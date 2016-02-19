Evolution and Mineralization of the Arabian–Nubian Shield
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held at Faculty of Earth Sciences, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Description
Evolution and Mineralization of the Arabian-Nubian Shield, Volume 4 documents the proceedings of a Symposium on the exposure of Precambrian crystalline rocks on the borders of the Red Sea. This book is divided into five main topics— structure and evolution; metallogenesis; plutonic and volcanic rocks; stratigraphy; and ophiolites. In these topics, this text specifically discusses the sedimentary rocks and basins of the Arabian Shield and their evolution; gold deposits associated with the Jabal Ishmas-Wadi Tathlith fault zone; and Arabian Shield granite traverse. The tentative correlation of the Precambrian rock units of Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Egypt; geology and lithostratigraphy of the Arabian Desert orogenic belt of Egypt between latitudes 25° 35’ and 26° 30’ N; and comparison of the Bir Umq and Hamdah ultrabasic complexes are also deliberated. This text is a good reference for students and individuals interested in the Arabian-Nubian Shield.
Table of Contents
Structure and Evolution
Post-orogenic Peralkaline and Calc-alkaline Granites and Associated Mineralization of the Arabian Shield, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Sedimentary Rocks and Basins of the Arabian Shield and Their Evolution
Tentative Correlation of the Precambrian Rock Units of Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Egypt
Metallogenesis
Gold Deposits Associated with the Jabal Ishmas-Wadi Tathlith Fault Zone
Primary and Secondary Geochemical Dispersion of Y, Yb, Nb and La in the Granites and Alluvial Sediments of Wadi Baroud, Eastern Desert, Egypt
Plutonic and Volcanic Rocks
Arabian Shield Granite Traverse
Lithostratigraphy of Urn Samuiki District, Eastern Desert, Egypt
The Feiran-Solaf Gneiss Belt, S.W. of Sinai, Egypt
Ignimbritic Rhyolites in the Wassif Area, Eastern Desert, Egypt
Geochemistry of Abu Dabbab Apogranite, Central Eastern Desert, Egypt
Stratigraphy
Geology and Lithostratigraphy of the Arabian Desert Orogenic belt of Egypt between Oatitudes 25° 35' and 26° 30' N
The Eugeosynclinal Filling of Abu Ziran Group in the Area S.W. of Port Safaga, Eastern Desert, Egypt
Ophiolites
Comparison of the Bir Umq and Hamdah Ultrabasic Complexes, Saudi Arabia
Petrography of Possible Ophiolitic Rocks along the Qift-Quseir Road, Eastern Desert, Egypt
Details
- No. of pages:
- 178
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146829