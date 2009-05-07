Evidence-Based Addiction Treatment
1st Edition
Description
Evidence-Based Addiction Treatment provides a state-of-the-art compilation of assessment and treatment practices with proven effectiveness.
A substantial body of evidence is presented to provide students, academics, and clinicians with specific science-based treatments that work. The book includes contributions by well-known researchers on addiction treatment and explicit case examples.
Written at a level appropriate for a variety of audiences, research studies are discussed but highly sophisticated knowledge in research methodology is not required.
Key Features
- Treatments that work
- Explicit case examples
- Contributions by well-known researchers on addiction treatment
- Simple ways to evaluate treatment effectiveness
Readership
Graduate level clinical psychology student, psychiatry residents, entry-level clinicians
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction to Evidence-Based Practices
Ch1: What is Evidence Based Treatment?
Ch2: The Clinical Course of Addiction Treatment: The Role of Nonspecific Therapeutic Factors
Part II: Clinical Assessment and Treatment Monitoring
Ch3: History and Current Substance Use
Ch4: Dependence and Diagnosis
Ch5: Assessment of Co-occurring Addictive and Other Mental Disorders (AMDs)
Ch6: Individualized Problem Assessment I: Assessing Cognitive and Behavioral Factors
Ch7: Individualized Problem Assessment II: Assessing Clients from a Broader Perspective
Part III: Treatment Methods
Ch8: Cognitive Behavioral Treatments for Substance Use Disorders
Ch9: Motivational Interviewing (MI) for Addictions
Ch10: Brief Intervention
Ch11: Relapse Prevention: Evidence Base and Future Directions
Ch12: Behavioral Couples’ Therapy in the Treatment of Alcohol Problems
Ch13: Contingency Management and the Community Reinforcement Approach
Ch14: How Much Treatment Does a Person Need? Self-Change and the Treatment System
Ch 15: Adjunctive Pharmacotherapy in the Treatment of Alcohol and Drug Dependence
Part IV: Special Populations and Applications
Ch 16: Addiction Treatment Disparities: Ethnic and Sexual Minority Populations
Ch 17: Treating the patient with co-morbidity
Ch 18: Evidence-Based Interventions for Adolescent Substance Users
Ch 19: College Student Applications
Ch 20: Internet Evidence-Based Treatments
Part V: Evidence-Based Treatment in Action
Ch 21: Evidence-Based Treatment Planning for Substance Abuse Therapy
Ch 22: Adoption and Implementation of Evidence-Based Treatment
Part VI: A Look toward the Future
Ch 23: Challenges of an Evidence-Based Approach to Addiction Treatment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 7th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921907
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743480
About the Editor
Peter Miller
Peter M. Miller, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in the Center for Drug and Alcohol Programs at the Medical University of South Carolina. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Addictive Behaviors and an experienced researcher and clinician in the field of alcohol use disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, USA