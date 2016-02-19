Evolution and Mineralization of the Arabian–Nubian Shield - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080244815, 9781483146829

Evolution and Mineralization of the Arabian–Nubian Shield

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Held at Faculty of Earth Sciences, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483146829
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 178
Description

Evolution and Mineralization of the Arabian-Nubian Shield, Volume 4 documents the proceedings of a Symposium on the exposure of Precambrian crystalline rocks on the borders of the Red Sea. This book is divided into five main topics— structure and evolution; metallogenesis; plutonic and volcanic rocks; stratigraphy; and ophiolites. In these topics, this text specifically discusses the sedimentary rocks and basins of the Arabian Shield and their evolution; gold deposits associated with the Jabal Ishmas-Wadi Tathlith fault zone; and Arabian Shield granite traverse. The tentative correlation of the Precambrian rock units of Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Egypt; geology and lithostratigraphy of the Arabian Desert orogenic belt of Egypt between latitudes 25° 35’ and 26° 30’ N; and comparison of the Bir Umq and Hamdah ultrabasic complexes are also deliberated. This text is a good reference for students and individuals interested in the Arabian-Nubian Shield.

Table of Contents


Structure and Evolution

Post-orogenic Peralkaline and Calc-alkaline Granites and Associated Mineralization of the Arabian Shield, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Sedimentary Rocks and Basins of the Arabian Shield and Their Evolution

Tentative Correlation of the Precambrian Rock Units of Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Egypt

Metallogenesis

Gold Deposits Associated with the Jabal Ishmas-Wadi Tathlith Fault Zone

Primary and Secondary Geochemical Dispersion of Y, Yb, Nb and La in the Granites and Alluvial Sediments of Wadi Baroud, Eastern Desert, Egypt

Plutonic and Volcanic Rocks

Arabian Shield Granite Traverse

Lithostratigraphy of Urn Samuiki District, Eastern Desert, Egypt

The Feiran-Solaf Gneiss Belt, S.W. of Sinai, Egypt

Ignimbritic Rhyolites in the Wassif Area, Eastern Desert, Egypt

Geochemistry of Abu Dabbab Apogranite, Central Eastern Desert, Egypt

Stratigraphy

Geology and Lithostratigraphy of the Arabian Desert Orogenic belt of Egypt between Oatitudes 25° 35' and 26° 30' N

The Eugeosynclinal Filling of Abu Ziran Group in the Area S.W. of Port Safaga, Eastern Desert, Egypt

Ophiolites

Comparison of the Bir Umq and Hamdah Ultrabasic Complexes, Saudi Arabia

Petrography of Possible Ophiolitic Rocks along the Qift-Quseir Road, Eastern Desert, Egypt

