Evidence-Based Clinical Practice in Exotic Animal Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 20-3

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Edited by Drs. Nicola Di Girolamo and Alexandra Winter, focuses on Evidence-Based Clinical Practice in Exotic Animal Medicine. Topics include: Why should we direct our efforts toward evidence-based practice and knowledge creation?; Practical application of evidence-based practice; Evidence-based advances in avian medicine; Evidence-based advances in reptile medicine; Evidence-based advances in rabbit medicine; Evidence-based advances in ferret medicine; Evidence-based advances in rodent medicine; Evidence-based advances in fish and aquatic animal medicine; Evidence-based analgesia in exotic animals; Evidence-based anesthesia in exotic animals; Evidence-based reptile housing and nutrition; Evidence-based rabbit housing and nutrition; Basic statistics for the exotic animal practitioner (numerical outcomes, P values, t-test, anova); Advanced statistics for the exotic animal practitioner (categorical data, logistic regression, confidence intervals); Basics of systematic review and meta-analysis for the exotic animal practitioner; Evidence-based information resources for the exotic animal practitioner; and How to report exotic animal research.