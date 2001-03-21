All junior doctors and, in particular, trainee cardiologists will at some point in their training be involved in managing acute coronary syndromes and other cardiac emergencies. This handbook sets out the recognized clinical steps to take and backs them up with an analysis of the evidence supporting these decisions. EVIDENCE-BASED CORONARY CARE will provide junior doctors with the answers they seek when dealing with difficult clinical situations. Evidence-based medicine is still very topical, and this book will adopt a similar style to James: EVIDENCE-BASED OBSTETRICS in setting out the clinical management plan on the verso page and the evidence supporting that plan on the recto page.