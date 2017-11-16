Evolution of Dental Tissues and Paleobiology in Selachians
1st Edition
Description
Chondrichthyans possess unique anatomical features compared to other vertebrates, in particular a fully cartilaginous skeleton and a permanently renewed dentition. These characteristics make the fossilization of whole bodies difficult and consequently their fossil record consists mainly of a large number of isolated teeth. The study of their dentition is therefore of primary interest for our understanding of the evolution of this group. Beyond the dental morphology, the structure of the tissues composing the dentition has proved an important source of information, sometimes difficult to interpret, on the eating habits and the paleobiology of these animals.
This book makes a thorough review of the existing theories in this field of research as well as introducing new elements from more recent studies. Through close reference to the fossil record of ancient selachians it examines what the study of dental tissue in cartilaginous fish can tell us about the evolution and the past biology of these animals, as well as what we can learn about the evolution of teeth themselves.
Key Features
- Focuses on the evolution of the teeth microstructure of the cartilaginous fishes
- Offers a complete overview of the terminology used to describe fish tooth microstructures
- Offers an overview of convergent enameloid microstructures between actinopterygians (ray-finned fishes) and chondrichthyans to enable better understanding of the evolution of this kind of tissue
- Highlights the importance of isolated fossil teeth to understand the evolution of whole clades
Readership
Students and researchers working on shark tooth development and palaeobiology ; All University students with an interest in the evolution of chondrichthyans and/or mineralized tissues
Table of Contents
1. Mineralized Tissues
2. Paleozoic Sharks
3. Hybodont Sharks
4. Enameloid Microstructure in Rays
5. Enameloid Microstructure Diversity in Modern Shark Teeth
6. Comparison of Enameloid Microstructure in Actinopterygian and Elasmobranch Teeth
Details
No. of pages: 138
- 138
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 16th November 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011409
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481390
About the Author
Gilles Cuny
Gilles Cuny is Professor of Paleontology at the University of Lyon in France and a specialist in the evolution of sharks, having been curator of the collection of vertebrate palaeontology at the Natural History Museum of Denmark for 13 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lyon, France
Guillaume Guinot
Guillaume Guinot is a lecturer at the University of Montpellier in France. His work focuses on the evolution of Mesozoic chondrichthyan faunas, dental histology, and the macroevolution of different groups of “fish” (chondrichthyans and osteichthyans) and other marine vertebrates.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Montpellier, France
Sebastien Enault
Sebastien Enault obtained his doctorate from the University of Montpellier in France for his research on the evolution and development of the chondrichthyan skeleton. After a post-doctorate at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center (Netherlands), he is now preparing osteological specimens for natural history museums.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Montpellier, France