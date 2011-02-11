Evidence-Based Management of Low Back Pain
1st Edition
Description
Covering all commonly used interventions for acute and chronic low back pain conditions, Evidence-Based Management of Low Back Pain consolidates current scientific studies and research evidence into a single, practical resource. Its multidisciplinary approach covers a wide scope of treatments from manual therapies to medical interventions to surgery, organizing interventions from least to most invasive. Editors Simon Dagenais and Scott Haldeman, along with expert contributors from a variety of clinical and academic institutions throughout the world, focus on the best available scientific evidence, summarizing the results from the strongest to the weakest types of studies. No other book makes it so easy to compare the different interventions and treatment approaches, giving you the tools to make better, more informed clinical decisions.
Key Features
- A multidisciplinary approach covers treatments from manual therapies to medical interventions to surgery, and many others in between.
- An interdisciplinary approach enables health care providers to work together.
- A logical, easy-to-follow organization covers information by intervention type, from least invasive to most invasive.
- Integration of interventions provides information in a clinically useful way, so it's easier to consider more than one type of treatment or intervention for low back pain, and easier to see which methods should be tried first.
- 155 illustrations include x-rays, photos, and drawings.
- Tables and boxes summarize key information.
- Evidence-based content allows you to make clinical decisions based on the ranking the best available scientific studies from strongest to weakest.
- Patient history and examination chapters help in assessing the patient's condition and in ruling out serious pathology before making decisions about specific interventions.
- Experienced editors and contributors are proven authors, researchers, and teachers, and practitioners, well known in the areas of orthopedics, pain management, chiropractic, physical therapy, and behavioral medicine as well as complementary and alternative medicine; the book's contributors include some of the leading clinical and research experts in the field of low back pain.
- Coverage based on The Spine Journal special issue on low back pain ensures that topics are relevant and up to date.
- A systematic review of interventions for low back pain includes these categories: patient education, exercise and rehabilitation, medications, manual therapy, physical modalities, complementary and alternative medicine, behavioral modification, injections, minimally invasive procedures, and surgery.
- Surgical interventions include decompression, fusion, disc arthroplasty, and dynamic stabilization.
- Additional coverage includes patient education and multidisciplinary rehabilitation.
Table of Contents
Foreword by Charles Branch, MD
Preface
Contributors
Section 1: Introduction
1. Evidence-Based Management of Low Back Pain
2. Guide to Using This Textbook
3. Assessment of Low Back Pain
4. Management of Acute Low Back Pain
Section 2: Education
5. Physical Activity, Smoking Cessation, and Weight Loss
6. Watchful Waiting and Brief Education
7. Back Schools and Fear Avoidance Training
Section 3: Exercise
8. Lumbar Stabilization Exercise
9. Lumbar Strengthening Exercise
10. McKenzie Method
Section 4: Medication
11. Common Analgesics
12. Opioid Analgesics
13. Adjunctive Analgesics
Section 5: Physical Modalities
14. Electrotherapeutic Modalities and Physical Agents
15. Traction Therapy
Section 6: Manual Therapies
16. Massage Therapy
17. Spinal Manipulation and Mobilization
18. Medicine Assisted Manipulation
Section 7: Complementary and Alternative Medical Therapies
19. Nutritional, Herbal, and Homeopathic Supplements
20. Needle Acupuncture
Section 8: Behavioral Therapies
21. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
22. Functional Restoration
Section 9: Injection Therapies
23. Epidural Steroid Injections
24. Trigger Point Injections
25. Prolotherapy
Section 10: Minimally Invasive Therapies
26. Lumbar Medial Branch Neurotomy
27. Intradiscal Thermal Therapies
28. Nucleoplasty
Section 11: Surgical Therapies
29. Decompression Surgery
30. Fusion Surgery and Disc Arthroplasty
Conclusion
Back Matter
Glossary
Answer Key
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 11th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323079242
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168786
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323072939
About the Author
Simon Dagenais
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Orthopaedic Surgery and Department of Epidemiology and Community Medicine, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, University at Buffalo; Buffalo, NY
Scott Haldeman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, University of California, Irvine, Irvine, CA, Department of Epidemiology, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angles, CA, Southern California University of Health Sciences, Whittier, CA