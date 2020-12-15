Evidence-Based Management of Complex Knee Injuries
The ultimate resource for sports medicine conditions involving the knee, Evidence-Based Management of Complex Knee Injuries is an up-to-date reference that provides practical tools to examine, understand, and comprehensively treat sports medicine conditions in this challenging area. Using a sound logic of anatomy, biomechanics, lab testing, human testing, and outcomes analysis, editors Robert F. LaPrade and Jorge Chahla offer a single, comprehensive resource for evidence-based guidance on knee pathology. This unique title compiles the knowledge and expertise of world-renowned surgeons and is ideal for sports medicine surgeons, primary care physicians, and anyone who manages and treats patients with sports-related knee injuries.
Table of Contents
- Comprehensive Clinical Examination Geeslin, Andrew / John Feagin
- Imaging of the Knee Joint
- Radiographic Evaluation of the knee Joint – Brett Frisch
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Knee: Conventional and Novel Techniques – Hollis Potter
- Computed Tomography: Indications and Significance - Tim, Spalding
- Mechanical Malalignment of the Knee Joint: How and When to Address – Getgood
- Ligamentous Pathology (Anatomy, Biomechanics, Diagnosis, Treatment Algorithm, Conservative Approaches, Surgical Techniques, Outcomes, Rehabilitation, Future Directions)
- Anterior Cruciate Ligament - Freddie Fu / Musahl
- Posterior Cruciate Ligament - Chahla
- sMCL and the Posteromedial Corner - Lind
- Posterolateral Corner of the Knee - LaPrade
- Anterolateral Ligament and the Anterolateral Corner – Sonnery Cotet
- Multiligament Injuries – Moatshe / Engebretsen
- Meniscal Pathology
- Meniscus Anatomy - Spalding
- Meniscus Biomechanics - Levy
- Meniscal Tears – Meniscectomy vs Repair - Faucett
- Meniscal Root Tears - Krych
- Meniscal Radial Tears – Pujol, Nicholas
- Meniscal Ramp Lesions - DePhilippo
- Meniscus Deficiency and Meniscal Transplants - Verdonk
- Synthetic Meniscal Substitutes - Rodeo
- Cartilage and Subchondral Bone Pathology
- Articular Cartilage: Micro and Macrostructure. Biology and Clinical Implications - Latterman
- Focal Chondral Injuries - Diagnosis, Treatment Algorithm, Conservative Approaches, Surgical Techniques [OCA, OATS, Scaffolds and Cellular Techniques], Outcomes, Rehabilitation, Future Directions – Brian Cole
- OCD Injuries in the Paediatric and Adult Population - Macalena
- Osteoarthritis – How to Manage the Active Patient with Osteoarthritis – Biological Approaches - Mandelbaum
- Avascular Necrosis – Aetiology, Types and Treatment – Gomoll
- Patellofemoral Disorders
- Anatomy and Biomechanics – Liza Arendt
- Treatment Algorithm – A la Carte - Dejour
- Distal Realignment of the Patellofemoral Joint - Fulkerson
- Rotational Pathology of the Knee - Teitge
- Lateral Patellar Dislocations: Diagnosis, Treatment Algorithm, Conservative Approaches, Surgical Techniques, Outcomes, Rehabilitation, Future Directions - Yanke
- Medial Patellar Dislocations: Primary and Iatrogenic – Jack Farr
- Sulcus and Deepening Trochleoplasty - Strauss
- Extensor Mechanism Disorders
- Patellar Tendon Injury – Gelber Pablo
- Quadriceps Tendon Injury - Godin
- Knee Arthrofibrosis - How to Prevent and How to Treat? – Bhatia Sanjeev
- Pediatric Knee – ACL, Meniscus, and Cartilage Pathology – Kocher
- Miscellaneous Complex Knee Pathologies: Snapping hamstring tendons, patella baja, fabella syndrome, common peroneal nerve neuritis, proximal tibiofibular joint instability, lateral facetectomies, notchplasty.- Raynor
- Intraoperative Management – Local, Spinal or General Anesthesia Tourniquet, Tranexamic Acid, Blood Loss and Fluid management - Dragoo
- Preparing the surgical team-how to ensure a quick and efficient surgical procedure - LaPrade
- Postoperative Management -Willimon
- Pain Management after Soft Tissue / Bony Procedures
- Thromboprophylaxis
- Wound Management
-
Postoperative Rehabilitation Concepts-O’Brien
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 15th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323713108
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323713115
About the Editors
Robert LaPrade
Jorge Chahla
Dr. Jorge Chahla is an orthopedic surgeon from Argentina who completed multiple fellowships (both research and clinical fellowships) at the top programs in the United States. He earned his PhD degree at the Catholic University of Argentina (UCA) with Summa Cum Laude honors. He is a complex knee and hip surgeon at Rush University Hospital, in Chicago, IL. Dr. Chahla has a strong focus on joint preservation procedures and cartilage restoration techniques with more than 250 publications in prestigious scientific journals, over 30 book chapters and 5 edited books. He has a strong reputation for his cadaveric dissections and anatomic knowledge that are imprinted in publications and books. He has recently received the AAOS Award of Excellence, AOSSM Young Investigator Award, Excellence in Research Award and the Cabaud Award (two times) from the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. Dr. Jorge Chahla is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in the treatment of complex knee, hip, and other sports related injuries. He’s an Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Rush University Medical Center and serves as the Director of Biomechanical Research and of the International Fellowship Program. He’s a team physician for the Chicago White Sox (MLB), the Chicago Bulls (NBA) and the Chicago Fire (MLS). Dr. Chahla completed several fellowships at the top programs in the United States. He is internationally recognized for his contributions to the field of sports medicine injuries through minimally invasive techniques as well as for being a pioneer in novel biological treatments. Dr. Chahla has a strong focus on joint preservation procedures and cartilage restoration techniques with more than 250 publications in prestigious scientific journals, over 30 book chapters, five edited books and presents his research both nationally and internationally at orthopedic conferences and meetings every year.
Affiliations and Expertise
e’s an Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Rush University Medical Center and serves as the Director of Biomechanical Research and of the International Fellowship Program. He’s a team physician for the Chicago White Sox (MLB), the Chicago Bulls (NBA) and the Chicago Fire (MLS).
