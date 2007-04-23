Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis
2nd Edition
Description
Diagnose with confidence, knowing that your patient assessments are backed by scientific evidence! This is the only clinical reference that takes an evidence-based approach to the physical examination. Best of all, it does so in a remarkably easy-to-reference manner - making it simple to find the available scientific evidence concerning the diagnostic significance and accuracy of your examination findings. This 2nd Edition has been updated to reflect the latest advances in the science of physical examination, and expanded to include many new topics.
Key Features
- Quickly review the history, pathogenesis, examination technique, and interpretation of physical findings for all areas of the body thanks to a very reader-friendly outline format.
- Compare the available evidence on various findings at a glance with abundant "Diagnostic Accuracy" tables.
- Get expert advice from Dr. Steven McGee, an internationally respected authority in physical examination and assessment, pain management, and education in general internal medicine.
- See exactly which studies document the significance of various findings thanks to thousands of up-to-date references.
Table of Contents
I. Understanding the Evidence
1. Diagnostic Accuracy of Physical Findings
2. Using the Tables in this Book
3. Reliability of Physical Findings
II. General Appearance and Selected Medical Disorders
4. Stance and Gait
5. Jaundice and Cirrhosis
6. Cyanosis
7. Anemia
8. Hypovolemia
9. Protein-Energy Malnutrition and Weight Loss
10. Obesity
11. Cushing’s Syndrome
12. Lymphadenopathy
III. Vital Signs
13. Pulse Rate and Contour
14. Abnormalities of Pulse Rhythm
15. Blood Pressure
16. Temperature
17. Respiratory Rate and Abnormal Breathing Patterns
18. Pulse Oximetry
19. Prognosis in Various Medical Conditions
IV. Head and Neck
20. The Pupils
21. Diabetic Retinopathy
22. Hearing
23. The Thyroid and Its Disorders
24. Meninges
V. The Lungs
25. Inspection of the Chest
26. Palpation and Percussion of the Chest
27. Auscultation of the Lungs
28. Ancillary Tests
VI. Selected Pulmonary Disorders
29. Pneumonia
30. Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease
31. Pulmonary Embolism
VII. The Heart
32. Inspection of the Neck Veins
33. Percussion of the Heart
34. Palpation of the Heart
35. Auscultation of the Heart: General Principles
36. The First and Second Heart Sounds
37. The Third and Fourth Heart Sounds
38. Miscellaneous Heart Sounds
39. Heart Murmurs: General Principles
VIII. Selected Cardiac Disorders
40. Aortic Stenosis
41. Aortic Regurgitation
42. Miscellaneous Heart Murmurs
43. Coronary Artery Disease
44. Disorders of the Pericardium
45. Congestive Heart Failure
IX. Abdomen
46. Inspection of the Abdomen
47. Palpation and Percussion of the Abdomen
48. Abdominal Pain and Tenderness
49. Auscultation of the Abdomen
X. Extremities
50. Peripheral Vascular Disease
51. The Diabetic Foot
52. Edema and Deep Vein Thrombosis
53. Selected Musculoskeletal Disorders
XI. Neurologic Examination
54. Visual Field Testing
55. Cranial Nerves
56. Examination of the Motor System: Approach to Weakness
57. Examination of the Sensory System
58. Examination of the Reflexes
59. Disorders of the Nerve Roots, Plexi, and Peripheral Nerves
60. Coordination and Cerebellar Testing
61. Examination of Hysterial Neurologic Disorders
XII. Selected Neurologic Disorders
62. Diplopia
63. Dementia and Mental Status Examination
64. Coma
65. Parkinson’s Disease
XIII. Likelihood Ratios and their Confident Intervals
66. Likelihood Ratios and their Confidence Intervals
This is a giant Table that displays the confidence intervals for all likelihood ratios presented in the entire book – a key feature of the book and a really handy tool!
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 23rd April 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416028987
About the Author
Steven McGee
Dr. McGee is an internationally known and respected expert in physical examination and assessment, pain management, and education in general internal medicine. One of the most senior physicians in the University of Washington and Seattle Veteran’s Administration Health Systems, Dr. McGee has more than 400 publications to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA