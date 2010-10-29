Evolution of Earth and its Climate - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444537577, 9780444537584

Evolution of Earth and its Climate, Volume 10

1st Edition

Birth, Life and Death of Earth

Authors: O.G. Sorokhtin G.V. Chilingarian N.O. Sorokhtin
eBook ISBN: 9780444537584
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444537577
Paperback ISBN: 9780444562012
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th October 2010
Page Count: 596
Table of Contents

Foreword
Introduction
Ch. 1. Major stages and methodology in the evolution of geological concepts
Ch. 2. Structure and composition of modern Earth
Ch. 3. Origin of Earth, its past and future
Ch. 4. Process of Earth’s core separation
Ch. 5. Earth energetics
Ch. 6. Earth's tectonic activity and its nature
Ch. 7. Evolution of the crust-formation processes in Earth's history
Ch. 8. Lithospheric plate tectonics in Early Proterozoic and Phanerozoic
Ch. 9. Continental drift in Earth's geological history
Ch. 10. Major patterns of economic deposit concentration within Earth's crust
Ch. 11. Hydrosphere: the patterns of its origin and evolution
Ch. 12. Atmosphere: origin and physicochemical aspects of evolution
Ch. 13. Adiabatic theory of the greenhouse effect
Ch. 14. Evolution of Earth’s global climate
Ch. 15. Origin and major stages of life evolution on Earth
Conclusions
References

 

Description

The book reviews the current physical theory of Earth's global evolution, its origin, structure and composition, the process of Earth's core formation, Earth's energy, and the nature of its tectonomagnetic activity. The book also deals with the origin of the Moon and its influence on our planet's evolution. Based on the integral positions of this theory, the book analyzes the issues of the origin of the hydrosphere and atmosphere, and the conception and evolution of life on Earth. The monograph also reviews the adiabatic theory of the greenhouse effect developed by the authors, and the effects of nitrogen-consuminging bacteria and of periodic changes in the precession angle on its climate. In particular, these effects cause the onset and periodicity of ice ages and a significant climate warming during the periods of supercontinent appearance (like Pangaea in the Mid-Mesozoic).

Key Features

challenges current thinking about climate change on the basis of sound geological data.

 helps the reader make informed decisions about Earth-process related problems.

* challenges the reader to critically analyze both theory and data

Readership

Civil and environmental engineers, geologists, climate researchers

