Evidence-Based Practice Across the Health Professions - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729541350, 9780729582278

Evidence-Based Practice Across the Health Professions

2nd Edition

Authors: Tammy Hoffmann Sally Bennett Christopher Del Mar
eBook ISBN: 9780729582278
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 15th April 2013
Page Count: 432
Description

An expanded and revised new edition of the respected evidence-based practice (EBP) foundation text.

Evidence-based Practice across the Health Professions, 2nd Edition provides health professions students with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to become evidence-based clinicians.

Years after its 2009 publication, Evidence-based Practice across the Health Professions remains one of the few truly multidisciplinary evidence-based practice textbooks meeting the needs of undergraduate and postgraduate students enrolled in inter-professional courses.

Fully revised and expanded, the second edition of this key health textbook picks up where the first left off: demystifying the practice of finding and using evidence to inform decision-making across a range of professions and roles within the healthcare sector.

Evidence-based Practice across the Health Professions, 2nd Edition covers an additional three health disciplines – now totalling 12 – and features a new chapter on the important role of organisations in promoting evidence-based practice. Additional new content includes a greater emphasis on reflection, new clinical scenarios and additional examples of systematic reviews.

The authors’ focused, user-friendly approach helps students understand the importance and implications of evidence-based practice, and addresses the growing importance of collaborative practice and the reality of multidisciplinary health teams in the overall healthcare environment.

Key Features

  • Worked examples of a wide range of case scenarios and appraised papers (some are discipline-specific and others are multidisciplinary).
  • Designed to be used by students from a wide range of health professions, thus facilitating the student’s ability to understand the needs of multi-disciplinary health-care teams in a real-life setting.
  • Includes a detailed chapter on implementing evidence into practice and other topics that are not typically addressed in other texts, such as a chapter about how to communicate evidence to clients and another that discusses the role of clinical reasoning in evidence-based practice.
  • Summary points at the end of each chapter.
  • Supported by an Evolve resource package that contains revision questions that utilize a range of question formats.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Foreword

Preface

Contributors

Reviewers

1 Introduction to evidence-based practice

Tammy Hoffmann, Sally Bennett and Chris Del Mar

2 Information needs, asking questions, and some basics of research studies

Chris Del Mar, Tammy Hoffmann and Paul Glasziou

3 Finding the evidence

Nancy Wilczynski and Ann McKibbon

4 Evidence about effects of interventions

Sally Bennett and Tammy Hoffmann

5 Questions about the effects of interventions: examples of appraisals from different health professions

Tammy Hoffmann, John W Bennett, Mal Boyle, Jeff Coombes, Mark R Elkins, Edzard Ernst, Angela Morgan, Lisa Nissen, Claire Rickard, Sharon Sanders, Alan Spencer and Caroline Wright

6 Evidence about diagnosis

Jenny Doust

7 Questions about diagnosis: examples of appraisals from different health professions

Chris Del Mar, Sally Bennett, Mal Boyle, Jeff Coombes, Mark R Elkins, Angela Morgan, Lisa Nissen, Claire Rickard, Sharon Sanders, Michal Schneider-Kolsky and Jemma Skeat

8 Evidence about prognosis

Mark R Elkins

9 Questions about prognosis: examples of appraisals from different health professions

Tammy Hoffmann, Marilyn Baird, John W Bennett, Mal Boyle, Jeff Coombes, Mark R Elkins, Lisa Nissen, Sheena Reilly, Claire Rickard and Sharon Sanders

10 Evidence about patients’ experiences and concerns

Alan Pearson and Karin Hannes

11 Questions about patients’ experiences and concerns: examples of appraisals from different health professions

Sally Bennett, John Bennett, Mal Boyle, Jeff Coombes, Craig Lockwood, Lisa Nissen, Marie Pirotta, Sharon Sanders and Jemma Skeat

12 Appraising and understanding systematic reviews of quantitative and qualitative evidence

Sally Bennett, Denise O’Connor, Karin Hannes and Sue Leicht Doyle

13 Clinical practice guidelines

Tammy Hoffmann and Heather Buchan

14 Talking with patients about evidence

Tammy Hoffmann and Leigh Tooth

15 Clinical reasoning and evidence-based practice

Merrill Turpin and Joy Higgs

16 Implementing evidence into practice

Annie McCluskey

17 Embedding evidence-based practice into routine clinical care

Ian Scott, Chris Del Mar, Tammy Hoffmann and Sally Bennett

Index

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729582278

About the Author

Tammy Hoffmann

Affiliations and Expertise

BOccThy(Hons), PhD, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology, Centre for Research in Evidence-Based Practice, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University, Gold Coast, Australia

Sally Bennett

Affiliations and Expertise

BOccThy(Hons), PhD, Associate Professor in Occupational Therapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia

Christopher Del Mar

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Public Health and academic general practitioner, Centre for Research in Evidence-Based Practice, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

