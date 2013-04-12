Evidence-Based Women's Oral Health, An Issue of Dental Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770809, 9781455771684

Evidence-Based Women's Oral Health, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 57-2

1st Edition

Authors: Leslie Halpern Linda Kaste
Description

This issue of Dental Clinics features expert clinical reviews on Evidence-Based Women's Oral Health which includes current information on topics such as strategic planning for prioritizing oral health gender disparities, oral health gender disparities and systemic health, oral health gender disparities and reproductive health, oral cancer in women, risk assessment and management, tooth loss, dietary behaviors and oral health in women, enamel erosion, violence and abuse, temporomandibular joint disorder, gender differences and the aging and diseased jaw, patient-provider interactions, and pathways to assure evidence-based women’s oral health.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455771684
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455770809

About the Authors

Leslie Halpern Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Meharry Medical College, School of Dentistry 1005 DB Todd Jr. Boulevard Nashville, TN 37208

Linda Kaste Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UIC COD (MC 850) Department of Pediatric Dentistry

