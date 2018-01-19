Evidence-Based Clinical Practice in Otolaryngology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323544603, 9780323544610

Evidence-Based Clinical Practice in Otolaryngology

1st Edition

Authors: Luke Rudmik
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323544603
eBook ISBN: 9780323544610
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th January 2018
Page Count: 202
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Get a quick, expert overview of the many key facets of today’s otolaryngology practice with this concise, practical resource. Dr. Luke Rudmik and a leading team of experts in the field address high-interest clinical topics in this fast-changing field.

Key Features

  • Presents an evidence-based, clinical approach to leading topics in otolaryngology.

  • Covers key topics such as management of vertigo; management of adult sensorineural hearing loss; reflux in sinusitis; balloon catheter dilation in rhinology; epistaxis; functional rhinoplasty; sublingual immunotherapy for allergic rhinitis; pediatric obstructive sleep apnea; pediatric tonsillectomy; evaluation and management of unilateral vocal fold paralysis; management of hoarseness; endoscopic skull base resection for malignancy; management of glottic cancer; management of well-differentiated thyroid cancer; and management of the clinical node-negative neck in early stage oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma.

  • Consolidates today’s available information and experience in this challenging area into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

  1. Evidence-Based Practice: Management of Vertigo
  2. Evidence-Based Practice: Management of Adult Sensorineural Hearing Loss
  3. Evidence-Based Practice: Reflux in Sinusitis
  4. Evidence-Based Practice: Balloon Catheter Dilation in Rhinology
  5. Epistaxis: A Contemporary Evidence Based Approach
  6. Evidence-Based Practice: Functional Rhinoplasty
  7. Evidence-Based Practice: Sublingual Immunotherapy for Allergic Rhinitis
  8. Evidence-Based Practice: Pediatric Obstructive Sleep Apnea
  9. Evidence-Based Practice: Pediatric Tonsillectomy
  10. Evidence-Based Practice: Evaluation and Management of Unilateral Vocal Fold Paralysis
  11. Otolaryngology Clinic of North America: Evidence-Based Practice Management of Hoarseness/Dysphonia
  12. Evidence-Based Practice: Endoscopic Skull Base Resection for Malignancy
  13. Evidence-Based Practice: Management of Glottic Cancer
  14. Management of Well-Differentiated Thyroid Cancer
  15. Evidence-Based Practice: Management of the Clinical Node-Negative Neck in
    Early-Stage Oral Cavity Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Details

No. of pages:
202
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323544603
eBook ISBN:
9780323544610

About the Author

Luke Rudmik

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Calgary, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery, Calgary Alberta CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.