertebrates in cancer treatment.

This book presents a comprehensive approach of evolutionary diversities in natural products starting from the evolutionary mechanism, basic isolation, enumeration, and identification procedures to develop as anticancer agents. It also deals with some of the current challenges in prevention, and treatment of cancer against side effects of conventional drugs along with advanced therapeutic approaches by using natural products.

This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists, biotechnologists, pharmacologists and several members of biomedical field interested in understanding more about natural products with anticancer potential.

Key Features

  • Discusses the application of natural products in place of conventional drugs to minimize the side effects in cancer treatment
  • Explains the relation between evolutionary mechanism and climate change for production of secondary metabolites
  • Encompasses information on the preventive role of natural products against cancer

Readership

Cancer researchers, bioinformaticians, molecular biologists, medicinal chemists, pharmacists

Table of Contents

  1. Evolutionary mechanism for biosynthesis of diverse molecules
    2. Effect of climate change in production of secondary metabolites
    3. Isolation and characterization of bioactive compounds from natural resources: Metabolomics and Molecular approaches
    4. Single-celled bacteria as tool for cancer therapy
    5. Metabolic pathways of cyanobacteria for production of anticancer compounds
    6. Prophyletic origin of algae as potential repository of anticancer compounds
    7. Metabolic versatility of fungi as a source for anticancer compounds
    8. Structural information of natural product metabolism in bryophytes
    9. Landscape of natural product diversity in land-plants as source for anticancer molecules
    10. Natural product from marine invertebrates
    11. Antioxidative and antiproliferative properties of some common spices
    12. Significance of Nutraceuticals in Cancer Therapy
    13. Common techniques and methods for screening of natural products for developing of anticancer drugs

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128217108

About the Editor

Akhileshwar Kumar Srivastava

Dr. Akhileshwar Kumar Srivastava works as Research Associate in Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University. In his eight years of research, he published more than 16 research articles and book chapters in international and national journals of repute. His research specialization is primarily in area of pharmacognosy with genetics, metabolomics, bioinformatics, and molecular biology associated targeting cancer diseases. In addition, he has studied at Augusta University (formerly, Georgia Regents University) in Augusta, GA, USA on a J-1 Exchange Scholar Visa and at Ben-Gurion University, Israel.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University

Vinod Kumar Kannaujiya

Dr. Vinod Kumar Kannaujiya is Assistant Professor in Department of Botany, MMV, Banaras Hindu University. He received MSc and PhD degree in Botany from Centre of Advanced Study in Botany, Banaras Hindu University. He has been working on the ultraviolet stress response of cyanobacteria including value added enzymes, proteins, pigments and natural compounds. He has been awarded with prestigious fellowships from Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi, India. He has also been awarded Dr. D.S. Kothari Post-Doctoral Fellowship from University Grant Commission, New Delhi, India. He is a recipient of UGC-Startup project grant from UGC, New Delhi, India. He is life member fellow of Indian Photobiology Society. Dr. Kannaujiya has published over 40 original research papers, reviews, and book chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor Department of Botany, MMV, Banaras Hindu University

Rajesh Kumar Singh

Dr. Rajesh Kumar Singh is currently working as research associate in Centre of Experimental Medicine & Surgery at Banaras Hindu University. His research focus is pharmacognosy, reverse pharmacology, drug design and discovery, extraction & isolation of natural products, cell culture, and handling of different rodents. He has published several research articles in reputed journals during his research work. At present, he is involved in developing Indian origin cell line and screening of drugs of natural origin for the treatment of gallbladder cancer.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University,

Divya Singh

Dr. Divya Singh is presently working as research associate in Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT, Banaras Hindu University. Her research specialization is primarily in genetics, proteomics, metabolomics, toxicology, bioinformatics and molecular biological evaluation in various in vivo and in vitro plant models to elucidate the physiological changes and evaluate the DNA damage potency.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of chemical Engineering and Technology IIT, BHU, Varanasi

