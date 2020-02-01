Evidence-informed Approaches for Managing Dementia Transitions
1st Edition
Riding the Waves
Description
Evidence-Based Approaches for Managing Dementia Transitions provides evidence-based approaches and future directions for supporting a higher quality of life for people living with dementia. Through a patient-centered lens, this book equips caregivers to better help people living with dementia align their expectations and hopes with the trajectories they can expect in their journey. It highlights the various transitions that those with dementia will experience and outlines best practices for optimal adjustment to each. Topics covered include problem identification, first seeking regular formal support from non-family/non-friends, driving cessation, loss of financial autonomy, acute hospital admission, and palliative and end of life care. This is a must have reference for researchers, clinicians, and mental health professionals (psychologists, counsellors, social workers, mental health nurses) as well as policy makers and other medical caregivers working with dementia patients.
Key Features
- Emphasizes empowering those living with dementia and improving their quality of life
- Includes information on early detection and early treatment
- Explores pain management and decision-making in end of life care
Readership
Researchers, clinicians, and mental health professionals (psychologists, counsellors, social workers, mental health nurses) in the field of gerontology/aging as well as policy makers and other medical caregivers working with dementia patients
Table of Contents
- Key Transitions for a Dementia Journey
2. Initial Problem Identification and Peridiagnostic Period
3. First Requiring Support from External Agencies for IADLs or ADLs
4. Driving Cessation; Loss of Financia Autonomy
5. Acute Hospital Admission
6. Change in Informal Support
7. Relocating to Community Assisted Living
8. Relocation to Long-Term Care
9. End of Life and Palliative Care
10. Steering Through the Waves
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175668
About the Editor
Linda Garcia
Prior to joining the University of Ottawa in 1993, she worked for over 10 years in a large teaching hospital as a Speech-Language Pathologist and Department Head. Her research focuses on how individuals navigate the dementia journey as they interact with people along the way. She is the author of dozens of peer-reviewed papers and book chapters on the topic of dementia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice-Dean, Governance and Secretary of the Faculty of Health Services, University of Ottawa
Lynn McCleary
Dr. McLeary is a mental health and gerontological nurse, working with research teams and service providers with a focus on health and social care for older people and their families. Her research and practice emphasizes improving gerontology and geriatrics education in the health professions. She is the co-author of Ebersole and Hess’ Gerontological Nursing and Healthy Aging in Canada, 2e to be published by Elsevier in 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Nursing, Brock University
Neil Drummond
Dr. Drummond is an epidemiologist with interests principally in care for dementia in primary care, primary care surveillance and research, the public health-primary care interface, and health care for vulnerable communities. He has authored almost a hundred peer-reviewed papers and is an Honorary Member of the Faculty of Public Health of the Royal College of Physicians (UK).
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Chair in Primary Care, Department of Family Medicine, University of Alberta