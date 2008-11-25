Evidence-Based Orthopaedics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416044444, 9781437711134

Evidence-Based Orthopaedics

1st Edition

The Best Answers to Clinical Questions: Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: James Wright
eBook ISBN: 9781437711134
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416044444
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th November 2008
Page Count: 720
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dr. James Wright, Associate Editor for the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, presents this landmark publication and novel approach to orthopaedic problems and solutions. This new, evidence-based reference examines clinical options and discusses relevant research evidence to provide you with expert recommendations for best practice. The consistent chapter format and featured summary tables provide “at-a-glance” access to the evidence-based literature and clinical options. Leading authorities contribute their expertise so you can apply the most effective clinical solutions to the persistent questions you encounter in your practice. You can even access the fully searchable and regularly updated text online! The result is an outstanding resource in clinical orthopaedics, as well as a valuable framework for translating evidence into practice.

Details

No. of pages:
720
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437711134
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416044444

About the Author

James Wright

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Orthopaedic Surgery, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.