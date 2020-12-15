Evidence-Based Management of Complex Knee Injuries

Dr. Jorge Chahla is an orthopedic surgeon from Argentina who completed multiple fellowships (both research and clinical fellowships) at the top programs in the United States. He earned his PhD degree at the Catholic University of Argentina (UCA) with Summa Cum Laude honors. He is a complex knee and hip surgeon at Rush University Hospital, in Chicago, IL. Dr. Chahla has a strong focus on joint preservation procedures and cartilage restoration techniques with more than 250 publications in prestigious scientific journals, over 30 book chapters and 5 edited books. He has a strong reputation for his cadaveric dissections and anatomic knowledge that are imprinted in publications and books. He has recently received the AAOS Award of Excellence, AOSSM Young Investigator Award, Excellence in Research Award and the Cabaud Award (two times) from the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. Dr. Jorge Chahla is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in the treatment of complex knee, hip, and other sports related injuries. He’s an Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Rush University Medical Center and serves as the Director of Biomechanical Research and of the International Fellowship Program. He’s a team physician for the Chicago White Sox (MLB), the Chicago Bulls (NBA) and the Chicago Fire (MLS). Dr. Chahla completed several fellowships at the top programs in the United States. He is internationally recognized for his contributions to the field of sports medicine injuries through minimally invasive techniques as well as for being a pioneer in novel biological treatments. Dr. Chahla has a strong focus on joint preservation procedures and cartilage restoration techniques with more than 250 publications in prestigious scientific journals, over 30 book chapters, five edited books and presents his research both nationally and internationally at orthopedic conferences and meetings every year.