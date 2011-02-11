Evidence-Based Management of Low Back Pain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323072939, 9780323079242

Evidence-Based Management of Low Back Pain

1st Edition

Authors: Simon Dagenais Scott Haldeman
eBook ISBN: 9780323079242
eBook ISBN: 9780323168786
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323072939
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 11th February 2011
Page Count: 496
Description

Covering all commonly used interventions for acute and chronic low back pain conditions, Evidence-Based Management of Low Back Pain consolidates current scientific studies and research evidence into a single, practical resource. Its multidisciplinary approach covers a wide scope of treatments from manual therapies to medical interventions to surgery, organizing interventions from least to most invasive. Editors Simon Dagenais and Scott Haldeman, along with expert contributors from a variety of clinical and academic institutions throughout the world, focus on the best available scientific evidence, summarizing the results from the strongest to the weakest types of studies. No other book makes it so easy to compare the different interventions and treatment approaches, giving you the tools to make better, more informed clinical decisions.

Key Features

  • A multidisciplinary approach covers treatments from manual therapies to medical interventions to surgery, and many others in between.
  • An interdisciplinary approach enables health care providers to work together.
  • A logical, easy-to-follow organization covers information by intervention type, from least invasive to most invasive. 
  • Integration of interventions provides information in a clinically useful way, so it's easier to consider more than one type of treatment or intervention for low back pain, and easier to see which methods should be tried first.
  • 155 illustrations include x-rays, photos, and drawings.
  • Tables and boxes summarize key information.
  • Evidence-based content allows you to make clinical decisions based on the ranking the best available scientific studies from strongest to weakest.
  • Patient history and examination chapters help in assessing the patient's condition and in ruling out serious pathology before making decisions about specific interventions.
  • Experienced editors and contributors are proven authors, researchers, and teachers, and practitioners, well known in the areas of orthopedics, pain management, chiropractic, physical therapy, and behavioral medicine as well as complementary and alternative medicine; the book's contributors include some of the leading clinical and research experts in the field of low back pain.
  • Coverage based on The Spine Journal special issue on low back pain ensures that topics are relevant and up to date.
  • A systematic review of interventions for low back pain includes these categories: patient education, exercise and rehabilitation, medications, manual therapy, physical modalities, complementary and alternative medicine, behavioral modification, injections, minimally invasive procedures, and surgery.
  • Surgical interventions include decompression, fusion, disc arthroplasty, and dynamic stabilization.
  • Additional coverage includes patient education and multidisciplinary rehabilitation.

Table of Contents

Foreword by Charles Branch, MD

Preface

Contributors

Section 1: Introduction

1. Evidence-Based Management of Low Back Pain

2. Guide to Using This Textbook

3. Assessment of Low Back Pain

4. Management of Acute Low Back Pain

Section 2: Education

5. Physical Activity, Smoking Cessation, and Weight Loss

6. Watchful Waiting and Brief Education

7. Back Schools and Fear Avoidance Training

Section 3: Exercise

8. Lumbar Stabilization Exercise

9. Lumbar Strengthening Exercise

10. McKenzie Method

Section 4: Medication

11. Common Analgesics

12. Opioid Analgesics

13. Adjunctive Analgesics

Section 5: Physical Modalities

14. Electrotherapeutic Modalities and Physical Agents

15. Traction Therapy

Section 6: Manual Therapies

16. Massage Therapy

17. Spinal Manipulation and Mobilization

18. Medicine Assisted Manipulation

Section 7: Complementary and Alternative Medical Therapies

19. Nutritional, Herbal, and Homeopathic Supplements

20. Needle Acupuncture

Section 8: Behavioral Therapies

21. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

22. Functional Restoration

Section 9: Injection Therapies

23. Epidural Steroid Injections

24. Trigger Point Injections

25. Prolotherapy

Section 10: Minimally Invasive Therapies

26. Lumbar Medial Branch Neurotomy

27. Intradiscal Thermal Therapies

28. Nucleoplasty

Section 11: Surgical Therapies

29. Decompression Surgery

30. Fusion Surgery and Disc Arthroplasty

Conclusion

Back Matter

Glossary

Answer Key

Index

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323079242
eBook ISBN:
9780323168786
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323072939

About the Author

Simon Dagenais

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Orthopaedic Surgery and Department of Epidemiology and Community Medicine, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, University at Buffalo; Buffalo, NY

Scott Haldeman

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurology, University of California, Irvine, Irvine, CA, Department of Epidemiology, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angles, CA, Southern California University of Health Sciences, Whittier, CA

