Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis

I. Understanding the Evidence



1. Diagnostic Accuracy of Physical Findings



2. Using the Tables in this Book



3. Reliability of Physical Findings



II. General Appearance and Selected Medical Disorders



4. Stance and Gait



5. Jaundice and Cirrhosis



6. Cyanosis



7. Anemia



8. Hypovolemia



9. Protein-Energy Malnutrition and Weight Loss



10. Obesity



11. Cushing’s Syndrome



12. Lymphadenopathy



III. Vital Signs



13. Pulse Rate and Contour



14. Abnormalities of Pulse Rhythm



15. Blood Pressure



16. Temperature



17. Respiratory Rate and Abnormal Breathing Patterns



18. Pulse Oximetry



19. Prognosis in Various Medical Conditions



IV. Head and Neck



20. The Pupils



21. Diabetic Retinopathy



22. Hearing



23. The Thyroid and Its Disorders



24. Meninges



V. The Lungs



25. Inspection of the Chest



26. Palpation and Percussion of the Chest



27. Auscultation of the Lungs



28. Ancillary Tests



VI. Selected Pulmonary Disorders



29. Pneumonia



30. Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease



31. Pulmonary Embolism



VII. The Heart



32. Inspection of the Neck Veins



33. Percussion of the Heart



34. Palpation of the Heart



35. Auscultation of the Heart: General Principles



36. The First and Second Heart Sounds



37. The Third and Fourth Heart Sounds



38. Miscellaneous Heart Sounds



39. Heart Murmurs: General Principles



VIII. Selected Cardiac Disorders



40. Aortic Stenosis



41. Aortic Regurgitation



42. Miscellaneous Heart Murmurs



43. Coronary Artery Disease



44. Disorders of the Pericardium



45. Congestive Heart Failure



IX. Abdomen



46. Inspection of the Abdomen



47. Palpation and Percussion of the Abdomen



48. Abdominal Pain and Tenderness



49. Auscultation of the Abdomen



X. Extremities



50. Peripheral Vascular Disease



51. The Diabetic Foot



52. Edema and Deep Vein Thrombosis



53. Selected Musculoskeletal Disorders



XI. Neurologic Examination



54. Visual Field Testing



55. Cranial Nerves



56. Examination of the Motor System: Approach to Weakness



57. Examination of the Sensory System



58. Examination of the Reflexes



59. Disorders of the Nerve Roots, Plexi, and Peripheral Nerves



60. Coordination and Cerebellar Testing



61. Examination of Hysterial Neurologic Disorders



XII. Selected Neurologic Disorders



62. Diplopia



63. Dementia and Mental Status Examination



64. Coma



65. Parkinson’s Disease



XIII. Likelihood Ratios and their Confident Intervals



66. Likelihood Ratios and their Confidence Intervals



This is a giant Table that displays the confidence intervals for all likelihood ratios presented in the entire book – a key feature of the book and a really handy tool!



Index

