Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323392761, 9780323508711

Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis

4th Edition

Authors: Steven McGee
Paperback ISBN: 9780323392761
eBook ISBN: 9780323508711
eBook ISBN: 9780323598248
eBook ISBN: 9780323508926
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd February 2017
Page Count: 736
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fully updated from cover to cover, incorporating over 200 new studies on the evidence-based approach to diagnosis, the 4th Edition of Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis remains your go-to resource for guidance on interpreting physical signs, enabling you to determine the most appropriate physical finding to confirm a diagnosis. Internationally renowned author Dr. Steven McGee puts the most current evidence at your fingertips, allowing you to quickly compare all physical signs for a given diagnosis, understand their significance, and then select the most accurate ones.

Key Features

  • Includes a unique evidence-based calculator online that enables you to easily determine probability using likelihood ratios.

  • Features a reader-friendly outline format, including dozens of "EBM boxes" and accompanying "EBM ruler" illustrations.

  • Provides new evidence on the scientific value of many physical findings, including Cheyne-Stokes respirations, subclavian stenosis, fever of unknown origin, porto-pulmonary hypertension, localization of stroke, and many more.

  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Introduction

1 What Is Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis?

Part 2 Understanding the Evidence

2 Diagnostic Accuracy of Physical Findings

3 Using the Tables in This Book

4 Using the EBM calculator (Expert Consult)

5 Reliability of Physical Findings

Part 3 General Appearance of the Patient

6 Mental Status Examination

7 Stance and Gait

8 Jaundice

9 Cyanosis

10 Anemia

11 Hypovolemia

12 Protein-Energy Malnutrition and Weight Loss

13 Obesity

14 Cushing Syndrome

Part 4 Vital Signs

15 Pulse Rate and Contour

16 Abnormalties of Pulse Rhythm

17 Blood Pressure

18 Temperature

19 Respiratory Rate and Abnormal Breathing Patterns

20 Pulse Oximetry

Part 5 Head and Neck

21 The Pupils

22 Diabetic Retinopathy

23 The Red Eye

24 Hearing

25 Thyroid and Its Disorders

26 Meninges

27 Peripheral Lymphadenopathy

Part 6 The Lungs

28 Inspection of the Chest

29 Palpation and Percussion of the Chest

30 Auscultation of the Lungs

31 Ancillary Tests

Part 7 Selected Pulmonary Disordered

32 Pneumonia

33 Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease

34 Pulmonary Embolism

35 Pleural Effusion

Part 8 The Heart

36 Inspection of the Neck Veins

37 Percussion of the Heart

38 Palpation of the Heart

39 Auscultation of the Heart: General Principles

40 The First and Second Heart Sounds

41 The Third and Fourth Heart Sounds

42 Miscellaneous Heart Sounds

43 Heart Murmurs: General Principles

Part 9 Selected Cardiac Disordered

44 Aortic Stenosis

45 Aortic Regurgitation

46 Miscellaneous Heart Murmurs

47 Disorders of the Pericardium

48 Congestive Heart Failure

49 Coronary Artery Disease

Part 10 Abdomen

50 Inspection of the Abdomen

51 Palpation and Percussion of the Abdomen

52 Abdominal Pain and Tenderness

53 Auscultation of the Abdomen

Part 11 Extremities

54 Peripheral Vascular Disease

55 The Diabetic Foot

56 Edema and Deep Vein Thrombosis

57 Examination of the Musculoskeletal System

Part 12 Neurologic Examination

58 Visual Field Testing

59 Nerves of the Eye Muscles (III, IV, and VI): Approach to Diplopia

60 Miscellaneous Cranial Nerves

61 Examination of the Motor System: Approach to Weakness

62 Examination of the Sensory System

63 Examination of the Reflexes

64 Disorders of the Nerve Roots, Plexuses, and Peripheral Nerves

65 Coordination and Cerebellar Testing

Part 13 Selected Neurologic Disordered

66 Tremor and Parkinson Disease

67 Hemorrhagic versus Ischemic Stroke

68 Acute Vertigo and Imbalance

69 Examination of Nonorganic Neurologic Disorders

Part 14 Examination in the Intensive Care Unit

70 Examination of Patients in the Intensive Care Unit

Appendix 71 Likelihood Ratios, Confidence Intervals, and Pretest Probability

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323392761
eBook ISBN:
9780323508711
eBook ISBN:
9780323598248
eBook ISBN:
9780323508926

About the Author

Steven McGee

Dr. McGee is an internationally known and respected expert in physical examination and assessment, pain management, and education in general internal medicine. One of the most senior physicians in the University of Washington and Seattle Veteran’s Administration Health Systems, Dr. McGee has more than 400 publications to his credit.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.