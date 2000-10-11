Evolutionary Approaches to Protein Design, Volume 55
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Frances Arnold
eBook ISBN: 9780080493374
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 2000
Page Count: 438
Description
This is the first high-quality, comprehensive overview of the field of evolutionary protein design. Topics include new protein design strategies, the structures of laboratory-evolved proteins, the evolution of non-natural enzyme functions, and the theory of laboratory evolution.
Readership
Biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, biophysicists, geneticists, and physical chemists
About the Serial Volume Editors
Frances Arnold Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
