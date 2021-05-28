Evidence-Based Vascular Neuroimaging, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323775519

Evidence-Based Vascular Neuroimaging, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 31-2

1st Edition

Editors: Ajay Malhotra Dheeraj Gandhi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323775519
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics focuses on Evidence-Based Vascular Neuroimaging and is edited by Drs. Ajay Malhotra and Dheeraj Gandhi. Articles will include: Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysms: Duration, Frequency and Modality Used for Surveillance; Vasospasm: Role of Imaging in Detection and Monitoring Treatment; Extracranial Vascular Disease: Carotid Stenosis and Plaque Imaging; Subarachnoid Hemorrhage: Distribution and Role of Imaging; Acute Ischemic Stroke: MRI-based Paradigms; Imaging of Intracranial Hemorrhage (Non-subarachnoid Hemorrhage); Brain Arteriovenous Malformations: The Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning and Monitoring Response; Intracranial Vascular Disease and Vessel Wall Imaging; Acute Ischemic Stroke: CT/CTA/CTP and Their Role; Imaging for Treated Aneurysms (including clipping, coiling, stents, flow-diverters); and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th May 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323775519

About the Editors

Ajay Malhotra

Dheeraj Gandhi

Professor and Director

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Division of Interventional Neuroradiology; Professor, Departments of Radiology, Neurology and Neurosurgery University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

