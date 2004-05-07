Contributors.

D.J. Moran,Preface.

Part I: Introduction to Evidence-Based Educational Methods

D.J. Moran, The Need for Evidence-Based Educational Methods. Introduction. No Child Left Behind. Behavior Analysis and Education.

L.D. Frederick and J.H. Hummel, Reviewing the Outcomes and Principles of Effective Instruction. Introduction. Precision Teaching. Direct Instruction. Programmed Instruction. Personalized System of Instruction. Summary and Conclusions.

R.D. Greer and D.D. Keohane, A Real Science and Technology of Education. Introduction. The Need for a Strategic Science of Instruction. Components of an Advanced and Sophisticated Science and Technology of Instruction. Cabas: A Systems Technology of Schooling and a Strategic Science of Pedagogy. Conclusion.

Part II: Precision Teaching

C. Merbitz, D. Vieitez, N.H. Merbitz, and H.S. Pennypacker, Precision Teaching: Foundations and Classroom Implications. Why Precision Teaching? The Chart. Example of Precision Teaching Implementation. Read a Chart. Chart Features. Another Chart Example: Middle School. Learning/Celeration. Precision Teaching's Place in Teaching and Education. Ethics and Precision Teaching Measures in Schools.

C. Merbitz, D. Vieitez, N.H. Merbitz, and C. Binder, Precision Teaching: Applications in Education and Beyond. Introduction. Precision Teaching and Special Education. Precision Teaching for Adult Learners in College and Pre-Vocational Training. Precision Teaching Applications for Individuals with Various Disabilities. Precision Teaching with Thoughts, Urges, and Other "Inner" Phenomena. Precision Teaching, Computers, and Internet Resources. Conclusions.

Section III: Direct Instruction

T.A. Slocum, Direct Instruction: The Big Ideas. Introduction. Teaching Generalizable Strategies. Instructional Programs that Powerfully and Systematically Build Skills. Organize Instruction to Maximize High-Quality Instructional Interactions. Research Related to Direct Instruction.

J.H. Hummel, M.L. Venn, and P.L. Gunter, Teacher-Made Scripted Lessons. Introduction. Definition of Explicit Instruction. Scripted Lessons. Orient and Review. Presentation of New Content. Practice. Formal Assessments. Positive Outcomes of Scripted Lessons.

V. Tucci, D.E. Hursh, and R.E. Laitinen, The Competent Learner Model: A Merging of Applied Behavior Analysis, Direct Instruction, and Precision Teaching. Introduction. Applied Behavior Analysis and The Competent Learner Model. Direct Instruction and the Competent Learner Model. Precision Teaching and the Competent Learner Model. The Components of the Competent Learner Model. Evidence of the Impact of the Competent Learner Model.

Part IV: Computers and Teaching Machines

M.N. Desrochers and G.D. Gentry, Effective Use of Computers in Instruction. Introduction. What are the Types of Instructional Software? What are the Features of EffectiveInstructional Software? What Makes Software Design Effective? What is the Evidence for the Effectiveness of Automated Instruction? How Should Particular Instructional Software be Evaluated? Conclusions.

R.D. Ray, Adaptive Computerized Educational Systems: A Case Study. Undergraduate Teaching in the Modern University. Undergraduate Teaching in Small Liberal Arts Colleges. Computers and Adaptive Instruction. Adaptive Control, Teaching, and Learning. Adaptive Instruction. Adaptive Testing. Mediamatrix and its Current Use in Higher Education. More on Adaptive Programmed Instruction: Parametrics of How Mediamatrix Works. Assess and Certification Modes. Instructor Options for Managing Student Contact with the Tutoring System. Empirical Research on Mediamatrix Delivered Adaptive Instruction. Higher Education's Four Horsemen of its Apocalypse. Conclusion.

T.V.J. Layng, J.S. Twyman, and G. Stikeleather, Selected for Success: How Headsprout Reading Basic Teaches Beginning Reading. Introduction. Key Skills and Strategies Students and Teachers' Best Friends. Learning Methodologies: Foundational and Flexible. Embracing the Burden of Proof: Headsprout's Unparalleled Learner Testing. Enabling Evolution: Headsprout's Recombinant Teaching and Engineering Models. Headsprout's Internet Advantage: Broad Availability and Continuous Improvement. Headsprout Reading Basics: Empirical Data. Instructional Adaptability. Learner Performance Data. Reading Outcomes. Demonstrated Effective. Educator Feedback. Conclusion.

Part V: Personalized System of Instruction

E.J. Fox, The Personalized System of Instruction: A Flexible and Effective Approach to Mastery Learning. Introduction. History and Overview. Effectiveness. Flexibility. Implimenting PSI in the 21st Century. Conclusion.

J.J. Pear and T.L. Martin, Making the Most of PSI with Computer Technology. Introduction. Computers in Higher Education. A Brief History of CAPSI. How CAPSI Utilizes Computer Capabilities. Information-Processing Capabilities. Refinements of CAPSI. The Peer Review System at Work. Comparison with Traditional Courses. Comparison with Other Computer-Mediated Courses. Expanding on Technology. Research Studies on CAPSI.

Part VI: Significant Developments in Evidence-Based Education

K. Johnson and E.M. Street, The Morningside Model of Generative Instruction: An Integration of Research-Based Practices. About Morningside Academy. Current Work. Morningside Teachers' Academy. Morningside Technology Transfer. Philosophical and Empirical Underpinnings. Generativity and Contingency Adduction. A System of Instruction. Establishing Objectives and Analyzing Content. Program Placement and Monitoring Based on Continuous Measurement of Performance. Classroom Management. Empirical Data Supporting Technology Transfer of the Morningside Model of Generative Instruction. Conclusion.

G.S. Bruce, Learning Efficiency Goes to College. Introduction. What is Learning Efficiency? Three Possible Causes of Poor Learning Efficiencies and Their Solutions. Case Study: Evaluating Learning Efficiencies in a CPSY 101 Course. What the Data Can Tell us about How to Improve Learning Efficiencies. Larning Efficiency Goes to College.

Y. Barnes-Holmes, D. Barnes-Holmes, and C. Murphy, Teaching the Generic Skills of Language and Cognition: Contributions from Relational Frame Theory. Introduction. Relational Frame Theory. Research in Relational Frame Theory and its Implications for Education. Summary and Conclusions.

R.D. Greer, D.D. Keohane, K. Meincke, G. Gautreaux, J.A. Pereira, M. Chavez-Brown, and L. Yuan, Key Instructional Components of Effective Peer Tutoring for Tutors, Tutees, and Peer Observers. Introduction. Responding, Engagement, and an Effective Teacher Measure. New Experimental Analyses of Components of Effective Tutoring: Brief Reports of Five Studies. General Discussion.

T. Sharpe, D. Balderson, and H. So, Training Professionals Using Sequential Behavior Analysis. History and Education. Scientific Methods. Study Results. Implications for Educational and Professional Training. A Future for Sequential Behavior Analysis.

M.B. Gilbert, Grammar and Writing Skills: Applying Behavior Analysis. Neglected Writing Skills. Methods of Teaching Writing. Writing as a Performance. Behavioral Strategies. The Process of Writing. A Last Word. Index.