Evidence-Based Practice for Nursing and Healthcare Quality Improvement
1st Edition
Description
Equip yourself to expertly conduct evidence-based practice (EBP) or quality improvement (QI)projects. Written by renowned EBP and QI experts LoBiondo-Wood, Haber, & Titler, Evidence-Based Practice for Nursing and Healthcare Quality Improvement provides a straightforward yet comprehensive guide to planning, implementation, and evaluation of EBP and QI projects to improve quality of care and health outcomes. This brand-new, full-color, richly illustrated textbook begins with foundational content and then works through the processes of developing and exploring clinical questions, implementing results, and disseminating information. The book’s content and approach have been developed specifically with the adult learner in mind, with multiple full-text appendix articles referenced throughout as examples, along with unique pedagogical aids including EBP Tips and EBP Key points to ground concepts in a "real-life" context.
Table of Contents
Part I. Introduction
1. Overview of Evidence-Based Practice
2. Models and Evidence
Part II. Processes of Developing EBP and Questions in Various Clinical Settings
3. Developing Compelling Clinical Questions
4. Search and Critical Appraisal of the Literature
5. Principles of Assessing Research Quality
6. Intervention Studies
7. Observational Studies
8. Systematic Reviews and Clinical Practice Guidelines
9. Qualitative Studies
10. Understanding Statistics for Evidence-Based Practice
Part III. Implementation
11. Evidence-Based Approaches for Improving Healthcare Quality
12. Planning for Success
13. Launching Implementation
14. Implementation Strategies for Stakeholders
15. Patient-Centered Evidence-Based Practices
Part IV. Evaluation and Dissemination
16. Evaluation of Evidence-Based Practice
17. Dissemination
Appendices
Appendix A – Interventions to improve adherence to lipid-lowering medication
Appendix B – Impact of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents on behavioral measures in children born premature
Appendix C – The effect of a translating research into practice intervention to promote use of evidence-based fall prevention interventions in hospitalized adults: A prospective pre–post implementation study in the U.S.
Appendix D – Improving exercise prescribing in a rural New England free clinic
Appendix E – Application of the EBP process: Maximizing lactation support with minimal education
Appendix F – Normothermia for neuroprotection: It’s hot to be cool
Appendix G – 2016 IPEC Competencies
Appendix H – WHO Framework for Action on Interprofessional Education and Collaborative Practice
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 25th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323480048
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323480000
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323480055
About the Author
Geri LoBiondo-Wood
Geri LoBiondo-Wood, PhD, RN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director of PhD Nursing Program, University of Texas Health Sciences Center, School of Nursing, Nursing Systems and Technology, Houston, Texas
Judith Haber
Judith Haber, PhD, RN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
The Ursula Springer Leadership Professor in Nursing, Rory Meyers College of Nursing, New York University, New York, New York
Marita Titler
Affiliations and Expertise
Rhetaugh Dumas Endowed Chair and Department Chair Systems, Populations, and Leadership University of Michigan School of Nursing and UMHS Ann Arbor, Michigan