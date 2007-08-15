Evolution of Primary Producers in the Sea
1st Edition
Description
Evolution of Primary Producers in the Sea reference examines how photosynthesis evolved on Earth and how phytoplankton evolved through time – ultimately to permit the evolution of complex life, including human beings. The first of its kind, this book provides thorough coverage of key topics, with contributions by leading experts in biophysics, evolutionary biology, micropaleontology, marine ecology, and biogeochemistry.
This exciting new book is of interest not only to students and researchers in marine science, but also to evolutionary biologists and ecologists interested in understanding the origins and diversification of life. Evolution of Primary Producers in the Sea offers these students and researchers an understanding of the molecular evolution, phylogeny, fossil record, and environmental processes that collectively permits us to comprehend the rise of phytoplankton and their impact on Earth's ecology and biogeochemistry. It is certain to become the first and best word on this exhilarating topic.
Key Features
- Discusses the evolution of phytoplankton in the world's oceans as the first living organisms and the first and basic producers in the earths food chain
- Includes the latest developments in the evolution and ecology of marine phytoplankton specifically with additional information on marine ecosystems and biogeochemical cycles
- The only book to consider of the evolution of phytoplankton and its role in molecular evolution, biogeochemistry, paleontology, and oceanographic aspects
- Written at a level suitable for related reading use in courses on the Evolution of the Biosphere, Ecological and Biological oceanography and marine biology, and Biodiversity
Readership
Marine scientists, biological oceanographers, evolutionary biologists, Earth system scientists, paleontologists, systematists
Table of Contents
An introduction to primary producers in the sea: Who they are, what they do, and when they evolved. Paul G. Falkowski and Andrew H. Knoll.
Oceanic photochemistry and evolution of elements and co-factors in the early stages of the evolution of life. David Mauzerall.
The Evolutionary transition from anoxygenic to oxygenic photosynthesis. Robert E. Blankenship, Sumedha Sadekar, and Jason Raymond.
Evolution of light-harvesting antennas in an oxygen world. Beverley R. Green.
Eukaryote and mitochondrial origins: two sides of the same coin and too much ado about oxygen. William Martin.
Photosynthesis and the eukaryote tree of life. Johanna Fehling, Diane Stoecker, and Sandra L. Baldauf.
Plastid endosymbiosis: sources and timing of the major events. Jeremiah D. Hackett, Hwan Su Yoon, Nicholas J. Butterfield, Michael J. Sanderson, and Debashish Bhattacharya.
The geological succession of primary producers in the oceans. Andrew H. Knoll, Roger E. Summons, Jacob R. Waldbauer, and John E. Zumberge.
Life in Triassic oceans: links between Benthic and planktonic recovery and radiation. Jonathan L. Payne and Bas van de Schootbrugge
The origin and evolution of dinoflagellates. Charles F. Delwiche.
The origin and evolution of the diatoms: their adaptation to a planktonic existence. Wiebe H.C.F. Kooistra, Rainer Gersonde, Linda K Medlin, and David G. Mann.
Origin and evolution of coccolithophores: from coastal hunters to oceanic farmers. Colomban de Vargas, Ian Probert, Marie-Pierre Aubry, and Jeremy Young.
The origin and early evolution of green plants. Charley O’Kelly, Bigelow Laboratory.
Armor: why, when and how. Christian Hamm and Victor Smetacek.
Does phytoplankton cell size matter? The evolution of modern marine food webs. Zoe V. Finkel.
Resource competition and the ecological success of phytoplankton. Elena Litchman.
Biological and geochemical forcings to Phanerozoic change in seawater, atmosphere, and carbonate precipitate composition. Michael Guidry, Rolf S. Arvidson, and.Fred T. MacKenzie.
Geochemical and biological consequences of phytoplankton evolution. Miriam E. Katz, Katja Fennel and Paul G. Falkowski.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 15th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080550510
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123705181
About the Editor
Paul Falkowski
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, Institute of Marine and Coastal Science, New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S.A.
Andrew Knoll
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA