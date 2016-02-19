Evolution and Mineralization of the Arabian-Nubian Shield, Volume 4 documents the proceedings of a Symposium on the exposure of Precambrian crystalline rocks on the borders of the Red Sea. This book is divided into five main topics— structure and evolution; metallogenesis; plutonic and volcanic rocks; stratigraphy; and ophiolites. In these topics, this text specifically discusses the sedimentary rocks and basins of the Arabian Shield and their evolution; gold deposits associated with the Jabal Ishmas-Wadi Tathlith fault zone; and Arabian Shield granite traverse. The tentative correlation of the Precambrian rock units of Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Egypt; geology and lithostratigraphy of the Arabian Desert orogenic belt of Egypt between latitudes 25° 35’ and 26° 30’ N; and comparison of the Bir Umq and Hamdah ultrabasic complexes are also deliberated. This text is a good reference for students and individuals interested in the Arabian-Nubian Shield.