Evidence-based Pediatric Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 61-3

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Evidence-based Pediatric Dentistry, and is edited by Dr. Donald Chi. Articles will include: Prenatal maternal factors, intergenerational transmission of disease, and child oral health outcomes; Evidence-based Medicaid policies and research use; Social determinants of children’s oral health; Pediatric behavioral oral health interventions; Pediatric social oral health interventions; Pediatric workforce issues; Pediatric-focused interprofessional interventions; Acculturation and pediatric minority oral health interventions; Interventions focusing on children with special health care needs; Genetics and pediatric dental caries; Oral health interventions during pregnancy; Topical fluoride hesitancy, and more!