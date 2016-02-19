Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates V1

Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates, Volume I presents research on the evolution and genetic biology of the Primates. This volume comprises seven chapters that tackle the problem of primate classification, anatomy, and genetics.

The first chapter deals with an eventual serious reorganization of the classification of the Primates, followed by a discussion on a critical reappraisal of tertiary primates from different periods, such as Paleocene, Eocene, Oligocene, Miocene, and Pliocene. The subsequent chapter examines the phylogenetic implications of neural structures in both morphological and physiological terms. The book also presents comparative studies on the differences between skin of primates and that of man; the sweat glands of the Lorisidae; and the nerve endings in the skin of primates. Lastly, methods for primate chromosomes and their evolution are described. This book is an invaluable source for physical anthropologists and researchers, histologists, anatomists, neurologists, geneticists, cytologists, and other specialists.