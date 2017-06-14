Evidence-based Pediatric Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323531283, 9780323531290

Evidence-based Pediatric Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 61-3

1st Edition

Authors: Donald Chi
eBook ISBN: 9780323531290
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323531283
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th June 2017
Description

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Evidence-based Pediatric Dentistry, and is edited by Dr. Donald Chi. Articles will include: Prenatal maternal factors, intergenerational transmission of disease, and child oral health outcomes; Evidence-based Medicaid policies and research use; Social determinants of children’s oral health; Pediatric behavioral oral health interventions; Pediatric social oral health interventions; Pediatric workforce issues; Pediatric-focused interprofessional interventions; Acculturation and pediatric minority oral health interventions; Interventions focusing on children with special health care needs; Genetics and pediatric dental caries; Oral health interventions during pregnancy; Topical fluoride hesitancy, and more!

About the Authors

Donald Chi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Oral Health Sciences University of Washington School of Dentistry Seattle, WA

