Evidence-Based Librarianship - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843342991, 9781780631080

Evidence-Based Librarianship

1st Edition

Case Studies and Active Learning Exercises

Editors: Elizabeth Connor
eBook ISBN: 9781780631080
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843343004
Paperback ISBN: 9781843342991
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th April 2007
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Designing a curriculum in evidence-based practice for master’s students in library and information science; Action research and information literacy: A case study at the University of Parma; Harnessing the power of information; What, so what, now what; Evidence-based librarianship Down Under: Improving a nation’s resource-sharing; A new paradigm for morning report: A collaborative effort between the Department of Internal Medicine and the Medical Library; Reaching out to research students: Information literacy in context; The Cal Poly digital learning initiative.

Description

This book features case studies and active learning exercises related to using evidence-based approaches in several types of academic libraries. Evidence-Based Librarianship is a vital reference to practicing librarians, library science students, and library science educators as it focuses on applying practice-based evidence gleaned from users, direct observation, and research.

Key Features

  • Peer-reviewed case studies from leading academic librarians
  • Active learning exercises for on-the-job training and library science education related to evidence-based practice
  • Detailed bibliography

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

…for anyone wishing to extend their understanding of EBL., Barbara Frame, Dunedin Public Libraries
…it will be useful as a complementary source of case studies and learning exercises, Information Research

About the Editors

Elizabeth Connor Editor

Elizabeth Connor, is an assistant Professor of Library Science at The Citadel, the military college of South Carolina, USA. She has published widely in peer-reviewed library science journals and has authored several books of interest to academic librarians. The case study contributors work in a variety of academic library settings.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Citadel, the military college of South Carolina, USA

