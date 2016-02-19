Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955616, 9780323155090

Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates V1

1st Edition

Editors: John Buettner-Janusch
eBook ISBN: 9780323155090
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 342
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates, Volume I presents research on the evolution and genetic biology of the Primates. This volume comprises seven chapters that tackle the problem of primate classification, anatomy, and genetics.
The first chapter deals with an eventual serious reorganization of the classification of the Primates, followed by a discussion on a critical reappraisal of tertiary primates from different periods, such as Paleocene, Eocene, Oligocene, Miocene, and Pliocene. The subsequent chapter examines the phylogenetic implications of neural structures in both morphological and physiological terms. The book also presents comparative studies on the differences between skin of primates and that of man; the sweat glands of the Lorisidae; and the nerve endings in the skin of primates. Lastly, methods for primate chromosomes and their evolution are described. This book is an invaluable source for physical anthropologists and researchers, histologists, anatomists, neurologists, geneticists, cytologists, and other specialists.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume I

Preface

Contents of Volume II

1. An Introduction to the Primates

I. Introduction

II. Prosimii

III. Anthropoidea

IV. The Classification of the Primates

References

2. A Critical Reappraisal of Tertiary Primates

I. Introduction

II. Paleocene Primates

III. Eocene Primates

IV. Oligocene Primates

V. Miocene Primates

VI. Pliocene Primates

References

3. The Primate Nervous System: Functional and Structural Aspects in Phylogeny

I. Introduction

II. The Nervous System and the Forelimbs

III. The Primate Visual System

References

4. New Approaches to the Study of the Skin of Primates

I. Introduction

II. The Epidermis

III. The Dermis

IV. The Pilosebaceous Complexes

V. The Sweat Glands

References

5. The Sweat Glands of the Lorisidae

I. Materials and Methods

II. The Apocrine Sweat Glands of the General Body Skin

III. Specialized Sudoriparous Glands

IV. Conclusions

References

6· Nerve Endings in the Skin of Primates

I. Nerve Endings in Man

II. Nerve Endings in Other Primates

III. The Vater-Pacini Corpuscle

IV. End Organs in Other Animals

V. Comment

References

7. The Chromosomes of Primates

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Primate Chromosomes

III. Primate Chromosomes

IV. Primate Chromosome Evolution

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Taxonomic Index




Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155090

About the Editor

John Buettner-Janusch

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.