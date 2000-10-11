Evolutionary Approaches to Protein Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342556, 9780080493374

Evolutionary Approaches to Protein Design, Volume 55

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frances Arnold
eBook ISBN: 9780080493374
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 2000
Page Count: 438
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
110.00
93.50
137.00
116.45
185.00
157.25
161.00
136.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the first high-quality, comprehensive overview of the field of evolutionary protein design. Topics include new protein design strategies, the structures of laboratory-evolved proteins, the evolution of non-natural enzyme functions, and the theory of laboratory evolution.

Readership

Biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, biophysicists, geneticists, and physical chemists

Details

No. of pages:
438
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080493374

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frances Arnold Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.