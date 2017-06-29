Evidence-Based Practice Across the Health Professions - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780729542555, 9780729586078

Evidence-Based Practice Across the Health Professions

3rd Edition

Authors: Tammy Hoffmann Sally Bennett Christopher Del Mar
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542555
eBook ISBN: 9780729586078
eBook ISBN: 9780729586085
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th June 2017
Page Count: 470
Description

Evidence-based Practice across the Health Professions is a contemporary guide to modern evidence-based practice.

Fully revised and updated, it continues to keep the focus on the knowledge and skills that clinicians and students really need to make evidence-based informed decisions. It provides a foundation to help you to better ponder what clinical questions to ask, know ways to efficiently find research that answers those questions, know how to decide whether the results of research are believable, important and applicable and use good evidence with patients to provide healthcare as responsibly, effectively and collaboratively as possible.

Featuring a multi-disciplinary approach with contributions from international and national leaders in evidence-based practice, this new edition now includes 15 health disciplines, including:
- Clinical exercise physiology                                         - Optometry 
- Complementary and alternative medicine                     - Paramedicine  
- Human movement (exercise science)                           - Pharmacy  
- Medical imaging                                                         - Physiotherapy  
- Medicine                                                                   - Podiatry   
- Nursing                                                                     - Radiation Therapy
- Nutrition and dietetics                                                - Speech pathology 
- Medicine                                                                  
- Occupational Therapy

Key Features

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Introduction to evidence-based practice
Chapter 2 - Information needs, asking questions, and some basics of research studies
Chapter 3 - Finding the evidence
Chapter 4 - Evidence about effects of interventions
Chapter 5 - Questions about the effects of interventions: examples of appraisals from different health professions
Chapter 6 - Evidence about diagnosis
Chapter 7 - Questions about diagnosis: examples of appraisals from different health professions
Chapter 8 - Evidence about prognosis
Chapter 9 - Questions about prognosis: examples of appraisals from different health professions
Chapter 10 - Understanding evidence from qualitative research
Chapter 11 - Understanding evidence from qualitative research: examples of assessment quality (critical appraisal) from different health professions
Chapter 12 - Appraising and interpreting systematic reviews
Chapter 13 - Clinical practice guidelines
Chapter 14 - Shared decision-making
Chapter 15 - Clinical reasoning and evidence-based practice
Chapter 16 - Implementing evidence
Chapter 17 - Embedding evidence-based practice into routine clinical care

About the Author

Tammy Hoffmann

Affiliations and Expertise

BOccThy(Hons), PhD, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology, Centre for Research in Evidence-Based Practice, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University, Gold Coast, Australia

Sally Bennett

Affiliations and Expertise

BOccThy(Hons), PhD, Associate Professor in Occupational Therapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia

Christopher Del Mar

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Public Health and academic general practitioner, Centre for Research in Evidence-Based Practice, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

