Evidence-Based Vascular Neuroimaging, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 31-2

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics focuses on Evidence-Based Vascular Neuroimaging and is edited by Drs. Ajay Malhotra and Dheeraj Gandhi. Articles will include: Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysms: Duration, Frequency and Modality Used for Surveillance; Vasospasm: Role of Imaging in Detection and Monitoring Treatment; Extracranial Vascular Disease: Carotid Stenosis and Plaque Imaging; Subarachnoid Hemorrhage: Distribution and Role of Imaging; Acute Ischemic Stroke: MRI-based Paradigms; Imaging of Intracranial Hemorrhage (Non-subarachnoid Hemorrhage); Brain Arteriovenous Malformations: The Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning and Monitoring Response; Intracranial Vascular Disease and Vessel Wall Imaging; Acute Ischemic Stroke: CT/CTA/CTP and Their Role; Imaging for Treated Aneurysms (including clipping, coiling, stents, flow-diverters); and more!