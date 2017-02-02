Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis
4th Edition
Description
Fully updated from cover to cover, incorporating over 200 new studies on the evidence-based approach to diagnosis, the 4th Edition of Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis remains your go-to resource for guidance on interpreting physical signs, enabling you to determine the most appropriate physical finding to confirm a diagnosis. Internationally renowned author Dr. Steven McGee puts the most current evidence at your fingertips, allowing you to quickly compare all physical signs for a given diagnosis, understand their significance, and then select the most accurate ones.
Key Features
- Includes a unique evidence-based calculator online that enables you to easily determine probability using likelihood ratios.
- Features a reader-friendly outline format, including dozens of "EBM boxes" and accompanying "EBM ruler" illustrations.
- Provides new evidence on the scientific value of many physical findings, including Cheyne-Stokes respirations, subclavian stenosis, fever of unknown origin, porto-pulmonary hypertension, localization of stroke, and many more.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction
1 What Is Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis?
Part 2 Understanding the Evidence
2 Diagnostic Accuracy of Physical Findings
3 Using the Tables in This Book
4 Using the EBM calculator (Expert Consult)
5 Reliability of Physical Findings
Part 3 General Appearance of the Patient
6 Mental Status Examination
7 Stance and Gait
8 Jaundice
9 Cyanosis
10 Anemia
11 Hypovolemia
12 Protein-Energy Malnutrition and Weight Loss
13 Obesity
14 Cushing Syndrome
Part 4 Vital Signs
15 Pulse Rate and Contour
16 Abnormalties of Pulse Rhythm
17 Blood Pressure
18 Temperature
19 Respiratory Rate and Abnormal Breathing Patterns
20 Pulse Oximetry
Part 5 Head and Neck
21 The Pupils
22 Diabetic Retinopathy
23 The Red Eye
24 Hearing
25 Thyroid and Its Disorders
26 Meninges
27 Peripheral Lymphadenopathy
Part 6 The Lungs
28 Inspection of the Chest
29 Palpation and Percussion of the Chest
30 Auscultation of the Lungs
31 Ancillary Tests
Part 7 Selected Pulmonary Disordered
32 Pneumonia
33 Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease
34 Pulmonary Embolism
35 Pleural Effusion
Part 8 The Heart
36 Inspection of the Neck Veins
37 Percussion of the Heart
38 Palpation of the Heart
39 Auscultation of the Heart: General Principles
40 The First and Second Heart Sounds
41 The Third and Fourth Heart Sounds
42 Miscellaneous Heart Sounds
43 Heart Murmurs: General Principles
Part 9 Selected Cardiac Disordered
44 Aortic Stenosis
45 Aortic Regurgitation
46 Miscellaneous Heart Murmurs
47 Disorders of the Pericardium
48 Congestive Heart Failure
49 Coronary Artery Disease
Part 10 Abdomen
50 Inspection of the Abdomen
51 Palpation and Percussion of the Abdomen
52 Abdominal Pain and Tenderness
53 Auscultation of the Abdomen
Part 11 Extremities
54 Peripheral Vascular Disease
55 The Diabetic Foot
56 Edema and Deep Vein Thrombosis
57 Examination of the Musculoskeletal System
Part 12 Neurologic Examination
58 Visual Field Testing
59 Nerves of the Eye Muscles (III, IV, and VI): Approach to Diplopia
60 Miscellaneous Cranial Nerves
61 Examination of the Motor System: Approach to Weakness
62 Examination of the Sensory System
63 Examination of the Reflexes
64 Disorders of the Nerve Roots, Plexuses, and Peripheral Nerves
65 Coordination and Cerebellar Testing
Part 13 Selected Neurologic Disordered
66 Tremor and Parkinson Disease
67 Hemorrhagic versus Ischemic Stroke
68 Acute Vertigo and Imbalance
69 Examination of Nonorganic Neurologic Disorders
Part 14 Examination in the Intensive Care Unit
70 Examination of Patients in the Intensive Care Unit
Appendix 71 Likelihood Ratios, Confidence Intervals, and Pretest Probability
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 2nd February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323392761
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508711
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323598248
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508926
About the Author
Steven McGee
Dr. McGee is an internationally known and respected expert in physical examination and assessment, pain management, and education in general internal medicine. One of the most senior physicians in the University of Washington and Seattle Veteran’s Administration Health Systems, Dr. McGee has more than 400 publications to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA