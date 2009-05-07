Evidence-Based Addiction Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743480, 9780080921907

Evidence-Based Addiction Treatment

1st Edition

Editors: Peter Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780080921907
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743480
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th May 2009
Page Count: 488
Description

Evidence-Based Addiction Treatment provides a state-of-the-art compilation of assessment and treatment practices with proven effectiveness.

A substantial body of evidence is presented to provide students, academics, and clinicians with specific science-based treatments that work. The book includes contributions by well-known researchers on addiction treatment and explicit case examples.

Written at a level appropriate for a variety of audiences, research studies are discussed but highly sophisticated knowledge in research methodology is not required.

Key Features

  • Treatments that work
  • Explicit case examples
  • Contributions by well-known researchers on addiction treatment
  • Simple ways to evaluate treatment effectiveness

Readership

Graduate level clinical psychology student, psychiatry residents, entry-level clinicians

Table of Contents

Part I: Introduction to Evidence-Based Practices

Ch1: What is Evidence Based Treatment?

Ch2: The Clinical Course of Addiction Treatment: The Role of Nonspecific Therapeutic Factors

Part II: Clinical Assessment and Treatment Monitoring

Ch3: History and Current Substance Use

Ch4: Dependence and Diagnosis

Ch5: Assessment of Co-occurring Addictive and Other Mental Disorders (AMDs)

Ch6: Individualized Problem Assessment I: Assessing Cognitive and Behavioral Factors

Ch7: Individualized Problem Assessment II: Assessing Clients from a Broader Perspective

Part III: Treatment Methods

Ch8: Cognitive Behavioral Treatments for Substance Use Disorders

Ch9: Motivational Interviewing (MI) for Addictions

Ch10: Brief Intervention

Ch11: Relapse Prevention: Evidence Base and Future Directions

Ch12: Behavioral Couples’ Therapy in the Treatment of Alcohol Problems

Ch13: Contingency Management and the Community Reinforcement Approach

Ch14: How Much Treatment Does a Person Need? Self-Change and the Treatment System

Ch 15: Adjunctive Pharmacotherapy in the Treatment of Alcohol and Drug Dependence

Part IV: Special Populations and Applications

Ch 16: Addiction Treatment Disparities: Ethnic and Sexual Minority Populations

Ch 17: Treating the patient with co-morbidity

Ch 18: Evidence-Based Interventions for Adolescent Substance Users

Ch 19: College Student Applications

Ch 20: Internet Evidence-Based Treatments

Part V: Evidence-Based Treatment in Action

Ch 21: Evidence-Based Treatment Planning for Substance Abuse Therapy

Ch 22: Adoption and Implementation of Evidence-Based Treatment

Part VI: A Look toward the Future

Ch 23: Challenges of an Evidence-Based Approach to Addiction Treatment

About the Editor

Peter Miller

Peter M. Miller, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in the Center for Drug and Alcohol Programs at the Medical University of South Carolina. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Addictive Behaviors and an experienced researcher and clinician in the field of alcohol use disorders.

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, USA

