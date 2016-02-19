Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates V1
1st Edition
Description
Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates, Volume I presents research on the evolution and genetic biology of the Primates. This volume comprises seven chapters that tackle the problem of primate classification, anatomy, and genetics.
The first chapter deals with an eventual serious reorganization of the classification of the Primates, followed by a discussion on a critical reappraisal of tertiary primates from different periods, such as Paleocene, Eocene, Oligocene, Miocene, and Pliocene. The subsequent chapter examines the phylogenetic implications of neural structures in both morphological and physiological terms. The book also presents comparative studies on the differences between skin of primates and that of man; the sweat glands of the Lorisidae; and the nerve endings in the skin of primates. Lastly, methods for primate chromosomes and their evolution are described. This book is an invaluable source for physical anthropologists and researchers, histologists, anatomists, neurologists, geneticists, cytologists, and other specialists.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume I
Preface
Contents of Volume II
1. An Introduction to the Primates
I. Introduction
II. Prosimii
III. Anthropoidea
IV. The Classification of the Primates
References
2. A Critical Reappraisal of Tertiary Primates
I. Introduction
II. Paleocene Primates
III. Eocene Primates
IV. Oligocene Primates
V. Miocene Primates
VI. Pliocene Primates
References
3. The Primate Nervous System: Functional and Structural Aspects in Phylogeny
I. Introduction
II. The Nervous System and the Forelimbs
III. The Primate Visual System
References
4. New Approaches to the Study of the Skin of Primates
I. Introduction
II. The Epidermis
III. The Dermis
IV. The Pilosebaceous Complexes
V. The Sweat Glands
References
5. The Sweat Glands of the Lorisidae
I. Materials and Methods
II. The Apocrine Sweat Glands of the General Body Skin
III. Specialized Sudoriparous Glands
IV. Conclusions
References
6· Nerve Endings in the Skin of Primates
I. Nerve Endings in Man
II. Nerve Endings in Other Primates
III. The Vater-Pacini Corpuscle
IV. End Organs in Other Animals
V. Comment
References
7. The Chromosomes of Primates
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Primate Chromosomes
III. Primate Chromosomes
IV. Primate Chromosome Evolution
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Taxonomic Index
