Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis E-Book
3rd Edition
Description
Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis helps you choose the diagnostic approaches that have been proven most effective! Dr. Steven McGee puts the most current evidence at your fingertips, equipping you to easily select the best test for diagnosing a given condition and understand the diagnostic significance and accuracy of your findings. A remarkably easy-to-reference organization makes it simple to find the answers you need.
Key Features
- Quickly review the history, pathogenesis, examination technique, and interpretation of physical findings for all areas of the body thanks to a very reader-friendly outline format, including more than 90 "EBM boxes" and accompanying "EBM ruler" illustrations.
- Get expert advice from Dr. Steven McGee, an internationally respected authority in physical examination and assessment, pain management, and education in general internal medicine.
- See exactly which studies document the significance of various findings thanks to thousands of up-to-date references.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 19th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455723119
About the Author
Steven McGee
Dr. McGee is an internationally known and respected expert in physical examination and assessment, pain management, and education in general internal medicine. One of the most senior physicians in the University of Washington and Seattle Veteran’s Administration Health Systems, Dr. McGee has more than 400 publications to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA