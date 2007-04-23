Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416028987

Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis

2nd Edition

Authors: Steven McGee
Paperback ISBN: 9781416028987
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd April 2007
Page Count: 880
Description

Diagnose with confidence, knowing that your patient assessments are backed by scientific evidence! This is the only clinical reference that takes an evidence-based approach to the physical examination. Best of all, it does so in a remarkably easy-to-reference manner - making it simple to find the available scientific evidence concerning the diagnostic significance and accuracy of your examination findings. This 2nd Edition has been updated to reflect the latest advances in the science of physical examination, and expanded to include many new topics.

Key Features

  • Quickly review the history, pathogenesis, examination technique, and interpretation of physical findings for all areas of the body thanks to a very reader-friendly outline format.
  • Compare the available evidence on various findings at a glance with abundant "Diagnostic Accuracy" tables.
  • Get expert advice from Dr. Steven McGee, an internationally respected authority in physical examination and assessment, pain management, and education in general internal medicine.
  • See exactly which studies document the significance of various findings thanks to thousands of up-to-date references.

Table of Contents

I. Understanding the Evidence

1. Diagnostic Accuracy of Physical Findings

2. Using the Tables in this Book

3. Reliability of Physical Findings

II. General Appearance and Selected Medical Disorders

4. Stance and Gait

5. Jaundice and Cirrhosis

6. Cyanosis

7. Anemia

8. Hypovolemia

9. Protein-Energy Malnutrition and Weight Loss

10. Obesity

11. Cushing’s Syndrome

12. Lymphadenopathy

III. Vital Signs

13. Pulse Rate and Contour

14. Abnormalities of Pulse Rhythm

15. Blood Pressure

16. Temperature

17. Respiratory Rate and Abnormal Breathing Patterns

18. Pulse Oximetry

19. Prognosis in Various Medical Conditions

IV. Head and Neck

20. The Pupils

21. Diabetic Retinopathy

22. Hearing

23. The Thyroid and Its Disorders

24. Meninges

V. The Lungs

25. Inspection of the Chest

26. Palpation and Percussion of the Chest

27. Auscultation of the Lungs

28. Ancillary Tests

VI. Selected Pulmonary Disorders

29. Pneumonia

30. Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease

31. Pulmonary Embolism

VII. The Heart

32. Inspection of the Neck Veins

33. Percussion of the Heart

34. Palpation of the Heart

35. Auscultation of the Heart: General Principles

36. The First and Second Heart Sounds

37. The Third and Fourth Heart Sounds

38. Miscellaneous Heart Sounds

39. Heart Murmurs: General Principles

VIII. Selected Cardiac Disorders

40. Aortic Stenosis

41. Aortic Regurgitation

42. Miscellaneous Heart Murmurs

43. Coronary Artery Disease

44. Disorders of the Pericardium

45. Congestive Heart Failure

IX. Abdomen

46. Inspection of the Abdomen

47. Palpation and Percussion of the Abdomen

48. Abdominal Pain and Tenderness

49. Auscultation of the Abdomen

X. Extremities

50. Peripheral Vascular Disease

51. The Diabetic Foot

52. Edema and Deep Vein Thrombosis

53. Selected Musculoskeletal Disorders

XI. Neurologic Examination

54. Visual Field Testing

55. Cranial Nerves

56. Examination of the Motor System: Approach to Weakness

57. Examination of the Sensory System

58. Examination of the Reflexes

59. Disorders of the Nerve Roots, Plexi, and Peripheral Nerves

60. Coordination and Cerebellar Testing

61. Examination of Hysterial Neurologic Disorders

XII. Selected Neurologic Disorders

62. Diplopia

63. Dementia and Mental Status Examination

64. Coma

65. Parkinson’s Disease

XIII. Likelihood Ratios and their Confident Intervals

66. Likelihood Ratios and their Confidence Intervals

This is a giant Table that displays the confidence intervals for all likelihood ratios presented in the entire book – a key feature of the book and a really handy tool!

Index

About the Author

Steven McGee

Dr. McGee is an internationally known and respected expert in physical examination and assessment, pain management, and education in general internal medicine. One of the most senior physicians in the University of Washington and Seattle Veteran’s Administration Health Systems, Dr. McGee has more than 400 publications to his credit.

Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA

