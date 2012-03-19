Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis E-Book - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455723119

Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis E-Book

3rd Edition

Authors: Steven McGee
eBook ISBN: 9781455723119
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th March 2012
Description

Evidence-Based Physical Diagnosis helps you choose the diagnostic approaches that have been proven most effective! Dr. Steven McGee puts the most current evidence at your fingertips, equipping you to easily select the best test for diagnosing a given condition and understand the diagnostic significance and accuracy of your findings. A remarkably easy-to-reference organization makes it simple to find the answers you need. 

Key Features

  • Quickly review the history, pathogenesis, examination technique, and interpretation of physical findings for all areas of the body thanks to a very reader-friendly outline format, including more than 90 "EBM boxes" and accompanying "EBM ruler" illustrations.

  • Get expert advice from Dr. Steven McGee, an internationally respected authority in physical examination and assessment, pain management, and education in general internal medicine.

  • See exactly which studies document the significance of various findings thanks to thousands of up-to-date references.

About the Author

Steven McGee

Dr. McGee is an internationally known and respected expert in physical examination and assessment, pain management, and education in general internal medicine. One of the most senior physicians in the University of Washington and Seattle Veteran’s Administration Health Systems, Dr. McGee has more than 400 publications to his credit.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA

