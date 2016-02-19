Evolutionary Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559383035, 9780080948621

Evolutionary Biology, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: Edward Bittar
eBook ISBN: 9780080948621
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559383035
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st October 1991
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
15000.00
12750.00
110.00
93.50
199.09
169.23
185.00
157.25
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (E.E. Bittar). I Principles of Self-Assembly and Formation of Supramolecular Biological Systems. DNA Structure and Polymorphism (D.M.J. Lilley). RNA: Structure, organization, and Dynamics (B. Ehresmann and C. Ehresmann). Proteins: Structure, Organization, and Dynamics (R.B. Honzatko). II The Origins and Cellular Basis of Life. Determination and Freedom in Early Evolution (K. Dose). A Kit to Produce an Artificial Human Chromosome (A. Lima-de-Faria). The Evolution of RNA and Protein as Catalysts (L.A. Fothergill-Gilmore). The Evolution of the Mittochondrial Genome (H. de Vries). The Evolution of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Cells (T. Cavalier-Smith). The Autoevolution of the Human Species (A. Lima-de-Faria). Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Volume 1 of the series Fundamentals of Medical Cell Biology is devoted to evolutionary biology. This is presented in two parts: in the first, the structure and dynamics of RNA, DNA, and protein are dealt with. The second part is concerned with the origins and cellular basis of life.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080948621
Hardcover ISBN:
9781559383035

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Edward Bittar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, University of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.