Evolutionary Biology of Ostracoda - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444989215, 9780080868523

Evolutionary Biology of Ostracoda, Volume 11

1st Edition

Its Fundamentals and Applications

Editors: N. Ikeya K. Ishizaki T. Hanai
eBook ISBN: 9780080868523
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st August 1988
Page Count: 1353
Table of Contents

I. Addresses at the opening session. II. Taxonomy III. Morphology and morphogenesis. IV. Biology. V. Ecology. VI. Palaeoecology. VII. Deep sea Ostracoda. VIII. Biogeography and palaeobiogeography. IX. Speciation. X. Evolution. XI. Biostratigraphy and exploration. Genera and species index. General and author index.

Description

There are many competitive works on the market concerning evolutionary biology, but this volume is quite distinctive in its idiographic aspect focusing on Ostracoda viewed from a wide range of disciplines, ages and environments. The book deals with various lines of idiographic biology and palaeontology of Ostracoda and nomothetic trials focusing strongly on evolutionary biology. Particular themes are morphology, biology, evolution, speciation, ecology, palaeoecology, deep sea fauna, biogeography, palaeobiogeography, biostratigraphy and exploration, all concerning Ostracoda.

The last decade has witnessed a spectacular renewal of interest in the study of Otracoda, particularly in the evolutionary biology of Ostracoda, including speciation. Ostracoda are unique, ranging in age from the Cambrian period to modern times with carapaces ready to be preserved as fossils, providing various lines of invaluable evidence regarding evolutionary processes.

More than 120 participants from 20 countries assembled at the Ninth International Symposium on Ostracoda and this book is a collection of all the papers presented at the Symposium, plus selected papers submitted by non-attending members. It presents an outstanding record of much pioneering research and will be of interest to specalists in Ostracoda as well as all earth and life scientists concerned with evolution. Its value is further enhanced by easy-to-use indexes of authors, localities and taxa.

@from:R.H. Bate @qu:Ninety-one papers combine to form a very substantial reference book.... the standard of the papers is good and the editors have accomplished a very credit worthy task... There is a good index and finding information is a straightforward task. The contributions are of importance and students of ostracods are recommended to consult the volume. @source:Cretaceous Research

About the Editors

N. Ikeya Editor

K. Ishizaki Editor

T. Hanai Editor

International Institute of Technological Analysis, Health Research Foundation, Kyoto, Japan

