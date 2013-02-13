Evidence-Based Practice of Anesthesiology

Section I. Introduction

1: Evidence-Based Practice Parameters: The American Society of Anesthesiologists

Section II. Preoperative Preparation

2: Update on Preprocedure Testing

3: Is a Preoperative Screening Clinic Cost-Effective?

4: Who Should Have a Preoperative 12-Lead Electrocardiogram?

5: Is Routine Preoperative Pregnancy Testing Necessary?

6: What Are the Risk Factors for Perioperative Stroke?

7: Should We Delay Surgery in the Patient with Recent Cocaine Use?

8: Should All Antihypertensive Agents Be Continued before Surgery?

9: Is There an Optimal Timing for Smoking Cessation?

10: Which Patient Should Have a Preoperative Cardiac Evaluation (Stress Test)?

11: Should Patients with Stable Coronary Artery Disease Undergo Prophylactic Revascularization Before Noncardiac Surgery?

12: What are the Role and Management of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention for Noncardiac Surgery?

13: How Should We Prepare the Patient with a Pacemaker/Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator?

14: When Should Pulmonary Function Tests Be Performed Preoperatively?

Section III. Perioperative Management

15: Does the Airway Examination Predict Difficult Intubation?

16: Is there a Best Approach for Patients with Difficult Airways: Regional Versus General Anesthesia?

17: What is the Optimal Airway Management in Patients Undergoing Gastrointestinal Endoscopy?

18: Is There a Best Approach to Induction of Anesthesia in Emergent Situations?

19: Do Inhalational Agents Have Beneficial or Harmful Effects on Ischemia-Reperfusion Injury?

20: Does Anesthetic Choice Affect Surgical and Recovery Times?

21: What Are the Benefits of Different Ventilatory Techniques?

22: Is There an Optimal Perioperative Hemoglobin?

23: When Are Platelets and Plasma Transfusions Indicated?

24: What Drugs Decrease Postoperative Bleeding?

25: Does Perioperative Hyperglycemia Increase Risk? Should We Have Aggressive Glucose Control Perioperatively?

26: When and Why Should Perioperative Glucocorticoid Replacement Be Administered?

27: Does the Choice of Fluid Matter in Major Surgery?

28: What Works in a Patient with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?

29: What Actions Can Be Used to Prevent Peripheral Nerve Injury?

30: What Is the Best Means of Preventing Perioperative Renal Injury?

31: Does Nitrous Oxide Affect Outcome?

32: Are Alpha-2 Agonists Effective in Reducing Perioperative Cardiac Complications in Noncardiac Surgery?

33: What is the Role of Ketamine for Perioperative Management?

34: Should Hypothermia be used Routinely After Intraoperative Cardiac Arrest?

35: Which Are the Best Techniques for Reducing the Incidence of Postoperative Deep Vein Thrombosis?

36: Are There Special Techniques in Obese Patients?

37: Is There an Ideal Approach to the Patient Susceptible to Malignant Hyperthermia?

38: What Is the Best Strategy for Prevention of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting?

39: How Should Beta-blockers be used Perioperatively?

40: How Can We Prevent Postoperative Cognitive Dysfunction?

41: Do Intensive Care Specialists Improve Patient Outcomes?

42: Fast-Track Cardiac Anesthesia What Works Best for Safety and Efficacy?

43: Can We Prevent Recall During Anesthesia?

44: Are Patients with Sleep Apnea Appropriate for Ambulatory Surgery?

45: What Criteria Should Be Used for Discharge after Outpatient Surgery?

46: What Must I Consider in Order to Safely Anesthetize Someone in the Office Setting?

47: Is Propofol Safe if Given by Nonanesthesia Providers?

48: Aspiration: Is There an Optimal Management Strategy?

Section IV. Regional Anesthesia

49: Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Drugs, Antiplatelet Medications, and Spinal Axis Anesthesia

50: DVT Prophylaxis with Heparin and Heparin-like Drugs (UH, LMWH, Fondaparinux, and Rivaroxaban) Used in Combination with Neuraxial Anesthesia and Deep Plexus Blocks

51: Is Regional Anesthesia Appropriate for Outpatient Surgery?

52: What is the Best Technique for Hip Surgery?

53: Does Intraoperative Regional Anesthesia Decrease Perioperative Blood Loss?

54: What Is the Optimal Management of Postdural Puncture Headache?

55: Should Ultrasound Guidance Be Used for Peripheral Nerve Blockade?

56: Should Regional Anesthesia be Used for Orthopedic Trauma Patients?

Section V. Monitoring

57: What Is the Best Method of Diagnosing Perioperative Myocardial Infarction?

58: Does Neurologic Electrophysiologic Monitoring Affect Outcome?

Section VI. Cardiovascular Anesthesia

59: Is Regional Superior to General Anesthesia for Infrainguinal Revascularization?

60: Is There a Best Technique to Decrease Blood Loss and Transfusion after Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting?

61: Should Thoracic Epidural/Spinal Analgesia Be Used for Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting?

Section VII. Neurosurgical Anesthesia

62: Is There a Best Technique in the Patient with Increased Intracranial Pressure?

63: What Works for Brain Protection?

Section VIII. Obstetric Anesthesia

64: Anesthesia for Cesarean Delivery: Regional or General?

65: When Should a Combined Spinal-Epidural Be Used?

66: Does Labor Analgesia Affect Labor Outcome?

67: Does Anesthesia Increase the Risk to the Parturient Undergoing Nonobstetric Surgery?

Section IX. Pediatric Anesthesia

68: How Young Is the Youngest Infant for Outpatient Surgery?

69: Should a Child with a Respiratory Tract Infection Undergo Elective Surgery?

70: When Should Regional Anesthesia be Used in Pediatric Patients?

Section X. Pain Management

71: Optimal Postoperative Analgesia

72: Is Pre-emptive Analgesia Clinically Effective?