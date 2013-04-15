Evidence-Based Practice Across the Health Professions
2nd Edition
Description
An expanded and revised new edition of the respected evidence-based practice (EBP) foundation text.
Evidence-based Practice across the Health Professions, 2nd Edition provides health professions students with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to become evidence-based clinicians.
Years after its 2009 publication, Evidence-based Practice across the Health Professions remains one of the few truly multidisciplinary evidence-based practice textbooks meeting the needs of undergraduate and postgraduate students enrolled in inter-professional courses.
Fully revised and expanded, the second edition of this key health textbook picks up where the first left off: demystifying the practice of finding and using evidence to inform decision-making across a range of professions and roles within the healthcare sector.
Evidence-based Practice across the Health Professions, 2nd Edition covers an additional three health disciplines – now totalling 12 – and features a new chapter on the important role of organisations in promoting evidence-based practice. Additional new content includes a greater emphasis on reflection, new clinical scenarios and additional examples of systematic reviews.
The authors’ focused, user-friendly approach helps students understand the importance and implications of evidence-based practice, and addresses the growing importance of collaborative practice and the reality of multidisciplinary health teams in the overall healthcare environment.
Key Features
- Worked examples of a wide range of case scenarios and appraised papers (some are discipline-specific and others are multidisciplinary).
- Designed to be used by students from a wide range of health professions, thus facilitating the student’s ability to understand the needs of multi-disciplinary health-care teams in a real-life setting.
- Includes a detailed chapter on implementing evidence into practice and other topics that are not typically addressed in other texts, such as a chapter about how to communicate evidence to clients and another that discusses the role of clinical reasoning in evidence-based practice.
- Summary points at the end of each chapter.
- Supported by an Evolve resource package that contains revision questions that utilize a range of question formats.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
Reviewers
1 Introduction to evidence-based practice
Tammy Hoffmann, Sally Bennett and Chris Del Mar
2 Information needs, asking questions, and some basics of research studies
Chris Del Mar, Tammy Hoffmann and Paul Glasziou
3 Finding the evidence
Nancy Wilczynski and Ann McKibbon
4 Evidence about effects of interventions
Sally Bennett and Tammy Hoffmann
5 Questions about the effects of interventions: examples of appraisals from different health professions
Tammy Hoffmann, John W Bennett, Mal Boyle, Jeff Coombes, Mark R Elkins, Edzard Ernst, Angela Morgan, Lisa Nissen, Claire Rickard, Sharon Sanders, Alan Spencer and Caroline Wright
6 Evidence about diagnosis
Jenny Doust
7 Questions about diagnosis: examples of appraisals from different health professions
Chris Del Mar, Sally Bennett, Mal Boyle, Jeff Coombes, Mark R Elkins, Angela Morgan, Lisa Nissen, Claire Rickard, Sharon Sanders, Michal Schneider-Kolsky and Jemma Skeat
8 Evidence about prognosis
Mark R Elkins
9 Questions about prognosis: examples of appraisals from different health professions
Tammy Hoffmann, Marilyn Baird, John W Bennett, Mal Boyle, Jeff Coombes, Mark R Elkins, Lisa Nissen, Sheena Reilly, Claire Rickard and Sharon Sanders
10 Evidence about patients’ experiences and concerns
Alan Pearson and Karin Hannes
11 Questions about patients’ experiences and concerns: examples of appraisals from different health professions
Sally Bennett, John Bennett, Mal Boyle, Jeff Coombes, Craig Lockwood, Lisa Nissen, Marie Pirotta, Sharon Sanders and Jemma Skeat
12 Appraising and understanding systematic reviews of quantitative and qualitative evidence
Sally Bennett, Denise O’Connor, Karin Hannes and Sue Leicht Doyle
13 Clinical practice guidelines
Tammy Hoffmann and Heather Buchan
14 Talking with patients about evidence
Tammy Hoffmann and Leigh Tooth
15 Clinical reasoning and evidence-based practice
Merrill Turpin and Joy Higgs
16 Implementing evidence into practice
Annie McCluskey
17 Embedding evidence-based practice into routine clinical care
Ian Scott, Chris Del Mar, Tammy Hoffmann and Sally Bennett
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2013
- Published:
- 15th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582278
About the Author
Tammy Hoffmann
Affiliations and Expertise
BOccThy(Hons), PhD, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology, Centre for Research in Evidence-Based Practice, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University, Gold Coast, Australia
Sally Bennett
Affiliations and Expertise
BOccThy(Hons), PhD, Associate Professor in Occupational Therapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia
Christopher Del Mar
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Public Health and academic general practitioner, Centre for Research in Evidence-Based Practice, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia