Evolutionary Computation in Bioinformatics

PART I - Introduction to the Concepts of Bioinformatics and Evolutionary Computation

Chapter 1. An Introduction to Bioinformatics for Computer Scientists By David W. Corne and Gary B. Fogel Chapter 2. An Introduction to Evolutionary Computation for Biologists By Gary B. Fogel and David W. Corne

PART II - Sequence and Structure Alignment Chapter 3. Determining Genome Sequences from Experimental Data Using Evolutionary Computation By Jacek Blazewic and Marta Kasprzak Chapter 4. Protein Structure Alignment Using Evolutionary Computation By Joseph D. Szustakowski and Zhipeng Weng

Chapter 5. Using Genetic Algorithms for Pairwise and Multiple Sequence Alignments By Cédric Notredame

PART III - Protein Folding Chapter 6. On the Evolutionary Search for Solutions to the Protein Folding Problem By Garrison W. Greenwood and Jae-Min Shin Chapter 7. Toward Effective Polypeptide Structure Prediction with Parallel Fast Messy Genetic Algorithms By Gary B. Lamont and Laurence D. Merkle

Chapter 8. Application of Evolutionary Computation to Protein Folding with Specialized Operators By Steffen Schulze-Kremer

PART IV - Machine Learning and Inference Chapter 9. Identification of Coding Regions in DNA Sequences Using Evolved Neural Networks By Gary B. Fogel, Kumar Chellapilla, and David B. Fogel Chapter 10. Clustering Microarray Data with Evolutionary Algorithms By Emanuel Falkenauer and Arnaud Marchand

Chapter 11. Evolutionary Computation and Fractal Visualization of Sequence Data By Dan Ashlock and Jim Golden

Chapter 12. Identifying Metabolic Pathways and Gene Regulation Networks with Evolutionary Algorithms By Junji Kitagawa and Hitoshi Iba

Chapter 13. Evolutionary Computational Support for the Characterization of Biological Systems By Bogdan Filipic and Janez Strancar

PART V - Feature Selection Chapter 14. Discovery of Genetic and Environmental Interactions in Disease Data Using Evolutionary Computation By Laetitia Jourdan, Clarisse Dhaenens[AQ2], and El-Ghazali Talbi Chapter 15. Feature Selection Methods Based on Genetic Algorithms for in Silico Drug Design By Mark J. Embrechts, Muhsin Ozdemir, Larry Lockwood, Curt Breneman, Kristin Bennet, Dirk Devogelaere, and Marcel Rijkaert

Chapter 16. Interpreting Analytical Spectra with Evolutionary Computation By Jem J. Rowland

Appendix: Internet Resources for Bioinformatics Data and Tools