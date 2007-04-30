Evidence-Based Librarianship
1st Edition
Case Studies and Active Learning Exercises
Table of Contents
Designing a curriculum in evidence-based practice for master’s students in library and information science; Action research and information literacy: A case study at the University of Parma; Harnessing the power of information; What, so what, now what; Evidence-based librarianship Down Under: Improving a nation’s resource-sharing; A new paradigm for morning report: A collaborative effort between the Department of Internal Medicine and the Medical Library; Reaching out to research students: Information literacy in context; The Cal Poly digital learning initiative.
Description
This book features case studies and active learning exercises related to using evidence-based approaches in several types of academic libraries. Evidence-Based Librarianship is a vital reference to practicing librarians, library science students, and library science educators as it focuses on applying practice-based evidence gleaned from users, direct observation, and research.
Key Features
- Peer-reviewed case studies from leading academic librarians
- Active learning exercises for on-the-job training and library science education related to evidence-based practice
- Detailed bibliography
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 30th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631080
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843343004
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843342991
Reviews
…for anyone wishing to extend their understanding of EBL., Barbara Frame, Dunedin Public Libraries
…it will be useful as a complementary source of case studies and learning exercises, Information Research
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Elizabeth Connor Editor
Elizabeth Connor, is an assistant Professor of Library Science at The Citadel, the military college of South Carolina, USA. She has published widely in peer-reviewed library science journals and has authored several books of interest to academic librarians. The case study contributors work in a variety of academic library settings.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Citadel, the military college of South Carolina, USA