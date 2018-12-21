Evidence Based Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 63-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Simple Approaches for Establishing an Evidence-based Dental Practice
2. Added Sugar and Dental Caries in Children: A Scientific Update and Future Steps
3. Evidence for the Use of Analgesic Medications in Dentistry: From a Letter to the Editor to an EBD Review of Reviews
4. Evidence-based Dentistry Update on Silver Diamine Fluoride
5. Evidence-based Update on Diagnosis and Management of Gingivitis and Periodontitis
6. How Evidence-Based Dentistry Has Shaped the Practice of Oral Medicin
7. Teaching Evidence-based Dentistry: Dental Curriculum
8. Evidence-based Dentistry for Caries Risk Assessment and Disease Management
9. Translational Research: Bringing Science to the Provider through Guideline Implementation
10. How Should We Evaluate and Use Evidence to Improve Population Oral Health?
Description
This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Evidence-Based Dentistry, and is edited by Dr. Robert J. Weyant. Articles will include: The Evidence-Based Dental Office; Implementation of Evidence-Based Dentistry and Changing Behavior: What Dentists Need to Know; Evidence-Based Dentistry Update for Pediatric Dentistry; Evidence-Based Dentistry Update on Opioid Appropriate Use and Risks; Evidence-Based Dentistry Update on Silver Diamine Fluoride; Evidence-Based Update on Diagnosis and Management of Gingivitis and Periodontitis; How Evidence-Based Dentistry Has Shaped the Practice of Oral Medicine; Teaching Evidence-Based Dentistry: Dental Curriculum; Evidence-Based Dentistry for Caries Risk Assessment and Disease Management; Implementing Evidence-Based Dentistry Guidelines; Evidence-Based Dentistry and Dental Health Policy; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 21st December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323655712
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323654968
About the Authors
Robert Weyant Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, University of Pittsburgh, Department of Dental Public Health, Pittsburgh, PA