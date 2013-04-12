Evidence-Based Women's Oral Health, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 57-2
1st Edition
This issue of Dental Clinics features expert clinical reviews on Evidence-Based Women's Oral Health which includes current information on topics such as strategic planning for prioritizing oral health gender disparities, oral health gender disparities and systemic health, oral health gender disparities and reproductive health, oral cancer in women, risk assessment and management, tooth loss, dietary behaviors and oral health in women, enamel erosion, violence and abuse, temporomandibular joint disorder, gender differences and the aging and diseased jaw, patient-provider interactions, and pathways to assure evidence-based women’s oral health.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 12th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455771684
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455770809
Leslie Halpern Author
Meharry Medical College, School of Dentistry 1005 DB Todd Jr. Boulevard Nashville, TN 37208
Linda Kaste Author
UIC COD (MC 850) Department of Pediatric Dentistry