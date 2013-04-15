An expanded and revised new edition of the respected evidence-based practice (EBP) foundation text.

Evidence-based Practice across the Health Professions, 2nd Edition provides health professions students with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to become evidence-based clinicians.

Years after its 2009 publication, Evidence-based Practice across the Health Professions remains one of the few truly multidisciplinary evidence-based practice textbooks meeting the needs of undergraduate and postgraduate students enrolled in inter-professional courses.

Fully revised and expanded, the second edition of this key health textbook picks up where the first left off: demystifying the practice of finding and using evidence to inform decision-making across a range of professions and roles within the healthcare sector.

Evidence-based Practice across the Health Professions, 2nd Edition covers an additional three health disciplines – now totalling 12 – and features a new chapter on the important role of organisations in promoting evidence-based practice. Additional new content includes a greater emphasis on reflection, new clinical scenarios and additional examples of systematic reviews.

The authors’ focused, user-friendly approach helps students understand the importance and implications of evidence-based practice, and addresses the growing importance of collaborative practice and the reality of multidisciplinary health teams in the overall healthcare environment.

