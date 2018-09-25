Evidence-Based Practice for Nursing and Healthcare Quality Improvement

Part I. Introduction

1. Overview of Evidence-Based Practice

2. Models and Evidence

Part II. Processes of Developing EBP and Questions in Various Clinical Settings

3. Developing Compelling Clinical Questions

4. Search and Critical Appraisal of the Literature

5. Principles of Assessing Research Quality

6. Intervention Studies

7. Observational Studies

8. Systematic Reviews and Clinical Practice Guidelines

9. Qualitative Studies

10. Understanding Statistics for Evidence-Based Practice

Part III. Implementation

11. Evidence-Based Approaches for Improving Healthcare Quality

12. Planning for Success

13. Launching Implementation

14. Implementation Strategies for Stakeholders

15. Patient-Centered Evidence-Based Practices

Part IV. Evaluation and Dissemination

16. Evaluation of Evidence-Based Practice

17. Dissemination

Appendices

Appendix A – Interventions to improve adherence to lipid-lowering medication

Appendix B – Impact of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents on behavioral measures in children born premature

Appendix C – The effect of a translating research into practice intervention to promote use of evidence-based fall prevention interventions in hospitalized adults: A prospective pre–post implementation study in the U.S.

Appendix D – Improving exercise prescribing in a rural New England free clinic

Appendix E – Application of the EBP process: Maximizing lactation support with minimal education

Appendix F – Normothermia for neuroprotection: It’s hot to be cool

Appendix G – 2016 IPEC Competencies

Appendix H – WHO Framework for Action on Interprofessional Education and Collaborative Practice

Index