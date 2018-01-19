Evidence-Based Clinical Practice in Otolaryngology
1st Edition
Authors: Luke Rudmik
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323544603
eBook ISBN: 9780323544610
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th January 2018
Page Count: 202
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of the many key facets of today’s otolaryngology practice with this concise, practical resource. Dr. Luke Rudmik and a leading team of experts in the field address high-interest clinical topics in this fast-changing field.
Key Features
- Presents an evidence-based, clinical approach to leading topics in otolaryngology.
- Covers key topics such as management of vertigo; management of adult sensorineural hearing loss; reflux in sinusitis; balloon catheter dilation in rhinology; epistaxis; functional rhinoplasty; sublingual immunotherapy for allergic rhinitis; pediatric obstructive sleep apnea; pediatric tonsillectomy; evaluation and management of unilateral vocal fold paralysis; management of hoarseness; endoscopic skull base resection for malignancy; management of glottic cancer; management of well-differentiated thyroid cancer; and management of the clinical node-negative neck in early stage oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma.
- Consolidates today’s available information and experience in this challenging area into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
- Evidence-Based Practice: Management of Vertigo
- Evidence-Based Practice: Management of Adult Sensorineural Hearing Loss
- Evidence-Based Practice: Reflux in Sinusitis
- Evidence-Based Practice: Balloon Catheter Dilation in Rhinology
- Epistaxis: A Contemporary Evidence Based Approach
- Evidence-Based Practice: Functional Rhinoplasty
- Evidence-Based Practice: Sublingual Immunotherapy for Allergic Rhinitis
- Evidence-Based Practice: Pediatric Obstructive Sleep Apnea
- Evidence-Based Practice: Pediatric Tonsillectomy
- Evidence-Based Practice: Evaluation and Management of Unilateral Vocal Fold Paralysis
- Otolaryngology Clinic of North America: Evidence-Based Practice Management of Hoarseness/Dysphonia
- Evidence-Based Practice: Endoscopic Skull Base Resection for Malignancy
- Evidence-Based Practice: Management of Glottic Cancer
- Management of Well-Differentiated Thyroid Cancer
- Evidence-Based Practice: Management of the Clinical Node-Negative Neck in
Early-Stage Oral Cavity Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Details
About the Author
Luke Rudmik
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Calgary, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery, Calgary Alberta CA
