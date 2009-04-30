Evolution and Development, Volume 86
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: William Jeffery
eBook ISBN: 9780080922492
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744555
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th April 2009
Page Count: 464
Table of Contents
- The Origin, Elaboration, and Radiation of Beetle Horns: Causes, Mechanisms, and Consequences; Armin Moczek
2. Regulation of mRNA translation and stability: the other cis-regulatory network in development and evolution; Eric Haag
3. The role of Wnt signaling in the evolution of embryonic polarity; Athula H. Wikramanayake
4. Patterning a spiralian embryo: cell lineage and signaling in the mollusc Ilyanassa; J. David Lambert
5. Evolution and Development of the Blind Cavefish Eye; William Jeffery
6. Evolution of vertebrate appendage development; Martin J. Cohn
7. Gene regulatory networks in neural crest developmenta and evolution; Marianne Bronner-Fraser
8. New model systems for the study of developmental evolution in plants; Elena M. Kramer
9. Axis formation and the rapid evolutionary transformation of larval form; Rudolph A. Raff
Description
The marriage of evolutionary biology with developmental biology has resulted in the formation of a new field, evolutionary developmental biology, or “evo-devo.” This volume reviews current research findings and thought in the broad field of evo-devo, looking at the developmental genetic mechanisms that cause variation and how alterations of these mechanisms can generate novel structural changes in a variety of plant and animal life.
Key Features
- Reviews current research findings and thought on evolutionary developmental biology, providing researchers an overview and synthesis of the latest research findings and contemporary thought in the area
- Includes chapters discussing the evolutionary development of a wide variety of organisms and allows researchers to compare and contrast how genes are expressed in a variety of organisms—from fly to frog, to humans
- Emphasizes the role of regulatory DNA in evolutionary development to give researchers perspective on how the regions of the genome that control gene expression and the protein factors that bind them are ultimately responsible for the diversity of life that has evolved
Readership
Researchers in and professors of cell biology, developmental biology, molecular biology, and genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 30th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080922492
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123744555
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
William Jeffery Serial Volume Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.