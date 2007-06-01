Evidence-Based Manual Medicine
1st Edition
Text with DVD
Description
Offer your patients expanded options for musculoskeletal relief with the help of this innovative new resource on manual medicine. Experienced teachers and physicians show you exactly how to apply patient-focused, basic palpatory diagnostic and manual treatment procedures to achieve optimal outcomes and enhance patient comfort.
Key Features
- Effectively diagnose and treat a wide range of musculoskeletal problems using direct and indirect myofascial release, isometric muscle energy, and indirect articular techniques.
- Teach your patients rehabilitative and preventive exercises as well as ergonomic guidelines to facilitate recovery.
- Confidently determine whether manipulative treatments are indicated using visual and palpation tests.
- Choose the best procedure for each patient with the help of detailed coverage describing each technique's effects and desired outcomes.
- Review clinical trials that document the effectiveness of manual techniques.
- Master techniques confidently with assistance from two authorities whom the AAFP invited to educate its members about manual approaches.
- Know exactly when and how to perform manual medicine techniques using step-by-step visual guidance from more than 700 photographs and drawings plus 62 video clips on the bonus DVD-ROM.
Table of Contents
Ch 1. Overview
Ch 2. Somatic Dysfunction Mechanisms
Ch 3. Manual Diagnostic Procedures Overview
Ch 4. Treatment Procedures Overview
Ch 5. Mechanical Low Back Pain
Ch 6. Mechanical Neck and Upper Back Pain
Ch 7. Cervicogenic Headache
Ch 8. Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction
Ch 9. Shoulder Pain and Dysfunnction
Ch 10. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ch 11. Ankle Sprain
Ch 12. Manual Medicine Coding
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 1st June 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710571
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416023845
About the Author
Michael Seffinger
Affiliations and Expertise
Osteopathic Family Physician, Associate Professor, Family Medicine/OMM, Department of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Western University of Health Sciences, Pomona, CA, USA
Raymond Hruby
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Family Medicine/OMM and Chair, Department of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Department of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, Western University of Health Sciences, Pomona, CA, USA