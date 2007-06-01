Evidence-Based Manual Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416023845, 9781437710571

Evidence-Based Manual Medicine

1st Edition

Text with DVD

Authors: Michael Seffinger Raymond Hruby
eBook ISBN: 9781437710571
Paperback ISBN: 9781416023845
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st June 2007
Page Count: 336
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Offer your patients expanded options for musculoskeletal relief with the help of this innovative new resource on manual medicine. Experienced teachers and physicians show you exactly how to apply patient-focused, basic palpatory diagnostic and manual treatment procedures to achieve optimal outcomes and enhance patient comfort.

Key Features

  • Effectively diagnose and treat a wide range of musculoskeletal problems using direct and indirect myofascial release, isometric muscle energy, and indirect articular techniques.
  • Teach your patients rehabilitative and preventive exercises as well as ergonomic guidelines to facilitate recovery.
  • Confidently determine whether manipulative treatments are indicated using visual and palpation tests.
  • Choose the best procedure for each patient with the help of detailed coverage describing each technique's effects and desired outcomes.
  • Review clinical trials that document the effectiveness of manual techniques.
  • Master techniques confidently with assistance from two authorities whom the AAFP invited to educate its members about manual approaches.
  • Know exactly when and how to perform manual medicine techniques using step-by-step visual guidance from more than 700 photographs and drawings plus 62 video clips on the bonus DVD-ROM.

Table of Contents

Ch 1. Overview

Ch 2. Somatic Dysfunction Mechanisms

Ch 3. Manual Diagnostic Procedures Overview

Ch 4. Treatment Procedures Overview

Ch 5. Mechanical Low Back Pain

Ch 6. Mechanical Neck and Upper Back Pain

Ch 7. Cervicogenic Headache

Ch 8. Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction

Ch 9. Shoulder Pain and Dysfunnction

Ch 10. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Ch 11. Ankle Sprain

Ch 12. Manual Medicine Coding

Index

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437710571
Paperback ISBN:
9781416023845

About the Author

Michael Seffinger

Affiliations and Expertise

Osteopathic Family Physician, Associate Professor, Family Medicine/OMM, Department of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Western University of Health Sciences, Pomona, CA, USA

Raymond Hruby

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Family Medicine/OMM and Chair, Department of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Department of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, Western University of Health Sciences, Pomona, CA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.