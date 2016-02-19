Evolution of Living Organisms
1st Edition
Evidence for a New Theory of Transformation
Description
Evolution of Living Organisms: Evidence for a New Theory of Transformation discusses traditional interpretations of evolution with a new assumption. The book presents a rational and general account of real evolutionary phenomena based on paleontology and molecular biological data. The text reviews biological evolution from the simple to the complex or progressive and regressive evolution. The author explains the appearance of types of organization from Captorhinomorphs to Pelycosaurs to the Theriodonts— from which the mammals arose. He also explains that in the evolution to mammals, the transformation of the Theriodonts concerned only the skeleton, muscles, dentition, and not the brain. He cites the case of the Perissodactyls as an example. The author also asserts that paleontology and molecular biology can explain the mechanism of evolution without even detailing the causes of orientations of lineages, of the finalities of structures, of living functions, and of cycles. But this approach will involve metaphysics. This book can be appreciated by anthropologists, researcher and scientists involved in zoology, paleontology, genetics and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
An Introduction to the Study of Evolution
General Observations on the Living World
Biological Evolution and Its Occurrences
Interpretation of Evolutionary Facts
I From the Simple to the Complex—Progressive Evolution, Regressive Evolution
Increasing Complexity as a Function of Time
Chronological Order of Appearance
Regressive Evolution
The Limits of Evolution
II Creative Evolution, or the Appearance of Types of Organization
General Remarks
The Appearance of a Major Pattern of Organization: The Mammals
From Captorhinomorphs to Pelycosaurs
Theriodonts: Mammalian Ancestors
The Cynodont Line
"Premammalian" Reptiles Derived from the Cynodonts
The Therocephalia-Bauriamorpha
Ictidosaurs, Other "Premammalian" Reptiles
The Evolution of the Jaw Musculature
Summary of the Mammalian Characters of Therapsids and of Their Ancestors, The Pelycosaurs
A Comparison of the Respective Characters of Mammalian Reptiles and Early Mammals: Gradual Transition from One Class to the Other
The Characteristics of Creative Evolution in Theraspid Reptiles
The Mammals: A Homogeneous or a Heterogeneous Class?
Conclusion
III Evolution—A Discontinuous Historical Phenomenon
Evolutionary Discontinuity
The Miocene: An Epoch of Reference
The Dampening of Evolution
The Genealogical Tree of the Animal Kingdom
The Parent Forms and the Creation of Novelties
Panchronic Forms and Arrested Evolution
Persistence of Evolution
Speciation, the Only Present Form of Evolution
Evolution Is the Real History of Life
Conclusion
IV Evolution and Chance
The Lottery of Life
Chance and Its Instrument, Mutation, or the Errors of the Genetic Code
Biological Order and Antichance
Random Preadaptation
Chance and Evolutionary Trends
Chance and Organic Complexity
V Evolution and Natural Selection
The Notion of Selection
Selection during Ontogeny
Selection and Accident
Selective Elimination
Is Competition Universal?
Selection and Demography
Artificial Selection by Man (Cultivation and Domestication)
Errors or Inabilities of Selection
Natural Selection, or Finality in Action
Conclusion
VI Evolution and Adaptation
General Remarks
Relation of Adaptation to Selection
The Limits of Adaptation
Not All Is for the Best in Living Things
Faulty Evolution
Indifferent or Useless Organs
Unfavorable Characteristics and Hypertelies
Equilibrium of Organism with Environment and Adaptation
Variations Caused by the Environment and the Action of the Genes according to the Environment
Preadaptation and Selection in Closed Environments
Preadaptation and Its Role
Coaptation and Adaptation of Unlike Parts
Finality and Adaptation
VII Evolution and Necessity
What Biological Necessity Is: Confusion with Usefulness
Necessity and Persistence of "Stock Forms"
Necessity, Selection, and Heterogeneous Populations
Necessity and the Genesis of the Major Types of Organization
The Animal Creates Its Own Necessity
Necessity-Utility: Not the Prime Motive of Biological Evolution
VIII Activities of the Genes in Relation to Evolution
Introduction
Exploring the Genome
Genesis of New Species through Recombinations of Genes
IX A New Introduction of Evolutionary Phenomena
Introduction
Internal Factors in Evolution and the Creative Reactivity of Living Things
The Creation of the New
Size and New Characteristics
Independence and Preeminence of DNA
The Intangibility of DNA and the Central Dogma
Acquisition of the Information by the Organism
Repetition of the Same Gene, and Redundancy
Formation of New Genes and Problems It Raises
Synthesis of Nucleic Acids and Molecular Acquisition of Information
Viral Transduction and Transfer of Alien Information
Novelty by Emergence
Conclusion
Appendixes
Appendix I "Natural" Classification of the Animal Kingdom
Appendix II Geological Time Scale, Including Geological Eras and Periods
Appendix III Glossary
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274096