Evidence-Based Women's Oral Health, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 57-2

This issue of Dental Clinics features expert clinical reviews on Evidence-Based Women's Oral Health which includes current information on topics such as strategic planning for prioritizing oral health gender disparities, oral health gender disparities and systemic health, oral health gender disparities and reproductive health, oral cancer in women, risk assessment and management, tooth loss, dietary behaviors and oral health in women, enamel erosion, violence and abuse, temporomandibular joint disorder, gender differences and the aging and diseased jaw, patient-provider interactions, and pathways to assure evidence-based women’s oral health.