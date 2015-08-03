Evidence-Based Procedures in Facial Plastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323393324, 9780323393331

Evidence-Based Procedures in Facial Plastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 23-3

1st Edition

Authors: Lisa Ishii
eBook ISBN: 9780323393331
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393324
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd August 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Evidence base in 2015 remains a subject of controversy for surgeons related to its application in surgery that cannot be approached as it is in medical evidence. Academic surgeons acknowledge that evidence base is necessary and private practitioners know it is woven into the fabric of their practice. Dr. Lisa Ishii and Dr. Travis Tollefson, editors of this publication, are at the forefront of clinical use of and research into evidence based surgery. The Oxford Centre system of evidence is used for this issue. Currently, evidence is dominant in the reconstructive aspect, moreso than the cosmetic aspect; as such, this resource focuses on the nerve and microvascular procedures.  Topics include Facial vascular anomalies, Cleft lip and palate; Trauma; Facial reanimation; System reviews and metanalyses; and Skin care, Laser treatments; and Rhinoplasty. Audience for this resource is facial plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, plastic surgeons, laser therapists, dermatologists, and skin researchers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323393331
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323393324

About the Authors

Lisa Ishii Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.