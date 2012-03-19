Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis
3rd Edition
Description
Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis helps you choose the diagnostic approaches that have been proven most effective! Dr. Steven McGee puts the most current evidence at your fingertips, equipping you to easily select the best test for diagnosing a given condition and understand the diagnostic significance and accuracy of your findings. A remarkably easy-to-reference organization makes it simple to find the answers you need; and full-text online access at www.expertconsult.com lets you quickly reference the book from any computer or mobile device.
Key Features
- Quickly review the history, pathogenesis, examination technique, and interpretation of physical findings for all areas of the body thanks to a very reader-friendly outline format, including more than 90 "EBM boxes" and accompanying "EBM ruler" illustrations.
- Get expert advice from Dr. Steven McGee, an internationally respected authority in physical examination and assessment, pain management, and education in general internal medicine.
- See exactly which studies document the significance of various findings thanks to thousands of up-to-date references.
Table of Contents
PART 1 INTRODUCTION
1 What Is Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis?
PART 2 UNDERSTANDING THE EVIDENCE
2 Diagnostic Accuracy of Physical Findings
3 Using the Tables in This Book
4 Reliability of Physical Findings
PART 3 GENERAL APPEARANCE OF THE PATIENT
5 Mental Status Examination
6 Stance and Gait
7 Jaundice
8 Cyanosis
9 Anemia
10 Hypovolemia
11 Protein–Energy Malnutrition and Weight Loss
12 Obesity
13 Cushing Syndrome
PART 4 VITAL SIGNS
14 Pulse Rate and Contour
15 Abnormalities of Pulse Rhythm
16 Blood Pressure
17 Temperature
18 Respiratory Rate and Abnormal Breathing Patterns
19 Pulse Oximetry
PART 5 HEAD AND NECK
20 The Pupils
21 Diabetic Retinopathy
22 Hearing
23 Thyroid and Its Disorders
24 Meninges
25 Peripheral Lymphadenopathy
PART 6 THE LUNGS
26 Inspection of the Chest
27 Palpation and Percussion of the Chest
28 Auscultation of the Lungs
29 Ancillary Tests
PART 7 SELECTED PULMONARY DISORDERS
30 Pneumonia
31 Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease
32 Pulmonary Embolism
33 Pleural Effusion
PART 8 THE HEART
34 Inspection of the Neck Veins
35 Percussion of the Heart
36 Palpation of the Heart
37 Auscultation of the Heart: General Principles
38 The First and Second Heart Sounds
39 The Third and Fourth Heart Sounds
40 Miscellaneous Heart Sounds
41 Heart Murmurs: General Principles
PART 9 SELECTED CARDIAC DISORDERS
42 Aortic Stenosis
43 Aortic Regurgitation
44 Miscellaneous Heart Murmurs
45 Disorders of the Pericardium
46 Congestive Heart Failure
47 Coronary Artery Disease
PART 10 ABDOMEN
48 Inspection of the Abdomen
49 Palpation and Percussion of the Abdomen
50 Abdominal Pain and Tenderness
51 Auscultation of the Abdomen
PART 11 EXTREMITIES
52 Peripheral Vascular Disease
53 The Diabetic Foot
54 Edema and Deep Vein Thrombosis
55 Examination of the Musculoskeletal System
PART 12 NEUROLOGIC EXAMINATION
56 Visual Field Testing
57 Nerves of the Eye Muscles (III, IV, and VI): Approach to Diplopia
58 Miscellaneous Cranial Nerves
59 Examination of the Motor System: Approach to Weakness
60 Examination of the Sensory System
61 Examination of the Reflexes
62 Disorders of the Nerve Roots, Plexuses, and Peripheral Nerves
63 Coordination and Cerebellar Testing
PART 13 SELECTED NEUROLOGIC DISORDERS
64 Tremor and Parkinson Disease
65 Hemorrhagic versus Ischemic Stroke
66 Acute Vertigo and Imbalance
67 Examination of Nonorganic Neurologic Disorders
PART 14 EXAMINATION IN THE INTENSIVE CARE UNIT
68 Examination of Patients in the Intensive Care Unit
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 19th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437722079
About the Author
Steven McGee
Dr. McGee is an internationally known and respected expert in physical examination and assessment, pain management, and education in general internal medicine. One of the most senior physicians in the University of Washington and Seattle Veteran’s Administration Health Systems, Dr. McGee has more than 400 publications to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA