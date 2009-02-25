Evidence-Based Practice, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 44-1

The idea of evidence-based practice for nursing has grown out of the evidence based medicine movement. Evidence-based practice requires nurses to learn new skills in order to use a different process for clinical decision making. Nursing is gradually building its base of knowledge. More and more clinical intervention studies are being conducted and published in the literature. This comprehensive new issue of Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Alyce Schultz, explores this new movement and where it is leading nurses. It includes topics such as: Creating an Evidence-Based Practice Mentoring Program within an Academic Medical Center, Renewing the Spirit of Nursing By Embracing Evidence-Based Practice, and Evidence-Based Policies and Procedures.