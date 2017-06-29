Evidence-Based Practice Across the Health Professions
3rd Edition
Description
Evidence-based Practice across the Health Professions is a contemporary guide to modern evidence-based practice.
Fully revised and updated, it continues to keep the focus on the knowledge and skills that clinicians and students really need to make evidence-based informed decisions. It provides a foundation to help you to better ponder what clinical questions to ask, know ways to efficiently find research that answers those questions, know how to decide whether the results of research are believable, important and applicable and use good evidence with patients to provide healthcare as responsibly, effectively and collaboratively as possible.
Featuring a multi-disciplinary approach with contributions from international and national leaders in evidence-based practice, this new edition now includes 15 health disciplines, including:
- Clinical exercise physiology - Optometry
- Complementary and alternative medicine - Paramedicine
- Human movement (exercise science) - Pharmacy
- Medical imaging - Physiotherapy
- Medicine - Podiatry
- Nursing - Radiation Therapy
- Nutrition and dietetics - Speech pathology
- Occupational Therapy
Key Features
Instructor resources:
- Image collection
- PowerPoint slides
- Short answer and tutorial questions
- Clinical Scenarios
- Test bank
Student and instructor resources:
- Interactive quiz
- Worksheets
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Introduction to evidence-based practice
Chapter 2 - Information needs, asking questions, and some basics of research studies
Chapter 3 - Finding the evidence
Chapter 4 - Evidence about effects of interventions
Chapter 5 - Questions about the effects of interventions: examples of appraisals from different health professions
Chapter 6 - Evidence about diagnosis
Chapter 7 - Questions about diagnosis: examples of appraisals from different health professions
Chapter 8 - Evidence about prognosis
Chapter 9 - Questions about prognosis: examples of appraisals from different health professions
Chapter 10 - Understanding evidence from qualitative research
Chapter 11 - Understanding evidence from qualitative research: examples of assessment quality (critical appraisal) from different health professions
Chapter 12 - Appraising and interpreting systematic reviews
Chapter 13 - Clinical practice guidelines
Chapter 14 - Shared decision-making
Chapter 15 - Clinical reasoning and evidence-based practice
Chapter 16 - Implementing evidence
Chapter 17 - Embedding evidence-based practice into routine clinical care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 29th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542555
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586078
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586085
About the Author
Tammy Hoffmann
Affiliations and Expertise
BOccThy(Hons), PhD, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology, Centre for Research in Evidence-Based Practice, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University, Gold Coast, Australia
Sally Bennett
Affiliations and Expertise
BOccThy(Hons), PhD, Associate Professor in Occupational Therapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia
Christopher Del Mar
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Public Health and academic general practitioner, Centre for Research in Evidence-Based Practice, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia